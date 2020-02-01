advertisement

Super Bowl LIV: Lynch is a finalist in the NFL Hall of Fame for the seventh time, but was initially a professional baseball player under Fredi Gonzalez, the former manager of Marlins and Atlanta Braves

MIAMI – Regardless of whether John Lynch wins his first Super Bowl as manager at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, he will be forever connected to the South Florida sports scene.

Long before Lynch’s 15-year career in the Hall of Fame and his current job as General Manager of the San Francisco 49ers, he wrote baseball history.

On June 15, 1992, Lynch threw the first pitch in the history of the Marlins organization as a starting pitcher for the Erie (Pa.) Sailors.

Lynch, then an aspiring senior football player at Stanford, was drafted into the second round of the 1992 MLB draft by the Florida Marlins and received the franchise’s second best draft, only behind Charles Johnson.

As a two-player at Stanford, he reached a crossroads in his professional sports career after struggling to gain time and safety in the quarterback for the Cardinals. When he was 20, he decided to try professional baseball and signed up with Erie, Pennsylvania to play for the Sailors, one of the Marlins’ first minor league members. The sailors played a short class A seasonal ball.

“I learned from our scout that this guy is incredible free security and a damn good athlete,” said Fredi Gonzalez, who led the Sailors before starting a long career in coaching, including leading jobs at the Marlins ( four years) and Atlanta Braves (six years). “I sat and watched this guy and thought,” Well, this guy is not very tall and he is not very fast, “but now, 20 years later, he is a frontier hall of fame.”

Though Lynch narrowly missed being the expansion franchise’s first draft pick, his pitch was another major addition to Marlin’s history.

The fanfare surrounding the first Marlins organization game made the competition different from any other traditional little league game. Thousands of fans watched a franchise emerge while television cameras documented the historic moment.

“(Marlin’s owner Wayne Huizenga) chartered a plane from Miami and set up the entire front office,” said Gonzalez. “It was a kind of pomp and circumstance.

“We flew to Erie as a team on a commercial flight and people were waiting outside the gate.”

All the waiting culminated in Lynch’s first pitch.

The fastball, which was raised and removed from the strike zone, set the motion for Major League Baseball in Florida.

“I remember the top seven spots were balls,” Lynch said with a laugh. “It wasn’t a great start, but we started after that.”

Lynch went on to make six more starts in the New York Penn League and register a 2.15 ERA in 29.1 innings. Although he only gave up one home run in 1992 during his seven appearances, the dimensions of Erie’s home stadium made for some uncomfortable moments on the hill.

The Sailors played on Ainsworth Field, a high school field that Gonzalez said had a short veranda on the right field thanks to the school’s gym.

“Right field was like 220 (feet), so not good for a hard-handed right-hander,” said Lynch.

Later in the 1992 season, Lynch returned to Stanford to play on the defensive under legendary trainer Bill Walsh. He returned to Marlins for the 1993 season and made two appearances for Kane County, Illinois, before moving on to a full-time football career.

“I think deep down I knew we were going to lose him through soccer training,” said Gonzalez. “I think we wanted to give him as many reps and opportunities as we could.”

Although Gonzalez Lynch had only trained for one season, he saw something in his young starter.

“He was a special person, not because of what he did in the field, but because of how he carried himself and how he had that leadership,” said Gonzalez.

These qualities assured Gonzalez that Lynch would succeed in any professional way, be it on the diamond or on the grate.

“It is really difficult for me to say or judge what he would have been an important Leaguer, but from the short time I have spent with him, he would see his work ethic and skills if he had his mind and heart I was a big leaguer, ”said Gonzalez. “There is nothing this guy could do that he would not succeed in, whether he wanted to fly a space shuttle, play soccer or play baseball.

“Whatever he chose, he would be the best and he would be successful.”

Gonzalez was right. After deciding to focus exclusively on football, Lynch played 224 games in a 15-year NFL career. His 1,059 combined duels, 26 interceptions and 13 sacks from the security position led him again into the Hall of Fame. After seven years as a finalist, his call to football immortality could come this Saturday.

While Lynch is preparing for the chance to win his first Super Bowl as manager, a feat he achieved as a player at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002/03, the nine-time pro bowler has no regrets about ending his baseball career prematurely.

“What I’ve learned from this whole thing is that you are following your heart,” said Lynch. “I really enjoyed baseball, but I absolutely loved playing football.”

“I often think back to the fact that it was a decision in my life in which I really grew up. I chose for the right reasons, followed my heart and think it was good for me. “

