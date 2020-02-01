advertisement

Jimmy Garoppolo from San Francisco and Patrick Mahomes from Kansas City lead their teams into the Super Bowl LIV. The Miami Dolphins hope to find a QB that can do the same for them

MIAMI – Kyle Shanahan knew he needed a quarterback if he wanted to survive in this business. The 49ers coach also knew that Kirk Cousins ​​would be a free agent after the 2017 season. Shanahan was Cousin’s offensive coordinator in Washington for two years and identified him as San Francisco’s # 1 goal.

Then, in the middle of the 2017 season, the phone rang in the 49ers’ offices, and Patriot coach Bill Belichick’s turn came with an offer they couldn’t refuse. Instead of waiting for cousins, Jimmy Garoppolo was thrown into his lap (for a second round) and the 49ers quarterback dilemma was resolved.

The Kansas City Chiefs were ready to continue after Alex Smith suffered two wildcard defeats and two defeats in the division round for five years. In 2017, the entire organization liked Texas Tech’s dynamic quarterback, who led the country in passing. But Patrick Mahomes was ranked 3rd to 8th in a slim quarterback class.

None of this mattered to the chiefs, who thought enough of Mahomes to trade picks with Buffalo (from 27th to 10th place) and handed over a first round in 2018 and a third for designing Mahomes in 2017.

Two teams that find ways acquire a potential franchise quarterback.

“Various options,” said Steve Mariucci, former NFL head coach and current NFL network analyst. “One is a deal for a man they felt good about in Jimmy G. The chiefs were lucky. … they could climb up and get (Mahomes).

“So every quarterback acquired has a story.”

Garoppolo (28) and Mahomes (24) were worth everything their teams gave up. Garoppolo is 21-5 as a starter and has San Francisco back in the Super Bowl three years after winning two games. Mahomes is around the clock as a starter and has had the bosses in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

They’ll be the center of attention on Sunday when their teams meet at the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, who are currently looking for their own franchise quarterback.

And both Garoppolo and Mahomes have found their success in different forms. Although Garoppolo is more athletic than, for example, Tom Brady, the player for whom he was a second cast in New England for 3 1/2 years, that still doesn’t match Mahomes’ mobility, which allows him to create anyone in New England called The League not Lamar Jackson.

Both threw for around 4,000 yards this season (Mahomes 4,031, Garoppolo 3,978). Both completed more than 65 percent of his passports. Both had a rating of at least 102.0. Mahomes threw 26 TD passes with only five interceptions. Garoppolo was 27 and 13. Mahomes played two games less.

And both flourished partly because they landed with the right team at the right time.

“I think Jimmy would say the same thing, only in the right organization with the right coaches, the right teammates,” said Mahomes. “This league is not about one person. We got into a lot of great situations with him and me and we try to maximize that every day.”

It was not natural to be considered a college franchisee. Many were surprised that Mahomes was taken so high. He was the second QB to be drafted in 2017 after Mitchell Trubisky, who was voted second overall by the Bears.

Garoppolo was added even further to the quarterback rankings after playing at the FCS school in Eastern Illinois three years earlier. Garoppolo was drafted in late in the second round by the patriots as 62nd. He was the fifth quarterback selected.

“When I left college, I always tried to put a finger on it,” said Garoppolo. “Why was I overlooked? Why did these guys rank before me? Fortunately, I had to go to the All Star games. They really helped.

“Everyone believes that in (the FCS) the level of competition is much worse, which is different, but it is still college football.” Visiting these all-star games helped me check everything. “

Still, Garoppolo was a talented pitcher in every way, from the lineup to the arm. Where he can go crazy sometimes is his decision when trying to make difficult throws. One reason for this, however, is the enormous confidence in his ability to put the ball anywhere.

That strength comes from Shanahan’s profile of the franchise quarterback.

“For me, it always starts with the launcher,” said Shanahan. “You want a guy who is able to make every throw. It’s effortless. If you really have to work on throwing, it’s better if you have another skill that gives you a chance. How well can they do it play in your pocket because someday someone will get you to play there.

“Then you simply have the natural attitude to be able to react to coverings and the like.”

Several elite skills describe that quarterback Shanahan’s team will try to stop Sunday.

Mahomes is a shining example of the New Age quarterback who flourished in the NFL along with fellow Jackson of the Ravens and Deshaun Watson of the Texans.

Head coach Andy Reid was asked the same question as Shanahan. What are you looking for in an elite quarterback?

“In the simplest form that they can play game number one,” he said. “Number two, that you are a leader of men, you can lead these guys and make everyone around you better. The big ones do that with your entire organization, make everyone a little better.

“You’re trying to figure out what kind of leadership skills a player has before you bring them in.”

Dolphins on the watch

The Miami Dolphins, who hold fifth overall in the 2020 draft, are looking for their Jimmy Garoppolo or Patrick Mahomes. The Dolphins will be relentless in their ratings for the next three months as they try to land a franchise quarterback, a search that has taken two decades.

The Dolphins have options and have made it clear that they are ready to do almost anything to acquire this quarterback, including using their design capital – Miami has 14 tips, three of them in the first round – in one trade. That could mean snatching number 1 from Cincinnati to move in LSU Joe Burrow, but it could mean that Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa may have to take a step or two upwards depending on his health – Tagovailoa needed two months of surgery undergo repair of a broken hip – or even trust Justin Herbert of Oregon.

“Five, 6, and 7 are where quarterbacks will go unless someone shows up in front of them,” said Mariucci. “The Tua thing is really interesting. Great kid and everything, but it’s all about medical quality. “

