John Bisognano @jbisognano

Friday

January 31, 2020 at 9:02 am

Who will win the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens? The rhinos at the Lion Country Safari had the chance to determine the winner. So who did you eat, um, chose?

Beat us, but some big animals at Lion Country Safari may have the answer.

On Thursday, the park’s rhinos had the choice to choose the winner: the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs.

When the rhinos roamed their pasture, they had the choice between bright, colorful enrichments that represented the 49ers and the chiefs.

After a single rhino picked the chief’s crate, the 49ers were the overwhelming choice of the other rhinos.

Lion Country Safari is home to 12 White Rhinos – nine women and three men. Lion Country Safari has had 35 rhinoceros descendants in Loxahatchee since 1979.

