Super Bowl LIV: Joe Delaney died to prevent the drowning of three children he didn’t know. Derrick Thomas, a Miamian, died of a car accident. Kansas City pauses in the midst of the joy of remembering these two Chiefs’ legends.

MIAMI – How could that be? The policeman who asked this question had been faced with death many times, but this time … this case was different. As shaken as he was, he knew it wouldn’t be long before an entire city would ask the same question.

What he didn’t know is that the same city would ask that question again years later.

How can that be?

When the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers meet at Hard Rock Stadium in midfield on Sunday for the Super Bowl LIV coin toss, how is it that Derrick Thomas isn’t there wearing his golden Hall of Fame jacket and the Chiefs as represents honorary captain? How is it that Joe Delaney – lightning fast on the field but just as quickly disappeared from our midst – is not there and also supports his old team?

“It’s a shame that both boys died so young,” said Mark Duper, former Dolphins Pro Bowl recipient and roommate of Delaney in Northwestern State, Louisiana. “Only so young. Legends – I don’t know – you think they should live forever. At least a good part of her life.

“But I do not understand …”

There is no understanding. Could interpret that at the beginning. The sports world – check that, the world, period – was remembered a week ago when Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in California.

Turn the clock back and the grief was for Thomas, who died the following weekend in his hometown Miami 20 years ago after a car accident in Kansas City. Thomas, a dreaded pass-rushing linebacker, was sitting behind the wheel on an icy road when his SUV rolled over and left him paralyzed. However, his death two weeks later was unexpected, the result of an undetected embolism.

Chiefs fans knew that this kind of pain was too good. In 1983 Delaney, a retreating man, drowned after jumping into a pond to save three children he didn’t know.

“He died as a hero, so he’s my hero,” says Joanna Delaney, his daughter, who was only three months old at the time.

The fact that Delaney was at best a poor swimmer reinforces his heroism. In 22 years as a diver for the Monroe, La. Police force, Marvin Dearman recovered 78 bodies. He has long withdrawn from the force and now manages Kilpatrick’s Serenity Gardens Cemetery. He often wonders why he did his job. And he’s still being followed by someone he pulled out of the water: Delaney.

“Look,” says Dearman. “This thing never leaves me, 365 days a year. It’s just something I have to live with, I think. It just shows up all the time.

“I think because it’s a weird deal, okay? It’s kind of like this Kobe Bryant instance. It never stops. This was an NFL football player who was a great player who was great for Kansas City, and he died to save the lives of three people he didn’t know. People keep talking about it so I never forget it. I have no chance of forgetting that. “

Two legacies entwined

The Chiefs qualified for the Super Bowl two weeks ago by defeating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game. In the midst of the chaos around him at Arrowhead Stadium, a man was happy and thinking at the same time. Derrion Thomas, Derrick’s son, would soon fly to Miami – with or without a ticket, it didn’t matter. His father’s team was in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. He didn’t want to miss the experience.

“Man, would he be so proud here right now?” Says Derrion, who was 9 years old when his father died. “Since he knew my father, he was always ready for a good party and for everyone to come together and celebrate something that is so close to his heart.”

Delaney’s family remains loyal to the chiefs, but from a distance. They had last visited Arrowhead in 2004 when Joe was inducted into the Chiefs’ ring of honor, but finally returned for a preseason game last August. Carolyn Delaney, Joe’s widow, helped kick off this season by beating the drum in the Chiefs ritual to fuel the crowd.

The chiefs’ opponent that night? The San Francisco 49ers.

“What are the chances?” Says Joanna. “They have a matchup in a real game and we are looking forward to the rematch.”

The legacy of Delaney and Thomas connects more than a tragedy. Both deserved recognition for what they had accomplished outside the field. Both were high draft picks that were eight years apart. Both were delivered immediately and received the “Rookie of the Year” award. While Thomas founded it by being posthumously anchored in the Hall of Fame in 2009, Delaney never had the chance to play just two seasons before his death. Still, he showed enough that Rick Reilly, the seasoned Sports Illustrated writer, said in a documentary the Chiefs released last summer that Delaney looked like Hall of Fame material too.

The water also connects their stories. It cost Delaney’s life, but it could have saved Thomas. You would have to dive deep into Thomas’ past to understand why. Long before he got the infectious smile around K.C. that Delaney shared was Thomas a criminal. A tough label for someone who left, but not one that Thomas would contest himself. In his later years, he wanted people to know his story – his real story. He wanted his message of salvation to inspire others trapped in the web that he was. He said he didn’t want people to just see him as “the nice guy” I imagined to you.

Thomas was mentioned as the main case in a report entitled “Second Chance: 100 Years Children’s Court: Giving Children the Chance to Make a Better Choice”, a joint project by The Justice Policy Institute and The Family Justice Center.

When Thomas was 12, the B-52, designed by his father, Air Force Capt. Robert Thomas, who was piloted, was shot down in Vietnam. Nick Millar, who later became a mentor to Derrick, says Derrick learned that his father had managed to keep the plane in the air just long enough for everyone else to jump off.

The name of the mission: Operation Linebacker II.

Without this father figure, Derrick drifted towards the wrong crowd. They stole bicycles, then cars. They collected weapons that were hidden in these cars. Late in Derrick’s college year at South Miami High, the neighbors saw them break into a house and called the police, who brought Derrick to a detention center.

“I knew everyone there,” said Derrick in the second chance report.

He was placed under house arrest, violated it, and landed before Justice William Gladstone.

“The worst thing that could happen to me was being locked up,” Thomas said in the report. In fact, it turned out to be “one of the most important breaks I’ve ever had”.

This is where Millar comes in, who saw Gladstone as his mentor.

“Gladstone called me from the bank during the trial and said,” Would you take this child with you? “Millar says.” If your mentor calls you and asks you a favor, you do it immediately. “

Millar was a director at the Dade Marine Institute, which tries to rehabilitate youth through education and water sports. Derrick learned first aid and CPR. Millar certified him as a diver.

“The kid says,” Hey, if I can do that, I can do everything, “says Millar.

Most of the kids have been on the program for six months, now known as AMIkids Miami Dade. Thomas flew through in four.

49ers / Chiefs, 1994

Watch Derrick Thomas get out / first step good luck pic.twitter.com/IrlnmnPyL6

– Chase Snyder (@ChasingSnyder) January 30, 2020

Maggie Baxter, former secretary of operations at DMI, said: “You tried to get him to go to the GED so he could go to a community college or college. Children he was hanging out with and had trouble with. “

Thomas had other ideas.

“He wanted to go back to school because he loved playing football,” says Baxter. “He stuck to it. … He says: “No, if I don’t play football in high school, I won’t be drafted and I won’t get a scholarship to play football in college.”

At South Miami High, Thomas was exactly what he was for the Chiefs: a demon. Thomas ended his NFL career with a record 126.5 appearances, including seven in one game. At first, however, he noticed Alabama, which earned him the scholarship he was looking for.

“He called me around midnight one night and cries like a baby,” says Millar. “He shouts:” I hate this place. I am leaving this place. I go home. “He was obviously homesick.”

That day, Thomas had been mistreated in practice by an experienced linebacker who later made a name for himself with the Buffalo Bills.

“One of the things we work on in our school is working on the children’s goals,” says Millar. “So he wrote that night:” I, Derrick Thomas, promise that Cornelius Bennett’s name will not appear in any of the record books after I graduate from the University of Alabama. “

Unfortunately, there was a peculiarity in Thomas’ personality that never changed. He was never on time, not even to drive head coaches at the meeting time.

That day in January 2000, Thomas reportedly tried to make up for lost time to catch a flight to an NFC championship game. He drove at least 100 km / h when he lost control of his Chevy Suburban in 1999, which turned into a median and rolled over. A passenger wearing a seat belt had minor injuries. Two people without a seat belt were thrown out of the SUV – Thomas and a second passenger who was killed.

‘Country boy’

Seventeen years earlier, the shock for Delaney, another Chiefs phenomenon, was in Kansas City. In the early 1980s, the NFL had little opportunity to exhale in the off-season, especially with the Dolphins.

In July 1981, Dolphins linebacker Rusty Chambers died in a car accident at the age of 27. Almost on the two-year anniversary of Chambers’ death, 28-year-old linebacker Larry Gordon died of a heart defect while jogging. The day before this one-year anniversary, 25-year-old David Overstreet was killed in a car accident.

Four days after Gordon’s death, Kansas City felt the pain.

You didn’t need to know Delaney was from Louisiana – Haughton to be precise – to find out. His accent gave it away.

“We used to call him Country Boy because he was a Country Boy,” says Duper. “He was so funny. When he spoke, it was a little different. No different from me because sometimes I talk the same way. Country. Yes.”

Duper and Delaney landed in Northwestern State in Natchitoches, La. In 1981, it consisted of half of the 4×100 relay team that won the NCAA championship in 39.32 seconds. They defeated future NFL stars Willie Gault from Tennessee and Herschel Walker from Georgia. According to Duper, Delaney would make up the second leg, and as soon as Duper received the baton as an anchor, he said: “Everyone else just looked at his ass and elbows.”

It was at this speed that Delaney was drafted in by the Chiefs in the second round. A year later, Duper was selected by the Dolphins in the second round.

Duper remembers Delaney as a teammate who worked harder than everyone else. As a newcomer, Delaney hurried 1,121 meters. He spent half of his second season on the sidelines, partly due to surgery to repair a detached retina, but the Chiefs have reportedly been preparing to give him a new contract, convinced that he would return to his beginner form ,

June 29, 1983 was a 90 degree sizzler in Monroe. On one of his last days off before training camp, Delaney went to picnic in Chennault Park. Many cooled off in a pond. Delaney sought shade from a tree in a quieter place.

This area was blocked by a grove. Three boys, trying to escape the crowd, rushed into this area of ​​the pond without knowing that the dark water contained a dangerous secret: a sharp drop.

The reports of what happened next vary not only from one person to the next, but also from those involved, whose stories have changed. For years, the accepted fact that Delaney withdrew LeMarkits Holland, 10, was trying to find LeMarkits’ brother, Harry, 11, and cousin, Lancer Perkins, 11, out of the water when Delaney took action.

Undeniably: Delaney took a big risk of helping children who needed it.

“What is a hero more than that?” Says Mary Jo Klier, who founded the KC Swim Academy in 1984 and offers free swimming lessons in Delaney’s memory.

Delaney lived when Dearman pulled him out. CPR has been performed. Before the ambulance was loaded, an officer gave Dearman a wallet, which he passed on to someone in the ambulance.

It was a terrible incident, but a Dearman had held out many times. He was once advised about the force by an experienced diver: never look the victim in the eye. If you do this, you will never forget it.

Although Dearman was a longtime sports fan, especially athletics, he had no idea who he pulled out.

“I went to the hospital to see how it was,” says Dearman. “Well, I’m in the waiting room and a nurse comes out with his wallet and says,” Do you know who this guy is? “And I said no. And then she told me who he was.”

Dearman says the first thing that came to my mind was, “How could that be?”

>> RELATED: Were the Kansas City Chiefs destined to play in South Florida?

Dearman and Carolyn Delaney became friends, which enabled him to learn more about Joe.

“He didn’t take care of himself as much as he did others,” says Dearman. “You heard the old saying:” This is the guy who would give you the shirt off your back? “Well, he gave his life for some other people.”

Delaney’s foundation stone quotes: “Nobody has greater love than to lay down his life for another.”

The tragedy was exacerbated by sporadic reports over the years, including The Kansas City Star, where LeMarkits Holland described itself as guilty, making it self-destructive. He served the drug abuse prison term and admitted that Delaney would not be happy to know that LeMarkits had missed his second chance.

Like Delaney, Thomas devoted himself to others. When he started to change his life, he became an avid reader. After securing a platform in the NFL, he and his teammate Neil Smith founded the Third and Long Foundation to address illiteracy. On Saturdays before the home games, Thomas visited a library to read to children.

George H.W. Bush, the 41st President, honored both chiefs, awarded Thomas the title of “Thousand Light Points” and, as Vice President of the Delaney family, presented the President’s medal on behalf of President Ronald Reagan. Thomas also received the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 1993.

Neither of the two men will be forgotten this Super Bowl week.

A number of current Chiefs players were planning to visit Thomas’ grave, about 30 miles from the Hard Rock Stadium. As for Delaney, Carolyn Dearman presented a number 37 jersey years ago.

“We are all Saints fans in Louisiana,” says Dearman. But this weekend: “I’m looking for the chiefs.

“And I’m going to wear my Joe Delaney jersey.”

