The defensive front by Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Dee Ford, praised by the 49ers, could not end Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs and Kansas City and secured a 31:20 victory in the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.

MIAMI GARDENS – They made Patrick Mahomes miserable for more than three quarters.

They hunted and molested him. They hurried with him. They dragged him to the floor. They forced him to fumble, miss routine throws across the middle, and throw two interceptions.

They often made last year’s most valuable NFL player look like the second-best quarterback on the field at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

But the defensive front by Nick Bosa, DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Dee Ford, praised by the 49ers, could not lead Mahomes and the Chiefs and Kansas City to the 31:20 victory.

“I thought we did a good job, shook him, and went after him,” said Armstead. “But he did play a few games on the track.”

Mahomes has built consecutive 68 and 65-yard touchdown rides in the last nine minutes, which after 141 yards in the fourth quarter were 141 yards and two touchdowns and did not score in the first three quarters.

“I feel really good about the pressure we put on him,” said Ford. “But he’s Pat, at the end of the day. He played with his legs, with his arms. We did plays too. But we did not done enough and we all understand that. “

The 49ers fired Mahomes four times, let him run eight times, and seemed to have frustrated and found him out for much of the game.

“You have an amazing defense,” said Mahomes. “They are one of the best defenses I’ve faced in my career so far. We haven’t done enough, and if you play such a defense, you won’t succeed.”

Bosa, who said he would prevail against Chiefs and have to attack Eric Fisher, struck the ball from Mahomes in the third quarter and Fred Warner hit Mahomes, who was under pressure. When Tarvarius picked up Moore Mahomes on the 49ers’ 13-yard line with approximately 12 minutes remaining, the 49ers staggered Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“He started to feel the pressure and started throwing ducks,” said Buckner, who managed six tackles, 1.5 sacks, and three quarterback rushes. “The four of us came in (Pass Rushers). There were only times when he lost control and he just did a good job and we didn’t do any. “

Mahomes fought his way through the Chiefs ‘touchdown drive nine yards to second and seventh to narrow the 49ers’ lead to 20-17. On the following journey, he dashed six meters to the four of the 49ers to prepare Damien Williams for his game-decisive touchdown throw. With multiple deals on these two drives, the 49er Mahomes almost crashed just to see him show up or mix in his pocket and find a receiver.

“It was a fun fight,” said Ford.

After the game, a frustrated bosa spoke less than two minutes and gave only short answers. As uncomfortable as Bosa and the rest of the 49er line of defense were, they couldn’t really bury him and the chiefs.

“We just have to get off the field,” said Buckner, referring to her third-place battles in the fourth quarter, particularly a 44-yard finish from Mahomes to Tyreek Hill in third and 15th places. “We have to apply more pressure at the front and influence it more – we don’t let them dry.”

