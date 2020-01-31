advertisement

The Super Bowl is back in Miami because Stephen Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins, spent $ 500 million on the Hard Rock Stadium refresh. He only struck after not receiving any public subsidies for the upgrades.

Huge video screens. A distinctive shade canopy. Improved concession levels. Pimped luxury suites.

After spending half a billion dollars at Hard Rock Stadium, the Super Bowl will be held on Sunday in a place that looks a lot different than ten years ago when Miami Gardens last hosted the big game.

In a departure from the typical game book used in popular sports, the renovation work was not financed by taxpayers but by Stephen M. Ross, the real estate titan who owns the Miami Dolphins, and the team’s home stadium. Ross’ extensive portfolio includes a seaside property in Palm Beach, one of the most famous in West Palm Beach, and an ambitious new project in Manhattan.

The expensive improvements at Hard Rock Stadium ended South Florida’s 10-year absence from the rotation of the Super Bowl venues. For its first 44 editions, the Super Bowl came to Miami on average every four years.

The big game, which is likely to be seen by 100 million Americans, gives Ross the chance to drive a victory lap in South Florida – a region where major victories have proven surprisingly elusive for one of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs.

National Football League official Roger Goodell gives the new facility a thumbs up.

“I call it a new stadium because I think the work that Stephen Ross and his team have done here has made it a high quality stadium that I think everyone here is keen to present” Goodell said during a press conference in Miami Wednesday.

With the 2020 competition, which achieved record prices for tickets and stratospheric hotel room prices, regional boosters also praised Ross and the dolphins.

“Without the commitment of at least $ 500 million to the stadium, the Super Bowl would never come to Miami,” said Carlos Gimenez, Mayor of Miami-Dade, in his recent speech in the county.

He is the 66th richest man in the United States

Ross, an accomplished dealmaker and self-made man, was worth $ 7.6 billion, according to Forbes magazine, making him the 66th richest man in the United States.

But in his efforts in South Florida, the 79-year-old Ross was faced with unusual rough spots. CityPlace, the West Palm Beach property at Ross, developed into a great fanfare, almost became foreclosure, and was renamed under a new name.

The Dolphins have mostly been disappointing since Ross bought the franchise. Ross, owned by a once dominant team for eleven years, has not won a single playoff game for the Dolphins.

Then there was the reason why Ross was forced to spend $ 500 million to refresh the Hard Rock stadium: he only had to give up after receiving no public grants for the upgrades. After taking over the Dolphins in 2009, Ross repeatedly tried to convince state legislators to use taxpayers’ money for renovations.

A proposal to fund the improvements included asking Miami-Dade County voters to approve an increase in hotel bed tax.

He didn’t get the stadium funding he wanted in Tallahassee

He spent millions on incentives, but Ross never managed to win the hundreds of millions of public subsidies he was looking for.

In Tallahassee, the skeptical legislators reacted with a common refrain – they did not want to delete the “good of the company”. Ross’s question was aggravated by aggressive incentives from two previous team owners in South Florida.

The late H. Wayne Huizenga, who for a time owned the Dolphins, Florida Marlins and Florida Panthers of baseball, negotiated lavish subsidies for both the Dolphins Stadium and the Panthers Arena in Sunrise.

Huizenga received $ 60 million in government packages for its Miami Gardens Stadium and Sunrise Hockey Arena over a 30-year period. He wasn’t the only team owner to take advantage of this funding source. Almost every major sports company in the state got it, along with several baseball teams with spring training homes in Florida.

In the meantime, Huizenga was negotiating a deal for himself on the publicly funded hockey ground: The Panthers kept the first $ 14 million in annual profits in the arena after paying debts and paying the Tourist Development Council a check for $ 500,000. After $ 14 million, 80 percent of the profits went to the team and 20 percent to Broward County.

One of Huizenga’s successors as the owner of the Marlins, Jeffrey Loria, has won hundreds of millions of local grants for a new ballpark on the site of the old Orange Bowl. To fund the air-conditioned stadium, Miami-Dade County issued $ 400 million in bonds. With this, Loria created enough value to sell the team – which was plagued by one of the lowest visitor numbers in baseball – for $ 1.2 billion.

It started as the owner of the dolphins in 2009

This treasure deal played a role in the voters’ decision to fire the Mayor of Miami-Dade County in a 2011 recall vote.

Ross took over the Dolphins in January 2009 when he bought the majority stake in the Huizenga team – and was the first to pay $ 1 billion for an NFL franchise. Ross began campaigning for public support for stadium improvements when the mood in Tallahassee grew angry at high payments for the benefit of the private sector.

Defy the wishes of the government at that time. Republican lawmaker Rick Scott pushed for government-paid employment incentives through Enterprise Florida and tax-financed tourism marketing through Visit Florida. Meanwhile, the NFL’s optimistic and difficult-to-verify claims about the Super Bowl’s economic impact caused host skepticism.

During the 2013 legislature, the NFL’s Goodell went to Tallahassee to pitch for Ross. The legislature was out of control. State senator Rene Garcia, R-Hialeah, was one of those who spoke out against the plan and said it allowed “millionaires and billionaires to raise taxpayers’ money.”

The Ross subsidy died on the last day of the legislative period when then-Speaker Will Weatherford refused to put the matter to a vote. Ross answered bitterly.

“He put politics before people and the 4,000 jobs that this project would have created for Miami-Dade, and that’s just wrong,” Ross said in a statement at the time.

He felt that he had to modernize the stadium, which was built in 1987

Even when Ross’ urge for public subsidies died, the Dolphins home stadium, built in 1987, was overtaken by glossier venues in Texas, Atlanta, and elsewhere. To keep up with Jerry Jones, Ross could be upgraded or left behind. Ross decided to pay for the improvements themselves.

After Ross’s hard arming, state and local officials have again created incentives for sports team billionaires, such as the over $ 100 million in subsidies granted to the Palm Beaches baseball stadium, the Houston Astros and Washington spring training facility, nationals , Ross’s inability to receive public subsidies to promote the biggest single event in the sports world is still a scratch.

“It is inconceivable to me that no public funds have been received,” said Rick Horrow, a Jupiter-based stadium consultant and visiting expert for sports shops at Harvard Law School. “We can speculate why this happened. Is it because the Marlins have already devoured everything? Is it because there was no danger of moving? “

The legal defeat was only a temporary setback for one of the most successful real estate players in the world. Ross started the Related Cos. In 1972 as a developer of affordable housing.

Ross flourished over the decades. He built projects in the United States and his assets grew in the billions. Perhaps its crowning glory is Hudson Yards, a combination of offices, shops and homes in Manhattan’s West Side. Facebook joined a list of A-List tenants at Hudson Yards in November and signed a 1.5 million square meter lease.

He was the developer of CityPlace, now Rosemary Square

In West Palm Beach, however, Ross has had mixed results as a real estate player. Ross developed CityPlace, the mixed-use project, which in a way fulfilled its promise as a hub for eating, drinking and shopping.

CityPlace did an apparently difficult trick: Despite the busy crowd, the project struggled financially. CityPlace was foreclosed on its $ 150 million mortgage in 2011, and a rating agency warned in 2016 that CityPlace was at risk of defaulting on its loan.

Ross is known to be very interested in this project. While traveling to Dolphins games by helicopter, Ross has instructed the pilot to orbit the development so he can look over the property from above, a person familiar with Ross’ commuting said the Palm Beach Post.

Ross’s longtime partner, Kenneth Himmel, told Palm Beach Post 2017 that the two properties have developed in Manhattan, Boston, Chicago and Seattle. He called CityPlace the toughest project the two had tackled.

“Without question, this is the biggest challenge,” said Himmel. “We have certainly achieved too much when we started the project. The tenants made a lot of sales. “

While CityPlace, now known as Rosemary Square, is packed on weekends, the comings and goings of its tenants are legion.

The list of restaurants and water points that have remained over the years includes Bacio, BB Kings, Blue Martini, Brewzzi, Burger & Beer Joint, Cabo Flats, Karussell-Can-Can-Café, Cheeburger Cheeburger, CityPlace Tap House, Columbia, Field of Greens, Italian oven café, Jinja bar, Kona grill, La Salsa, Lafayette’s music room, legal seafood, Marks CityPlace, McCormick & Schmick’s, mild mushroom, original steakhouse, panera bread, revolutions, taco vida, taverna grandpa , Tequila cowboy, tsunami and wild olives.

The merchants also fought there. FAO Schwarz, Macy’s, Barnes and Noble and Banana Republic were among the CityPlace tenants that have been closed over the years.

“When we opened the project, we had an unbelievable number of tenants, some of whom went out of business and some of whom simply couldn’t maintain the required level of sales,” said Himmel.

“Part of it was a bit naive for us,” continued Heaven. “The first project we ever did in Florida, and we were dealing with the same topic that many people do who don’t know the market well enough: they don’t spend time here in the off-season.”

Ross’s Rosemary Square is repositioning itself

In 2019, Ross changed the name of CityPlace to Rosemary Square and began repositioning the property. Related is building an office tower in 360 Rosemary and the company hopes to build a 21-story apartment complex on the site of the former Macy’s.

In the meantime, Related has received city approval for One Flagler, a 25-story high-end office tower planned on South Flagler Drive near Okeechobee Boulevard. The controversial project was not approved by a previous city commission and met with opposition from neighbors and Palm Beach County, the city of Palm Beach, and billionaire office developer Jeff Greene.

In a way, CityPlace’s fights were a dress rehearsal for Ross’ street as an NFL owner. He drove through trainers, hired and fired Joe Philbin and Adam Gase.

Before the 2016 season, Ross was so high in the gases rookie trainer that when he spoke to the Palm Beach Civic Association, he said that one day his new leader had reached the level of New England Patriots trainer Bill Belichick.

“Instead of getting a retread that didn’t really do a great job as head coach, I was looking for someone who could really be the next one, if you like, Bill Belichick, Bill Parcells, you know, really great head coach. and I think we have one, ”said Ross.

Ross released gases in December 2018 after setting a 23-25 ​​record in three seasons.

In another chess move that did not perform well, the team relied on number 8 in the 2012 draft for quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who was solid but unspectacular in seven seasons with the Dolphins. Tannehill finally became a star in 2019 – as a signal caller for the Tennessee Titans.

The Dolphins only had a winning campaign under Ross with an overall record of 77-99, with an average score of 7-9. The team lost their only playoff game during this time.

Ross’s Miami Dolphins have yet to be successful on the pitch

The fins’ performance was too weak to arouse the passion of the fans, but too strong to achieve the high draft picks with which a team can be successful in the long term.

While Ross owned the Dolphins, the division’s rival Patriots won five AFC championships and three Super Bowls without making sales on the coach’s seat or quarterback position.

In Palm Beach, Ross and his wife Kara know soaring real estate deals. The sale of their lakefront penthouse in Il Lugano in May 2008 set a record price for condominiums in Palm Beach when it was sold for $ 12.1 million. In 2002, they paid $ 6.4 million for this apartment.

Today, the Rosses live in a 19,000-square-foot oceanfront home on more than 2 acres on 702 N. County Road, which they bought in 2007 for $ 31.9 million.

Rosses’ neighbors on the coastal road in front of his estate include radio shock Howard Stern and TV star Dr. Mehmet Oz.

On the island, the Rosses are known for their support from the Palm Beach Police and Fire Foundation, and Stephen Ross is also the director of the Palm Beach Civic Association.

The authors Darrell Hofheinz and Joe Schad contributed to this story.

