Watkins, who was classified as a failure early in his career, played an important role in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31:20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI GARDENS – Sammy Watkins’ repayment tour is now completed with a Super Bowl ring, and the last stop happened to be at the stadium, which is less than two hours from where he was born in Fort Myers.

The 26-year-old former draft picker of the first round of the Buffalo Bills not only won the Vince Lombardi Trophy, but also played a major role in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31:20 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night at the Super Bowl LIV in Hard Rock Stadium.

Watkins ended the game with five catches for 98 yards, including an important 38-yard reception on a deep pass by Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes late in the fourth quarter. Watkins defeated Niner’s cornerback Richard Sherman while catching, which initiated the touchdown.

“I just knew it was one on one and it went well when I stood outside during the game,” said Watkins. “Those were things we worked on in practice and it was one of the biggest games in the game and that’s why we work on those games. To have one of the best quarterbacks in the league and to get one of the best throws we just connected. “

In the first half, after being intercepted by the chief’s defense, Watkins was opened deep for a 27-yard catch and hit his jump to catch the ball at its highest point. This helped set up a 31-yard Harrison Butker field goal that temporarily gave Kansas City a 10-3 lead. He also had a four-yard reception on an intersection route on the same trip.

Watkins’ strong performance followed a great performance in the AFC championship win over the Tennessee Titans, where he caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes and received 114 yards. Reaching the peak of his sport meant a lot to the quietly spoken recipient.

“It’s incredible,” said Watkins. “I had downtime. I had three injuries in a row, broke my foot, was called the fourth overall win in the first round and then called bankruptcy. All of these types of things. Social media, being depressed, going through a lot of downtime and getting to that point, man. I faced a lot of trials and difficulties to get me here. I can only say that I am now blessed and thankful for my family. I am grateful to everyone who supported me. “

This support network was nearby, and Watkin’s mother, Nicole McMiller, stepfather, James McMiller, and other family members and friends were comfortably seated in the stadium near the Chiefs’ sidelines. They had an excellent view of his two big catches and saw the confetti raining down on him after the final whistle.

The family of his bosses were also happy to see Watkins celebrate, and his teammates couldn’t be happier for him. From the other wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who made the bold claim that the Kansas City wide receiver group might be among the best in the league when Watkins returns to the list, to the close end of Travis Kelce who can’t stop to rave about his teammate. The level of respect was obvious.

“Sammy The Bull, baby!” Said Kelce, who got a touchdown pass. “He’s been incredible since he’s been here. Critics say what they want to say, the guy works his tail off in the off-season every year. I saw him in the training room how he properly trained his hips so he could do it in this Not missed a single year. He has shown us his ability to play in clutch situations on the field since he was here. I am so happy for him, Super Bowl champion, Sammy Watkins. “

Although Watkins hinted earlier in the week that he might consider shutting down and suspending in 2020 if he can’t deal with the Chiefs on his $ 48 million three-year deal, this win seems to have changed his contract perspective ,

Kansas City has to pay Mahomes and Kelce, whose contracts are about to be closed, and Watkins could be asked to cut salaries, but being part of a team that has a chance to repeat as a Super Bowl champion means for Watkins more. He heard Hill talk about how special this group of recipients can be, and when asked if he wanted to come back, he was concerned about the idea that it would be a problem at all.

“Sure, man. Why not? Watkins asked. “Why shouldn’t I go back to one of the best quarterbacks, coaches, GMs, crimes and teammates who wish each other the best? It is a blessing. As I said, why shouldn’t I come back and fight for another championship? I would be crazy to do something else. “

