Super Bowl LIV: Since the Dolphins may target Tua Tagovailoa or another young quarterback in the draft, Fitzpatrick has no problem with looking after a young second cast

MIAMI BEACH – Ryan Fitzpatrick’s turn came on Friday when he appeared on Radio Row with the Dolphins quarterback and said he would take on a mentoring role with a young second cast like Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa caused a sensation on Thursday with his presence at the Miami Beach Convention Center. During a Fox Sports gig, fans even sang his name.

On Friday, Fitzpatrick confirmed that he would return for the 2020 season and spoke in a radio interview with WQAM’s Joe Rose about possible collaboration with Tagovailoa.

“I’ve been to a lot of places and I’ve worked with a lot of different people,” said Fitzpatrick. “Deep draft picks, low draft picks, whatever it was. And for me, what I’ve learned is the best I can do to be myself and continue to show my work ethic and these things and hopefully they rub themselves off on the younger people.

“I love helping younger players because this league is about playing a little bit forward. There were people who helped me when I was young. I have no problem with that.”

Tagovailoa is recovering from an end-of-season hip injury in Alabama, but his father Galu and agent Leigh Steinberg told The Palm Beach Post on Thursday that Tagovailoa’s health should not be a problem in the April draft.

Galu also complimented the city of Miami, and Steinberg said Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was just the guy you’re looking for.

Fitzpatrick’s confirmation that he will play next season comes just over a week after Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier announced that he expected Fitzpatrick to return.

“I want to keep playing,” said Fitzpatrick during an interview with 560 The Joe. “You have to reassess everything physically, mentally and emotionally. It didn’t take me long to know what season we were in last year and how much fun I had out there, I want to keep playing.”

