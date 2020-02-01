advertisement

Super Bowl LIV: Mostert was cut by six teams, including Miami, before becoming a hero for the San Francisco 49ers

MIAMI – Spend 45 minutes with Raheem Mostert on pre-Super Bowl media availability and meet reporters from Philadelphia, Miami, Baltimore, Cleveland and New York.

“And Chicago!” Mostert said this week. “Don’t forget Chicago. I have to go to Michigan Avenue. And eat deep plate pizza.”

advertisement

Each of the reporters visited asked an optimized version of the same question. How did you not get a real chance in (insert place here)? What do you remember the day you were let in?

“Adversity always gives light,” said Mostert, the 49ers ran back. “There is always light at the end of this very dark, scary tunnel. No matter what you go through in life, there is a positive in the end. “

Mostert has now completed 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC championship. And you’ve probably heard how six teams (see above) cut him before he even got an NFL carry.

Mostert, a former track star / wide receiver / surfer / skateboarder, seems to have finally arrived at the age of 27 to fulfill his destiny.

“Best guy ever,” San Francisco said aggressively against Mike McGlinchy. “All the teams that gave him the door. It makes him hungry. And you can see it by the way it runs. He only needed one shot. “

Mostert, who hails from New Smyrna Beach, took the time this Wednesday to take it all in. He pushed defender Kyle Juszczyk aside during training.

“I looked at Juice and said,” Hey, can you believe we’re in the Super Bowl? “And he said:” Yes, I know. It hit me right there. It’s just surreal. “

Mostert spent a month with the Dolphins in 2015. When he played for Joe Philbin, he had his first two NFL appearances – both returned to Jacksonville.

“It was like a child,” Mostert recalled. “I felt like a child again. I’m just trying to get as many meters as possible. “

But Miami would be the second of six teams that Mostert would beat.

“It was actually when we came back from the London trip,” said Mostert. “We had just played the jets. We had a goodbye week. And Philbin had been fired. That was when Trainer (Dan) Campbell came to us. I got a call as soon as it was hired. And I got the trunk. “

The ravens (who held him for two months) quickly claimed Mostert. But he wished Miami had worked. Ricky Williams was his favorite player.

“This guy was just explosive,” said Mostert. “Ricky did everything right in this scheme. He really hit the holes. I just watch how aggressive he is. He was aggressive, but also quick and inconsistent. I’ve always thought it was me. “

Mostert was and is a dynamic specialty tea maker. Indeed one of the best in the league. He has elite speed, but brings more into play.

“The difference between Raheem and other track guys is that he’s tough on soccer players,” said Brett Tessler, agent at Mostert in South Florida. “Some of these teams just don’t have the patience with unattached free agents.”

Mostert is asked about the ridiculous running back depth map he was faced with in Philly. And when he feels bitter. He asked about the coaches he worked with in Chicago.

In 23 of his first 27 professional games, he didn’t get a single carry. But this season he led all NFL running backs with 5.6 yards per run. What didn’t these teams know?

Mostert does not claim resentment.

“I take the blame,” said Mostert. “Because I will always ask myself:” When I was here, what did I do wrong? What could I have done differently? “And if you’re the outsider most of your life, these are the kinds of questions you’ll be asking yourself.”

Team colleagues rave about Mostert’s positive personality. Coach Kyle Shanahan cites Mostert as an example of a player who deserves everything he deserves.

Mostert hopes that the people who hear his story will find comfort when they learn how to keep pushing and going on without really doubting themselves until he finally succeeds.

Which of these previous stops would Mostert have made? Which one should have worked if it had only had the chance?

“To be honest, I’m happy where I am,” said Mostert. “Here. I’m grateful. It only took some time. I tell some of the new ones, it took five years. But life is a journey. And I’m happy for mine.”

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.

@schadjoe

jschad@pbpost.com

advertisement