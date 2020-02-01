advertisement

Super Bowl LIV: Don Shula, 90, is considering whether another team will ever be undefeated … and what he would do if someone did.

The Super Bowl weekend is just around the corner. After a decade of absence, the championship game is back in Miami and it is impossible to think of “Super Bowl” and “Miami” and not Don Shula.

On January 14, 1973 and again on January 13, 1974, Shula coached the Dolphins for the only Super Bowl victories that were part of a Hall of Fame career that included an NFL record of 347 wins.

With Super Bowl LIV on the horizon, Palm Beach Post sports journalist Hal Habib performed a Q&A with Shula, which celebrated its 90th birthday last month.

Q: Your career has been filled with too many successes to list here. Which of your successes are the most meaningful for you? When people think of Don Shula, what do you want to think about first?

A: Holding the record for the most wins is the most important thing for me because winning is why we play the games. It’s a reflection of the great players and coaches I’ve had the pleasure to work with. We had this record-breaking success.

Q: If you could relive a day in sports, which day would you choose at each level? Why?

A: Winning the Super Bowl for the perfect season was more meaningful because it has never been done before or after in the 100-year history of the NFL.

It’s January 1973. Let’s say you and I talk in the locker room after the Dolphins defeat Washington to end The Perfect Season. If I asked you how long it would take for another team to have a perfect season, what would you say? And while we’re at it, I’m going to ask you today: When (if any) are you planning a 19-0 team?

A: I have not and do not see it again. But if a team remains undefeated, I’m the first to congratulate them, knowing how difficult it is to achieve this.

Q: Miami is hosting the Super Bowl again, with a full week of activities leading to the championship game. How do you judge the spectacle and national holiday that the Super Bowl has become? From a coach’s perspective, how would you compare the experience you had with Super Bowl training in your time to today’s experience?

A: As with any other event, exposure has increased and there are many more distractions in preparation for the game. It is as difficult to train today as it was then. “Super” says it all.

Question: “The dolphins have started again this season with Brian Flores as head coach.” How well did you get to know Brian? What are your impressions of him? Did he ask him or did you give him advice?

A: I recently had lunch with him. He made a favorable impression. I think he’s the right employee and I think he’ll do a great job with the Dolphins.

Question: “You took over a Dolphins team that played 3-10: 1 last year.” They immediately turned the team over, won double-digit games and soon qualified for three consecutive Super Bowls. In short, you know how to quickly lay this foundation stone. If you were trying to flip a franchise today, what would be the most important first steps for you?

A: Pick good players, start with QB, and teach them that hard work and discipline lead to results. I’ve always believed that there was no shortcut to success, and that’s just as true now as when I was training.

Q: What does a typical day look like for you? What do you enjoy most?

A: I enjoy being at home in beautiful Miami with my family. When I was teaching, I spent a lot of time in our facility, and after I finished, I finally had the time to be with my family.

Q: Finally, after Super Bowl III, Colts vs. Ask Jets in Miami. I know that was a difficult time for you, and you once told me that your relationship with Carroll Rosenbloom has never been the same since that defeat. For someone as competitive as you, it may be difficult to imagine a loss like silver lining, but have you ever thought about how different your life would be if you won? I know it’s hypothetical, but do you think you would have ever made it to Miami if you won?

A: I’m not worried about hypotheses. I was very lucky to have spent all those great years with the dolphins.

