Patrick Mahomes made an exciting late comeback when the Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50-year wait for a Super Bowl crown on Sunday with a 31:20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Chiefs quarterback Mahomes shrugged to overcome a 20:10 deficit in the fourth quarter in an exciting competition at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The Super Bowl victory was Kansas City’s first NFL championship since its triumph over the Minnesota Vikings in 1970.

And it was all thanks to the nerve of Mahomes, who led the Chiefs back from a double-digit deficit for the third consecutive game to win.

“We have never lost faith. Everyone on this team, no one bowed their heads and we found a way to win in the end, ”Mahomes told a television reporter when cannons blew confetti into the Florida night sky.

The chief’s quarterback had made a tainted impression in the first three quarters, making two interceptions against the heavy pressure from the great defense of San Francisco.

But with the on-line game in the fourth quarter, Mahomes led his team on two long rides to set up touchdowns for the close end of Travis Kelce and the run-back of Damien Williams.

With these results, the Chiefs took the lead 24:20 and Kansas City ensured the game was safe when Williams danced up the sideline by 1: 12 minutes, 38 yards.

Mahomes finished with 286 yards and 26 completions from 42 attempts with two touchdowns. The chief’s quarterback also hurried to touchdown early in the first quarter.

But the defeat was extremely hard for the 49ers who had a record-breaking sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The 49ers had barely made a mistake three quarters since their defense had captivated Mahomes excellently and their offensive effortlessly moved the ball to put them in the driver’s seat late in the game.

But as the pressure increased in the fourth quarter, Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49er quarterback, abandoned him and the Niners’ offensive had dried up.

The fourth-quarter collapse was also Kyle Shanahan’s worst nightmare.

Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons at the 2017 Super Bowl when they got a 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots.

