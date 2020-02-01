advertisement

Super Bowl LIV: Both quarterbacks in Super Bowl LIV played baseball up to high school

MIAMI – Maybe the Hard Rock Stadium ground crew should go to the old school and throw some infield dirt, a la Joe Robbie Stadium, for Super Bowl LIV. In this case, both quarterbacks would immediately feel at home.

When the 49ers’ leaders Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo make their Super Bowl debut on Sunday, they’ll all be baseball players to thank them for getting there.

While Mahomes’ baseball history – the son of an 11-year-old MLB pitcher who played three baseball games at Texas Tech – is well documented, Jimmy Garoppolo has a lesser-known relationship to the sport.

Garoppolo is a baseball player who endures the sport all the way through high school and is a pitcher at Rolling Meadows High School in Illinois. At college in Eastern Illinois, however, he focused exclusively on football.

“Baseball was my first love when I was a child and probably my best sport when I was growing up,” said Garoppolo. “When high school came, soccer really became a sport and it worked.”

To what extent a pitcher has helped the 49ers quarterback become a successful passer is the answer not too complex.

“Throwing is certainly a pretty big part of my job,” Garoppolo joked.

His Super Bowl counterpart had a somewhat more detailed answer.

“It helped me find different arm angles and still be precise,” said Mahomes. “There are definitely some differences in the way you trigger the ball and the throwing motion, but it gave me arm strength early in my life and helped me translate into this game.”

Mahomes also believes that baseball’s mental struggle – a failure-based game – has helped him master the ups and downs of a career in the NFL.

“The thing about baseball is that you have to find ways to win, it’s not always the same, so you have to find ways to fight and maintain a positive mindset because you may not be doing well,” said Mahomes. “You will fail more often than not in baseball and you can still be a great player if you do that.

“All you have to do is get three hits out of ten bats and you’re an all-star. So I think that you have an attitude of never limiting yourself to finding ways to go there and even being successful. If things go well, it definitely helped me in football. “

Baseball also helped form a bond in the Chiefs’ quarterback room. Mahomes’ support, former Miami Dolphin Matt Moore, played shortstop and third base in high school.

“We talk baseball all the time and I enjoy these conversations,” Moore said Thursday. “Yesterday on the bus we talked about Dusty Baker being hired by the Astros.”

So while Garoppolo and Mahomes are standing in front of the biggest soccer stage, the winner should maybe stick to injury time, head north for about an hour and join the Miami Marlins in Jupiter when Pitchers and Catchers report on February 12.

