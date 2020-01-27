advertisement

Smash Mouth gives a free concert at Super Clematis By Night in downtown West Palm Beach

As the Super Bowl gets closer and South Floridians look for alternative ways to attend the party (unless you actually have tickets to the game itself, you feel like it), Clematis by Night has a good one. The city of West Palm Beach hosts the Soccer Super Clematis on Thursday evening as the official event of the Super Bowl Host Committee in Palm Beach County, Miami. The headliners: The 90s hit maker band Smash Mouth!

The band, known for hits like “Then The Morning Comes”, “Can’t Get Enough Of You Baby” and especially for their success “All Star”, is no stranger to South Florida or football – their name itself is one Soccer reference. Co-founder, bassist and songwriter Paul Delisle kindly answered some questions about this name, its legacy, “All Star” and the joy of being healthier and more sober.

Question: “Smashmouth” is a football term. Since this is an NFL-related event, should that only be so?

Answer: Yes, we heard about it for the first time from former NFL head coach Mike Ditka (from the Chicago Bears). The way he said it was in our heads and we thought, “Wow, that sounds like a cool band name.” We always thought we were the perfect band to perform at the Super Bowl, but the progressive one Halftime is okay show and the super clematis at night pre-party.

Q: What is your favorite team and for whom are you moving in the Super Bowl?

A: We all grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and are all HUGE 49ers. We went to the playoff games at Candlestick Park and watched Joe Montana lead the teams to the Super Bowl.

Q: I know that you recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of the album “Astrolounge”. What did this album mean for you and your career?

A: Our second LP was VERY important because we had to prove that we are not a one-hit miracle. The funny thing is that “All Star” almost didn’t land on the album. It was a very late start. We submitted the song to the label after we submitted the full LP. We kept hearing “We Don’t Hear A Single” from the label bosses, mainly Jimmy Iovine. (Songwriter) Greg Camp went back to the lab and came back with “All Star” and “Then The Morning Comes”. They became the first and second singles on the album. “All Star” is a song that stays fresh, is still popular after 20 years and still earns us money.

Q: I read the wonderful “Rolling Stone” mouth story of “All Star” and was so touched and amazed at the life the song had. It’s really wonderful. What is it like to have created something that has such a long life?

A: One of the reasons why the song lasts so long is the film “Shrek”. “All Star” starts the film, and every new five-year-old child watches this film together with his parents. Every time someone is born, new fans grow.

Q: I saw you at SunFest in West Palm years ago, and it was really one of the funniest shows I’ve ever been to – I have memories of how I shouted the lyrics out loud to “Then The Morning Comes” with the whole lot. It seemed like you had the best time. Is it just as fun doing this decades later as it was in the 90s?

A: Maybe it’s better now because we actually remember the shows. We all live our lifestyle a little cleaner and healthier now so that we can really enjoy the moment better. In the 90s we went on tour with U2 and in early 2000 with NSYNC. It’s hard to find these crazy tours, but we like what we’ve just done and look forward to performing in Florida on Super Clematis by Night!

