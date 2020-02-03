advertisement

Super Bowl LIV: Patrick Mahomes throws two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and leads the Chiefs on three socring drives in the last seven minutes.

MIAMI GARDENS – Dan Marino said Patrick Mahomes must take the opportunity. Mahomes followed his advice on his Super Bowl debut in Marino’s former home game.

Mahomes followed with a 5: 10 minute lead over three and ended a 65-yard run with a 4-yard touchdown against Damien Williams. After a defensive stand, Williams ’38 yard touchdown catch was 72 seconds ahead of Sunday’s 31-20 win and the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

advertisement

Already one of the most popular players in the NFL, Mahomes cemented his legacy in Kansas City (15-4) with the win. In his 21st season as head coach, Andy Reid finally prevailed to keep the Lombardi Trophy in jubilation. A lot of chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium sang Reid’s name at the last minute.

Marino’s words in an ESPN interview turned out to be prophetic. Mahomes recovered from two interruptions in the second half and ended his Super Bowl debut with 286 yards, two touchdowns and a quick result. Mahomes beat the surprisingly efficient Jimmy Garoppolo in a four-lead game.

“It is this team. We have hearts. It’s from day one, ”said Mahomes. “The coach urges us to be the best people we can be and we never give up.”

Here are five Super Bowl LIV takeaways.

1. Mahomes joins selected club: The quarterbacks who won Super Bowls in the Miami area before Sunday night: Bart Starr; Joe Namath; Johnny Unitas (though Earl Morrall relived him in the middle of the game after an injury), Terry Bradshaw; Joe Montana; Steve Young; John Elway; Peyton Manning and Drew Brees. Everyone except Morrall, Manning – who is eligible next year – and Brees are anchored in the Hall of Fame.

Add Mahomes to this list. Mahomes shot a series of 23 games without multiple interruptions, but was in top form in the fourth quarter. Mahomes was also the first quarterback to hit a Super Bowl touchdown since Colin Kaepernick did the same feat seven years ago.

OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG

OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG

OMG OMG OMG OMG OMG pic.twitter.com/m5OVHxpK2d

– Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs), February 3, 2020

Mahomes showed the same strong arm and breathtaking ability to extend games that made him one of the most exciting players in the league. When the chiefs needed him the most, their franchise quarterback got through.

“My mindset is to play and compete until this clock goes to zero,” he said. “The boys believed in me and we kept playing and found a way to win.”

2. Damien Williams’ electrical homecoming: Williams never had a 100 yard game and only a multi-touchdown game while playing with the Dolphins. He did both on his old home field. After an average of 3.6 yards per carry for the Dolphins in 2014-17, Williams’ average was 6.1 yards for his 17 carry on Sunday evening.

In a year when Dolphins fans kept asking what if? After seeing Ryan Tannehill and Minkah Fitzpatrick somewhere else, Williams’ spectacular night – no less in Miami – was the ultimate gut stroke.

LADY. SLASH. TO LEAD. pic.twitter.com/uvpUjnUoA2

– Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs), February 3, 2020

3. Jimmy G-oat: Garoppolo played well for the 49ers (15: 4) after performing a poorly advised interception at the start of the second quarter. Unfortunately, Garoppolo’s solid night is overshadowed by the collapse of the 49ers in the fourth quarter. While Mahomes was successful in a late game situation, Garoppolo had some important incompleteness that held back the 49ers.

4. Shanahan’s confusing second quarter: Raheem Mostert, leading rusher and former dolphin, who ran back from a 220-yard four-touchdown game in the middle of the second quarter in the NFC championship game, received his first carry. More controversy arose late in the quarter when Shanahan called none despite three timeouts when the chiefs were 1:53 ahead of fourth and thirteenth.

Shanahan ended his first timeout after Jeff Wilson’s catch-and-run put the Niners on the 45-yard line in 20 seconds. Garoppolo hit George Kittle’s close end to gain a 42 meter lead. San Francisco decided to just kneel on the next piece.

The receiver stretches out his arm and creates a separation while the ball is in the air, so it is an annoying pass disorder. – AL # SBLIV pic.twitter.com/hxAvggDqhS

– NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) February 3, 2020

Garoppolo was far from chasing the Niners, but Shanahan’s decision not to take a break was curious.

Fight for the tight ends: It should have been no secret that the defense aimed to stop Travis Kelce from Kansas City and George Kittle from San Francisco. Kittle was held at 36 yards in four catches, although an important 42-yard hook was eliminated by offensive pass intervention at the end of the second quarter. Kelce had 43 meters and a touchdown on six receptions.

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.

Follow @ JakeElman97 on Twitter

advertisement