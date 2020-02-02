advertisement

Super Bowl LIV: Zach Thomas’ meeting with Patrick Mahomes when he was in his second year at Texas Tech left a lasting impression on the linebacker.

MIAMI – The Dolphins should either break the bank to hire Zach Thomas as a scout, or keep him as far away from their design space as possible.

Long before most of us heard about Patrick Mahomes, Thomas not only knew who he was, but was also certain that he was looking at a future star after spending time with him.

“I thought,” Man, this guy will be fine, “said Thomas.

On Sunday, Mahomes will be the Kansas City Chiefs’ starting quarterback in the Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. It came from Texas Tech, which also happens to be Thomas’ Alma Mater. When Kliff was training Kingsbury Tech, he invited Thomas to speak to the team.

But Kingsbury didn’t let Thomas get away with just one team talk.

“Hey man I want you to speak to my quarterback,” Kingsbury said to Thomas, referring to Mahomes, a second student.

Years later, the memory of Thomas, who described Mahomes as polite and modest, remains relatively fresh.

“I’m not sure what I talked to him about, but he was so focused on what I said, everything that came out of my mouth,” said Thomas.

Mahomes didn’t let Thomas down. In fact, the comparison Thomas makes is of paramount importance and uses the name Dan Marino to describe Mahome’s fearlessness.

“I knew he was good because he’s a guy who can intercept but can fire the next piece without hesitation,” said Thomas. “He reminds me of people like Marino. You have this confidence and it will certainly come from a lot of practice, countless hours. “

Well, if only Thomas had offered the dolphins this very detailed exploration report …

hhabib@pbpost.com

@gunnerhal

