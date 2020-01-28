advertisement

Super Bowl LIV is less than a week away. The celebrations start on Monday evening.

During the night, the Palm Beach Post broadcasts the biggest sports media night, the Super Bowl Media Night.

No, the Dolphins don’t play in the Super Bowl, but we will offer wall-to-wall coverage. And who knows, maybe there are some Dolphins messages that appear all night.

Check in all night to learn regularly about the crazy and crazy events.

6.30 p.m .: NFL hospital visit

With the Super Bowl LIV in Miami in less than a week, local NFL players visited patients at Palm Beach Children’s Hospital on Monday morning.

The list of players present included Indianapolis Colts and former Dwyer quarterback Jacoby Brissett, retired NFL player Abe Elam and Super Bowl XLIII MVP Santonio Holmes.

For Holmes, a graduate of Glades Central, the Super Bowl was particularly important and offered him a unique opportunity.

“As the father of a child who was born with sickle cell disease, playing in the Super Bowl really gave me the opportunity to build a platform for myself and show that I had other concerns,” said Holmes. “This opportunity to visit people during Super Bowl week really shows that we take the time to care for those we care most about.”

Dolphin safety Steven Parker believes that hospital visits and other Super Bowl events give him the opportunity to step out from under his helmet and show a more human side.

“During Super Bowl week, I feel that such events will allow me to immerse myself in my true character, who will help me in every way and form that I can,” said Parker.

Parker is excited about the chance to brighten up a child’s day.

“This gives you the ability to put a smile on your face,” said Parker. “I want to bring joy and happiness to their world, especially with some of the treatments they go through.”

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.





