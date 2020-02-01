advertisement

Super Bowl LIV: Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, a former Boynton Beach high-star, is the favorite to win the NFL MVP. The winner will be announced during the 9th annual NFL Honors Awards Ceremony at 8:00 p.m. Saturday

If you don’t believe me, take it from someone who will be playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“Look at his stats – it’s inevitable,” said Dee Ford, the defensive end of the San Francisco 49ers.

Jackson, a Baltimore Ravens first-round winner in 2018, took the league by storm in his first full season as a starter. He is considered the front runner of the MVP Prize, which will be announced at the 9th annual NFL Honors Awards Ceremony at 8 p.m. Saturday on CBS.

If Jackson wins as expected, that evening marks the coronation of the King of Palm Beach County Football.

Jackson has already established himself as the first and only Heisman winner in Palm Beach County and received the award in 2016 after his second season in Louisville. Last Sunday, he became the first county player to be named Pro Bowl MVP.

Jackson hit 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns in the air and another 1,206 yards and seven points on the ground this season. The Ravens went 14-2 in the AFC playoffs and took first place but were upset in the division round by the Tennessee Titans.

When he led the league of touchdowns that landed in the top ten in percent and had one of the best touchdown interception ratios in the NFL, Jackson set aside a report before the draft that said he couldn’t effectively throw the ball in the NFL.

It was a stigma that accompanied him to high school throughout his football career.

“In practice, someone asked about his throw and about two minutes later he threw a 15 or 20 yard ride on a rope,” said Rick Swain, who trained Jackson in high school.

>> DON’T MISS: All coverage from Super Bowl LIV to Palm Beach

Swain saw Jackson for what he was and still is – a versatile quarterback with rocket arm and sprinter speed.

“Those people who said he was a broad receiver when he first went into the NFL draft – I was the biggest supporter of jumping up and down and said, ‘You are all stupid, you just don’t notice what do you have.’ Swain said.

Since Jackson presented his game at the highest level, some of his professional colleagues believe that he answered all questions about his arm.

“He can do anything,” said Ford. “I know people talk like he can’t throw, but that’s crazy.”

His dual threat talents and outstanding role movements deserve the respect of his colleagues.

“He is an excellent player and if he wins MVP he deserves it,” said Fred Warner, 49ers linebacker. “What he can do with his legs and arm talent makes him one of the best in the league.”

The 49ers, who spent the week before their Super Bowl LIV match against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami, had the opportunity to play against Jackson and the Ravens at week 13. He threw for 105 yards and hurried for 101 yards There were two touchdowns in the 20:17 win by Baltimore.

“Obviously, his ability to run soccer was a big emphasis for us,” said Warner. “This is an additional player on the field that needs to be considered. That’s why we tried to get all eleven players for football.”

Although San Francisco managed to limit Jackson to its lowest overtaking rate of the season, the MVP leader could still play enough games, especially with his legs, to secure victory.

“There’s no way to stop him, that’s the crazy thing about seeing him play,” said Chris Kokell, a former Fox Sports 640 high school coach who watched Jackson play at Boynton Beach. “What did you want to do? You put eight in the box, he can hit you with his arm. If you try to flash it, it will run away from your fastest linebacker. “

>> WATCH: Lamar Jackson makes Instagram Live with students in the algebra class

Jackson’s success this season, like his entire football career, was based on his ability to attack enemy defenses in a variety of ways. It posed a riddle to opponents that kept everyone busy during the regular season.

“Lamar has presented a number of challenges to the entire NFL this year,” said Arik Armstead, San Francisco defender. “His quarterback speed is unique and his offensive approach is something unconventional and something you don’t play against every week.

“He dominated the league, so it’s easy for him to take part in this MVP conversation.”

While the NFL defense coordinators are working to stop Jackson, local high school coaches can sympathize with their struggles.

“Once the child was out in the field, you could almost forget it,” said former head coach of Glades Central, Suncoast and Lake Worth, Jessie Hester. “Especially at the high school level, he was just non-stop.

“It was very difficult to annoy Lamar because he was as skilled as a soccer player.”

