49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator three years ago when they took a 28-3 lead at Super Bowl LI. He said he was “freaked out” when the coaches started and thought a game was over

MIAMI – The scars are emotional and for the 49er coach Kyle Shanahan three years are not enough to erase the memories.

However, this time can never come. He can carry it with him forever to remind him never to take his foot off the gas. The saying “time heals all wounds” may not apply in this case.

And maybe Shanahan wouldn’t want to forget that night in Houston three years ago when the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI built a supposedly insurmountable 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots.

But we all know the result, a breakdown of epic proportions. And Shanahan, the Hawks’ offensive coordinator at the time, was one of the most advanced in Super Bowl history. Shanahan said he didn’t ask a single question about the night last week as he prepared to pull himself back, this time as head coach of the 49ers who will face the Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

“I won’t run away,” he said. “I understand the perception of how much I had to take. I feel like I can take what I could and know that it made me a little stronger. “

Shanahan said it was more difficult for the people who love him … his wife, family, friends. “I know what happened to each piece. I know I can live with it.”

This game has shaped the way 40-year-old Shanahan does his job as head coach. And that has never been so obvious as this season in the very first playoff game in Shanahan’s career as head coach and in the first playoff game since the debacle three years ago.

San Francisco led the Vikings by 17 points towards the end of the division round when Shanahan looked out on the field and couldn’t find his top defenders like Richard Sherman, DeForest Buckner and Nick Bosa. Instead, they sat on the bench behind him and thought their day was over.

“Why are you out?” Buckner said he heard Shanahan scream.

His anger was directed against Defense Coordinator Robert Saleh, who thought a 17-point lead with a three-minute lead was certain.

“We were just cool,” said Buckner, the all-pro linebacker. “And Kyle kind of freaked out. We then went back in. Nick was the last one, I tried to find him. I said, “Nick, we’re going back in.” He said, “Wait. What?” He tried to put his gloves back on. “

Sherman, the all-pro cornerback, said his gloves were off and he was preparing to freeze his knees. Defensive end Bosa had put his gloves around the belt loop.

“I’m freaking out,” Shanahan admitted this week. “I have a few scars.”

The only game Shanahan wanted to get back from the Super Bowl three years ago was the second and eleventh from New England 23 with a four-minute lead and Atlanta with an eight-point lead. Shanahan put quarterback Matt Ryan in the shotgun and was released for a loss of 12 meters. A penalty followed and Atlanta was forced to stutter.

Despite all the defenses on the defensive that allowed Tom Brady to position his offense and score 25 points in the last 17 minutes, Shanahan knows that if he starts two running games, the Falcons will at least be able to Score field goal and extend the lead to 11 with less than three minutes to play.

“I wish I could say there was a simple answer that would have kept us from skipping that trail,” he said. “I go back and I’m hard on everything. I know the pieces that I would have liked to have called different.”

Saleh was asked about Shanahan’s obsession with the score this week and was never believed to be safe. He cited a game against Carolina in which the 49ers had an easy 41: 13 lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter, and Shanahan reminded him to keep his players focused.

Saleh describes his coach as “nervous,” but said that this is not a bad thing.

Jimmy Garoppolo, who was on the other side as the Patriots’ replacement quarterback in Super Bowl LI, agrees.

“You want that attitude,” said the 49ers quarterback. “Crazy things happened in the NFL. I was part of this Super Bowl that was 28-3. Everything can happen. You have to stay locked up, especially a game of this caliber, a playoff game, Super Bowl. You never know what could happen. “

So if the 49ers seem to have a comfortable lead on Sunday – say the 27-10 lead over Minnesota at the beginning of the fourth quarter or the 34-7 game against Green Bay after three quarters of the NFC title game – then Don’t expect Kyle Shanahan to feel like the Lombardi Trophy is in his pocket.

“You notice when you play against a good team that you can never relax,” he said. “No matter in which situation.”

And especially when a Super Bowl is the price.

tdangelo@pbpost.com

@ tomdangelo44

