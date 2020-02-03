advertisement

Super Bowl LIV is in the history books. Miami welcomes the world to a party that celebrates the 100th season of the NFL and Miami hosts the championship game for the eleventh time.

MIAMI GARDENS – It was a night that the NFL sweated for 100 years, a night that the Kansas City Chiefs worked for 50 years, and a night that South Florida waited 10 years.

Super Bowl LIV wasn’t just a crowning glory for the Chiefs on Sunday night. It was a fitting high point that gave everyone what they were looking for – with the exception of the San Francisco 49ers, who saw a 10-point advantage evaporate in a flood of Chiefs touchdowns in the fourth quarter and ended with a 31-20 Kansas City victory.

The Hard Rock Stadium, which looked fancier than ever, was supplied by Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who spent half a billion dollars on the stadium renovation to bring the Super Bowl back to South Florida for the first time in ten years.

At the end of the night it was a beautiful mess – red and gold confetti that covered half of the field in honor of the bosses and coach Andy Reid, a sentimental favorite of many with 222 previous career wins – but none so far in the Super Bowl.

“Human life, how great was that?” Said Reid, leading the crowd in cheers: “How about these CHIEEEFS!”

His players had given him a Gatorade bath when the last few seconds had passed, but Reid didn’t care.

“It was great, man,” said Reid. “That’s what it’s about.”

South Florida was also a winner that welcomed visitors from around the world this Super Bowl week and allowed them to sunbathe in perfect weather.

“What a night, what a way to end season 100!” Said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to start handing out the trophy to the Hunt family, the owners of the Chiefs.

Ross said, “I would like to thank the NFL and the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee for their commitment and hard work throughout the Super Bowl LIV. This was a great week for South Florida and a great showcase for a completely redesigned Hard Rock Stadium as a global entertainment destination for big events. The entire team, led by Tom Garfinkel, not only changed the venue, but also created a culture for sustainability. “

The game on Sunday took place under a cloudless sky, with the stars not only appearing high up, but everywhere in the stands and in the luxury suites. In the end, only 62,417 spectators could crowd into the reduced-capacity stadium, though tickets for thousands of dollars indicated that they could have filled the seat several times.

The night began with the team’s presentation by Dwayne Johnson, a former football player from the University of Miami, in a typically fiery rock style.

With a halftime show with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, Miami got even bigger.

Shakira’s hips weren’t lying … but they sure were shaking.

J. Lo begged everyone to be loud … but they were.

Shakira, sparkling red to suit fans – both teams wear red – opened her performance with “She Wolf” and never stopped burning calories.

After singing “Hips Don’t Lie,” she turned it to J. Lo, who spun around a pole high on a human pyramid. It ended with a signature song, “Let’s Get Loud”.

San Francisco took a 3-0 lead in their first possession of the ball. Both teams scored two of their first three goals, resulting in a 10:10 draw towards the end of the first half.

The 49ers seemed on the right track for their sixth championship – and 3-0 at the Super Bowls in Miami – as they led the fourth quarter 20:10. But these are the bosses who made it to the Super Bowl, despite failing 0-24 and 7-17 in their previous playoff games.

The Chiefs struck again like lightning and, with a 1-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes, the game’s MVP, reached the end of Travis Kelce by 6:13 minutes. Former dolphins who ran back Damien Williams scored 14 points in a 3:39 period when he got a 24-20 lead over a 5 meter run. Then the dagger: Williams ran 38 yards for a touchdown with 1:12 remaining yards and gave him 104 yards for the night.

About 45 minutes before the kick-off, both teams lined up on the 24-yard lines to watch a moment of silence in honor of last weekend’s helicopter crash victims, including Kobe Bryant.

It was a lot of chiefs. When the national anthem singer Demi Lovato reached “… and the home of …”, the crowd jumped with a loud “CHIEFS!”

The Hard Rock Stadium has never looked so festive. Or better. With a brand new playing field and end zones adorned with the Chiefs and 49ers logos, the stadium looked different than it was built in 1987 by the original Dolphins owner Joe Robbie.

Incidentally, it hardly resembled the stadium where the Super Bowl took place in 2007. Fortunately, the weather didn’t play along either. The year 2007 was drenched with rain that never wanted to subside, which prompted the NFL to inform Miami that it would not expect another Super Bowl until something was done about it. Ross’s renovation included a canopy to protect fans from the elements. The irony: at the kick-off, it was 64 degrees. No humidity and no clouds. Rodney Barreto, chair of the Super Bowl host committee in South Florida, couldn’t have asked for better conditions for the Chamber of Commerce.

“The Super Bowl should be held in Miami every year,” said Alex Rodridguez, J. Los love interest, to AP. “It’s perfect.”

In fact, that was true most of the week, and NFL brass got more positive grades, which are eventually called for a thumbs up or a thumbs down sign to Miami in the Super Bowl – keep rotation. The game will most likely not return to the region until 2026. Tampa has already been selected for next year’s game, followed by Los Angeles. Glendale, Ariz.; and New Orleans. And the stadium being built for the Las Vegas Raiders will be preferred for the 2025 game.

On the other hand, transportation was a problem. Last year’s Atlanta Super Bowl was praised for its compactness. Within walking distance of the stadium were hotels, a convention center and an aquarium, all of which were woven into the celebrations. Not this year. The chiefs stayed in Aventura and the 49ers stayed in downtown Miami. The Super Bowl premiere took place in Marlins Park, but the media center was in South Beach. And the stadium is in Miami Gardens. Traffic maneuvers between these locations are a chore in January under normal circumstances. Adding the number of visitors to the Super Bowl makes it a test of patience, especially when the overweight at road closures seems to outweigh every turn.

The merger of two well-known franchise companies that wanted to end the title drought led to a ticket broker market. Tickets were listed at StubHub for $ 5,659 two hours before kickoff. That was of course the lowest. For those who want to go in style, a lower secondary club seat could have been yours for just $ 11,770.

Without the usual celebrities, it wouldn’t be a Super Bowl. Don Shula was among the spotted; Jay-Z and Beyonce; Axel Rose; Kanye West; Aaron Judge; Kevin Hart; Rick Ross; Cedric the Entertainer; Steve Harvey; David Beckham; Paul McCartney; Floyd Mayweather; Tom Brady; and Keegan-Michael Key.

Members of the NFL all-time team were introduced before the kick-off. New England coach Bill Belichick was booed out loud and responded with a grin before showing the crowd the World Cup rings.

