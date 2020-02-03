advertisement

The Kansas City Police Department issued a message that was considered lighthearted at the time after the Chiefs won Super Bowl 54 to end the team’s 50-year drought.

“It’s a Super Bowl win, not the purge,” the police tweeted, referring to the 2013 horror film in which all criminal activity is legalized.

When asked if there were any incidents, the police immediately replied, “Someone thought there was a free ID for stripes tonight.”

advertisement

Other locals were also concerned that emotions could get out of control.

“I had to tell my parents to go to the basement because there are so many people firing guns,” one answered. “The parents are almost ninety and I am everywhere in the country. Stressed.”

“My husband is the optho resident (ophthalmologist) who is on call for many of the KC hospitals tonight and would like to reinforce this!” Added another.

The Philadelphia police also got involved and remembered how enthusiastic soccer fans overran their city when the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018.

So many fans climbed the street poles that officials were forced to grease them all to avoid accidents.

Right? These poles don’t climb themselves …

– Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) February 3, 2020

Fourteen hours later, the Kansas City cops released an update. “Overall, we did pretty well, KC,” they wrote. “Thank you for keeping it classy!”

However, the attached media release was still for wild reading.

“Kansas City had great success at the Super Bowl last night, and the Kansas City, Missouri police were there to make sure everyone was safe,” it said.

“The Power and Light District was the largest with an estimated 20,000 participants. The police arrested a total of 14 people there and ejected 45 people from the district. The Kansas City Fire Department responded to 24 medical incidents during the event at Power and Light. Westport’s entertainment district was also crowded, and although there were several riots, none were serious.

media_cameraA Chiefs fan screams with excitement in the Power and Light District. Credit: Kyle Rivas / Getty Images / AFP

From February 2 to 3, 5:30 p.m., there were 163 reports of shots. The police will investigate these incidents because solemn shots are extremely dangerous and illegal.

The police received a call at 9:17 p.m. in the Richmond block of 9800 to help paramedics in a fireworks accident. The victim tried to ignite fireworks in an improvised mortar when one of them exploded. He suffered a catastrophic head injury and was pronounced dead in a local hospital. “

Fourteen arrests and 24 medical incidents in one place – and a man essentially killed by fireworks is “doing pretty well”? My goodness.

There were so many fireworks that you could see them on the weather radar.

Preparations are currently being made for a championship parade (AEDT) taking place on Thursday.

“For the first time in 50 years, our Kansas City Chiefs are bringing the Vince Lombardi trophy home and we are all excited to celebrate with our players and fans,” said Quinton Lucas, Mayor of Kansas City, in a press release.

When the city’s baseball team, the Royals, won the World Series in 2015, an estimated 800,000 people flocked to the Victory Parade, weakening expectations in a city of around 470,000 and a metropolitan area of ​​around 2 million.

The city’s spokesman, Chris Hernandez, did not give precise details of the expected amount for the Chiefs celebration. He just said, “We’re prepared for a huge crowd of fans wearing red and celebrating a Super Bowl win that has been going on for 50 years.” So please dress up warmly and come to the city center to celebrate a family-friendly party. “

But the city is asking fans not to drive to the airport today to welcome their returning heroes.

Originally released as weather radar, Super Bowl reveals chaos

advertisement