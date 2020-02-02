advertisement

Whether you’re interested in traditional television, streaming, or smartphones, there are plenty of ways to watch the Super Bowl for free.

The 2020 Super Bowl is airing on Fox today, and there’s no shortage of ways to watch the San Francisco 49ers at the biggest annual television event against the Kansas City Chiefs – including streaming the game online.

Fox will be broadcasting the Super Bowl LIV – that’s Super Bowl 54 for anyone who doesn’t know Roman numerals – at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Viewers can stream the game for free through the Fox Sports website and the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET.

advertisement

The Super Bowl, which will be available on compatible devices in 4K UHD, can also be streamed on multiple streaming services, which include live TV channels. However, viewers should check to see if local Fox channels are available nearby. The Super Bowl can be viewed on services such as Hulu with Live TV, YouTubeTV, DirecTV Now and FuboTV. Although each of these services costs around $ 50 a month, they all offer free trials.

connected

connected

Viewers can also watch the game on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Xbox One and Android TV. For viewers who are on the move or who do not have access to a television screen or monitor, the Super Bowl will be available via the above-mentioned apps on modern iPhones, iPads and Android mobile phones and tablets. For those who just want to hear audio, the Super Bowl will be available on SiriusXM, Westwood One and TuneIn.

(It is also worth noting that anyone with a digital antenna can watch the game without internet access as it is broadcast on Fox, a broadcast network.)

Although there are a handful of ways to tune into the Super Bowl, Roku is in the midst of a carriage conflict with Fox stations. Although Roku had previously broadcast Fox channels, the service said it blocked these channels on Friday morning due to the expiring distribution contract. In a statement to IndieWire, Roku officials said the game will be streamed free of charge on the NFL channel on Roku devices – unless Fox blocks it.

A Roku spokesman told IndieWire that “Roku’s distribution agreement with Fox Corp. will expire on January 31st. We have offered Fox an extension so Roku can continue to bring a large and valuable audience to Fox, but Fox declined.” If no agreement is reached, we must remove Fox channels from the Roku platform. We no longer have the right to distribute their content. “

FOX representatives did not return a request for comment, but a Fox spokesman told Deadline, “Fox has not asked Roku to remove our apps, and we would prefer Roku to continue making them available without interruption.”

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will co-host the game’s halftime show and Demi Lovato will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before kick-off. For more information on Super Bowl 2020, see IndieWire’s Super Bowl LIV predictions on the Millions of Screens podcast.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement