Before the Super Bowl LIV, the former linebackers of the Miami Dolphins and the University of Florida talk about Thomas and football in South Florida

MIAMI BEACH – Former University of Florida star Channing Crowder was impressed when he entered the Miami Dolphins locker room in 2005.

Crowder, a third Dolphins choice this year, remembers a player who impressed him both as a linebacker and as a person: Zach Thomas.

With Thomas, the former Dolphins, who is great among 15 finalists for the 2020 NFL 2020 Hall of Fame class, Crowder said the decision should be a breeze. The Hall of Fame Committee will announce its decision on Saturday.

“When people ask me about football and how I did it, especially in the NFL, I give credit to God, my mother, and Zach Thomas,” said Crowder, who was with Radio Row this week at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

“Watching him prepare and prepare for a soccer game taught me so much more. I was a guy who just ran around and blew people away, but when I saw Zach’s care and what I needed to get ready, it opened my eyes. “

Crowder, now a high school defensive coordinator at the University School in Davie, also responded to the passion for football in South Florida that Thomas showed weekly during his Dolphins career.

“When I got to the University of Florida and started talking to these people, they talked about football as if it were life,” said Crowder. “In South Florida, man, it’s almost soccer or dying. The kids are outside when they’re 5 or 6 years old. It’s a lifestyle.

“Soccer is different down here. I heard in Texas and California that it could be where Florida is, but I’ve never been there. In Florida, especially South Florida, soccer is life for most of these people. “

Although Crowder is expected to be a high draft pick in 2005, he slipped to the Dolphins in the third round. He played his entire career at Miami and retired in 2010.

“Mel Kiper and these people let me go in the first round, I was an All-American; But I was arrested a few times in Gainesville and had to have knee surgery, so I let the draft stop me, ”Crowder recalled. “Honestly, I think it was a blessing in disguise to become a dolphin.”

