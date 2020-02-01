advertisement

Super Bowl LIV performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira attend the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show press conference at Hilton Miami Downtown.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performed together at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV mid-term press conference at Hilton Miami Downtown on Thursday.

The performers were careful not to give too many details about their 12-minute performance plans. However, the global megastars shared their thoughts on the effects of Kobe Bryant’s death and the unifying force behind the sport. The discussion also included strengthening the role of women and representing the multi-ethnic Latino community.

Lopez said that they had an “amazing first run” of their performances and their styles were “very Shakira and very Jennifer … expect a lot of energy” with some “warm moments”.

Shakira added: “Your show and my show feel very different, but they complement each other.”

View this post on Instagram

Bring me in, coach! S #SuperBowlLIV 📸 Dave Shopland / Shutterstock

Posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on January 30, 2020 at 1:41 p.m. PST

View this post on Instagram

Loving @ jlo’s wallet with my date of birth !! 😜

Posted by Shakira (@shakira) on January 30, 2020 at 12:52 p.m. PST

