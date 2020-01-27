advertisement

Monday

January 27, 2020 at 1:11 p.m.

Super Bowl 2020: The Palm Beach Post offers full coverage of the big game, including stories, social media posts, and photos.

Super Bowl 2020 will take place on February 2nd at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Palm Beach Post staff, including sports, news and report authors, as well as our award-winning photo team will provide features, columns, notes and photo galleries to get in touch with you on social media, from Twitter to Facebook.

We will have daily reports from “Radio Row” at the Miami Beach Convention Center, where a lot of professional athletes, entertainers and celebrities will show up. And we take a look at the nightly party and social scene from Palm Beach County to South Beach to read interesting stories and watch celebrities.

Find The Palm Beach Post’s full online Super Bowl 2020 coverage here.

