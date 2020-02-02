advertisement

At the same time, Miami Dolphins were honored at the Super Bowl LIV for their commitment to diversity in the hiring process

MIAMI – This week, the Miami Dolphins in the ballroom of a convention center in Fort Lauderdale were honored as the NFL’s “leader in leadership diversity”.

The Dolphins are the only NFL team with a black head coach and general manager, Brian Flores and Chris Grier. The team’s CEO, Tom Garfinkel, asked front office members, the coaching team, and other team officials to sign up for a photo.

advertisement

The picture was strong: The dolphins are a diverse representation of our society.

“It has to be on purpose,” said Rod Graves, executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation. “With all the work we do on the back end to make it easier for those who make the decisions, it really starts with the heart and purpose of those who make the decisions.”

About 30 kilometers south, in the ballroom of a Miami hotel, an NFL player spoke this week insistently that the NFL was not performing well enough overall in terms of different hiring practices, especially as far as coaches are concerned.

“Our property looks in a way and I think they appreciate that our coaches look in a way,” said Richard Sherman, 49ers corner player. “There are 100 percent qualified candidates who are not given a chance.”

When the Super Bowl LIV starts on Sunday, two of the league’s best coordinators, Kansas City’s offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and San Francisco’s defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will be able to compete. But strangely, despite club interviews, neither of the two coaches – Bieniemy is black and Saleh is an Arab – was hired as head coach.

Frustration is increasing across the league. Bieniemy patiently answered a wealth of questions on the subject throughout the week.

“What happened happened,” said Bieniemy. “I was blessed and lucky enough to go through this process. The process was excellent. Well, whether someone hires me or not is not entirely up to me. I will continue to prepare. I will continue to work off my cock. To make sure I can do whatever it takes to win. And hope to win the attention that is necessary and worthy to be one of 32 in this league. “

There are currently only four NFL head coaches – Flores, Anthony Lynn from the Chargers, Mike Tomlin from the Steelers and Ron Rivera from Washington. In this game there is an assistant coach, Katie Sowers of the San Francisco 49ers.

But the rip-off in the minority representation is steep.

“We all know that diversity is a fact,” said Troy Vincent, executive vice president of the NFL. When do we just look at what we want to be? We still have a lot to do in this area. We have failed. “

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is dumb at his disappointment.

“Unfortunately, I think we all know that the hiring cycle was not as we wanted it to be,” Goodell said this week. “It is certainly not the place we want to be. And we have to change that. And we have to improve … We can’t expect any other result next year unless we focus on it and do the right things in the off-season so we can prepare for success next year. “

Perhaps the league is creating a new group of owners with new eyes to address the problem, as former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue suggested at a panel discussion on diversity this week. According to Tagliabue, owners could benefit from expanding their focus on employees with the familiar résumé and more focused on uncovering executives.

The Rooney rule, which requires clubs to interview at least one minority candidate for a position as head coach, may extend to other positions, such as coordinators.

Of the five new hires in this cycle, only one was not white – Washington’s Rivera, a Hispanic who previously coached the Panthers. Since 2010, only 10 of the 72 vacancies in head coaching have been filled by black candidates.

“These inequalities have affected my mind and heart,” said Vincent in a cracked voice. “I just know, I know we can do better.”

Last year Brian Flores was the only one of eight minority coaches hired. Five of the dismissed coaches were African American. Many coaches and their agents believe that black coaches have no access to more attractive openings and are less patient when things are not going well.

“I think it triggers an alarm bell,” said Dr. Richard Lapchick, director of the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport. “I think the Dolphins saved the day at the end of a hiring cycle when it should be zero for eight. And that has continued in other important positions with the Dolphins.

“And I think it opens people’s eyes that you can and you should. It is a business imperative. We have spoken most of my life that diversity is a moral imperative, now I think we know that this is also a business imperative. “

Not surprisingly, Chiefs players couldn’t stop talking this week about the reasons why Bieniemy, a former outstanding player who has been training in the NFL since 2006, should and should be a strong head coach.

“Detailed,” said quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Disciplined,” said Travis Kelce. “And motivating.”

“Connects with you,” said Damien Williams. “He is real.”

Why doesn’t this happen to Bieniemy and other apparently qualified candidates?

“We all need someone who is ready to shoot you,” Graves said. “And I think that the focus no longer has to be so much on the process, but what are the decision-makers doing with the information they receive? We can not do better than now. Now it depends, “Why are you making a choice over another?” Hopefully, if we focus on that, we can determine where our real problems are. “

When the Rooney rule was established in 2003, there was an increase in options and settings for color trainers. This week, the son of former Steelers owner Dan Rooney, the driver of the initiative, pondered what his father would think about the current state of affairs.

“My father, like Roger Goodell, and my brother (Art Rooney) would not be happy with the numbers at the moment,” said author Jim Rooney. “Nobody would be. He would certainly focus on the process and innovation and improvement, but also on accountability. We have to stop this limelight. “

The Steelers have had a successful job in Tomlin and Jim Rooney says patience was key. An owner, he said, should not feel pressure from the media or other outside sources to make a quick stop.

“Mike Tomlin doesn’t look like the Rooney,” said Jim. “But he and (woman) Kiya? They share the same values ​​as my family in many ways. “

Some believe that the problem is that there are no black owners. Shahid Khan of the Jaguars is Pakistani. And Kim Pegula’s bills are Asian-American.

It is also true that Stephen Ross and Garfinkel, a white owner in Miami, have ended their search for a general manager and coach with color leaders.

Since hiring, Flores has been asked many times whether he believes the league is making reasonable progress in this area.

“I would say there are a large number of smart, talented leaders across the league – a minority, not a minority, as there is no better term,” said Flores this summer. “I know a lot. We have a few employees. Minority trainers with leadership skills who are smart, hardworking and have all the qualities I consider necessary to be a leader, head coach, coordinator, etc. As someone who went through the interview process and was there I know that there are people in this role for a short time who are out there and can do what I do. Hopefully the boys get this opportunity. I think it will come to be honest. “

After accepting the Paul J. Tagliabue Prize from the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation, Garfinkel, CEO of Dolphins, said at this award ceremony in Fort Lauderdale that it was Ross’ decision to find the best leaders.

Garfinkel said the best way to do this is to intentionally and deliberately throw a sufficiently wide net. He believes that there are additional benefits to not only leaving traditional comfort zones, but also developing young, diverse managers within the company.

“We try that because it’s the right thing to do,” said Garfinkel. “And we are trying to do that, because frankly, we can all better fulfill the American promise of opportunities. Equal opportunity. And we do it to be honest, it makes us a better organization. That makes us smarter. Productive. And a much better organization. “

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.

@schadjoe

jschad@pbpost.com

advertisement