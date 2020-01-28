advertisement

Before the Super Bowl LIV, Richard Sherman and others discussed the effects Kobe Bryant had on them

MIAMI – Richard Sherman didn’t have the words Sunday.

A day later the 49ers cornerback had two when asked about the sudden death of former Lakers star Kobe Bryant: “Mamba Mentality”.

“I saw him make two free throws and go away with a torn Achilles,” Sherman Tier said Monday night.

Sherman was not alone when he shared memories of Bryant on the opening of the Super Bowl. Players of both the bosses and the 49ers remembered the five-time NBA champion, who was one of nine victims of a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were at a basketball game when the S-76 helicopter crashed into a slope near Calabasas, California, about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, just before 10 a.m.

The NBA postponed the game between the Lakers and Clippers on Tuesday. There was a moment of silence in Marlins Park on Monday evening before the Chiefs started their media briefs shortly after 7 p.m.

“Knowing that I looked up to Kobe as an athlete and up to Kobe as a person, and that he raised four girls … and looked after them for a lifetime shows his gratitude and commitment.” Santonio Holmes, a former NFL receiver and outstanding Glades Central player, said in West Palm Beach on Monday.

Safety of the Dolphins Steven Parker described Bryant’s death as a “very, very sad loss”.

“You just felt the weight and I’m not even part of his family, but he did so much for this world,” said Parker. “He did so much to inspire the whole group of people who actually followed and actually loved him.”

Chiefs Right Tackle Mitchell Schwartz grew up in a coastal district in Los Angeles, Pacific Palisades. Though Schwartz wasn’t a big basketball fan, he quickly realized that he couldn’t go anywhere without noticing Bryant’s resemblance across the city.

Schwartz said the players found out during the team’s flight to Miami. The chiefs used the plane’s WiFi to keep Twitter updated.

“Most of the boys were asleep,” said Schwartz, but the news of Bryant’s death quickly woke up his teammates.

Rookie recipient Mecole Hardman was one of those sleeping chiefs. Hardman’s Instagram dashboard was full of homages to Bryant.

“He is a legend and an icon, man,” said Hardman. “Everyone (knew) the mentality he had. But that he’s going out like this, man, and with his daughter, that’s the saddest thing. And his daughter, she had no chance of being the superstar she would become. “

Bryant died at the age of 41 and left an impression on Hardman, whose father, Mecole Sr., is 47 years old.

“I can’t imagine losing a father like that,” said Hardman.

There have been similar reactions to San Francisco’s flight, said 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

“Every time you lose a player as big as Kobe, as famous as Kobe, it always hurts,” said Greenlaw.

Greenlaw is a fan of both Bryant and LeBron James.

“Kobe is definitely a legend, in my eyes a top 3 player,” said Greenlaw. “I didn’t grow up with Michael Jordan … so when I say Michael Jordan is the best it is because everyone else says that he is the best, even if there is a good bond.”

Bryant was silent on Sunday at the Pro Bowl in Orlando. Green Bay linebacker Za’Darius Smith mimicked Bryant’s trademark, which was shot after a sack. Teammate Davonte Adams pointed to the sky and flashed number 24 as an ode to Bryant, who wore the number in the second half of his career.

Would Hardman, who scored eight all-purpose touchdowns this season, take a similar toll if he scored in the Super Bowl?

“Definitely if it fits,” said Hardman. “Depending on the flow of the game. Definitely, if I think about it.”

