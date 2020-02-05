advertisement

Super Bowl LIV: Damien Williams’ two fourth-quarter touchdowns brought the Kansas City Chiefs a 31:20 win and their first Super Bowl title in 50 years

MIAMI GARDENS – Damien Williams shone on the biggest stage on Sunday evening and played the game of his life in a familiar environment.

Williams, a former Miami Dolphins, had two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including the 2:44 before the end, and helped the Kansas City Chiefs stun the San Francisco 49ers (31-20) in the Super Bowl LIV.

After spending his first four NFL seasons with the Dolphins and signing as an unoccupied free agent, Williams has been a major contributor to the Chiefs’ offensive for the past two years. The highlight was Sunday’s masterpiece at Hard Rock Stadium.

“It’s crazy,” said Williams, who finished 104 yards rushing and one touchdown, along with 29 yards and another score. “You spend your first four years uninvited. I’ve built a lot of relationships (in Miami), you still have relationships here. It is a great organization.

“It’s all surreal; it doesn’t feel real yet. When you get into the league, think about the Super Bowl and what you can do with it. And it means a lot that I am where I am my career started. “

With the Chiefs (15-4) 20-20 down in the fourth quarter, it looked like a tough fight for the AFC champions. But after quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes teamed up with Travis Kelce to reduce the deficit 6:13 to 20-17, Williams took command.

After a 3-0 win from San Francisco (15: 4) in a row, Williams scored a 24:20 lead on a touchdown reception from Mahomes. When Williams got out of hand at 1, he extended the ball over the goal line.

“I knew it was a TD,” Williams said of the piece that was being reviewed and finally approved. “You have to do your job. You have to look. Two hands up, baby, touchdown.”

Williams added the cherry and prevailed 1:12 in a 38-yard run to seal the Chiefs’ 11-point win. Williams was the first player in Super Bowl history with 100 yards of rushing, a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown when the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

“Damien Williams – feed this man,” Kelce said. “Super Bowl champion Damien Williams. Enough said. Two-Six is ​​one of the hardest working guys in the business. He comes to work and does the work. “

After the Dolphins and Williams split up after the 2017 season, he ended up with the Chiefs. Now it seems to have been a good decision for him at least.

“I have a chip on my shoulder,” said Williams. “I entered the league unoccupied and had to fight my way through. Then when I came here, the organization said to me: ‘We like you, but you have to work to form this team. ‘… that’s why I always bring you a lot of attitude to this game. “

Williams has earned the respect of his teammates in Kansas City, who rave about his tough mentality and tireless work ethic.

“He is an angry man. He runs so angry,” said tyrant Mathieu, the chief’s defense lawyer. “He gives our offense this sharpness. We believe in him a lot and he is the offensive attitude. He is looking forward to these big ones Moments. “

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.





