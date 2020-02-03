advertisement

The 27-year-old former Disney star suffered an obvious drug overdose in 2018. After an emotional performance at last week’s Grammy, she sent the national anthem to Super Bowl LIV on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Demi Lovato, the former Disney star who appeared to have had a drug overdose in 2018, did an emotional job at Grammy’s last week and followed on the biggest stage.

The 27-year-old, who played twice in the old Cruzan Amphitheater on the South Florida Fairgrounds, sang the national anthem at Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

advertisement

>> PHOTOS: Demi Lovato performs in Palm Beach County

The performance was broadcast live worldwide.

The singer “Sorry Not Sorry” joined earlier national anthem singers such as Gladys Knight from 2019, Lady Gaga from 2016 and Beyoncé from 2004.

Lovato released her last album “Tell Me You Love Me” in 2017. In June the “Confident” singer teased an upcoming album on which she intends to be “open and honest and possible”.

>> Forget the game, here are today’s Super Bowl ads you’ll talk about

At the Teen Vogue Summit in November, she said to the crowd, “I have new music. I didn’t say when!”

At the event, her first interview since her apparent overdose in July 2018 said she would not change how her life went.

>> Cerabino: Is Demi Lovato an “Over” or an “Under” for the upcoming Super Bowl anthem?

“What I see in the mirror is someone who has overcome a lot,” said Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner. “I’ve been through a lot and really see a fighter. I don’t see a championship winner there, but I see a fighter and someone who will keep fighting no matter what challenges they face.” , “

Last week at the Grammys, Lovato made her first big appearance since she was hospitalized in 2018 after a possible drug overdose. She received a standing ovation for her raw, powerful and overwhelmingly emotional performance of her new song “Anyone”, which she wrote four times days before her hospital stay.

>> EMOTIONAL PERFORMANCE: Demi Lovato was one of the best acts at the Grammys

The ballad was, as Lovato described, a “cry for help” with painful lyrics about loneliness (“I feel stupid when I sing / nobody listens to me”). She choked when she started the song and had to start over. Tears ran down her face when she appeared. According to a USA Today review, “If you’ve forgotten Lovato is one of our most talented, vulnerable, and soulful live singers, watch” Anyone “and let yourself be moved to tears.”

>> PHOTO GALLERY of Super Bowl LIV national anthem singer Demi Lovato

Already in September 2010, the then 17-year-old Lovato, together with the Australian twin act The Veronicas, was the opening act for the Jonas Brothers in what was then the Cruzan Amphitheater. She also performed there in 2014 and opened again for the Jonas Brothers. She was part of Disney’s Camp Rock at the time.

advertisement