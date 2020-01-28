advertisement

Before Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers had some fun, crazy, and crazy moments

MIAMI – The circus rolled into Marlins Park on Monday (not in this building every April?), Disguised as a Super Bowl media night.

This is the case when players interview players, interview media, interview media and occasionally a member of the media asks a serious question to a player.

advertisement

Here the players play Rock’em Sock’em Robots and answer questions about pop culture. There they play rock, paper, scissors and get a quiz about Hungarian food. Where the Kansas City bosses go against Mitchell Schwartz is asked if they’re “a Jew going on the offensive in the Super Bowl” and quarterback Patrick Mahomes is asked if he thinks his coach Andy Reid Ketchup really does more like when he did, and Reid said he did.

And here WWE wrestler Roman Reigns asks 49er linebacker Kwon Alexander who in his team will win the Royal Rumble and who would be the first to drop out of the race.

Welcome to the Super Bowl Opening Night, where there is no question and no outfit open.

The Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are going to get a pretty big football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, but at the start of the week, they both attended the annual NFL media day, which has become an all-rounder for television event. On the media day, Raiders quarterback Jim Plunkett was asked about his parents in 1981. “Was it the dead mother, the blind father or the blind mother, the dead father?” And where the titans fought Joe Salave’a, he was asked before the 2000 game: “How do you relate to football?” His answer: “Strictly Platonic.”

Chiefs Punter Dustin Colquitt was asked about Monday of the UFO because he is a believer. “I gave a strange answer that they were happy with, hopefully it went well,” he said.

Chief backup quarterback Matt Moore wasn’t sure what to do when asked about his best Patrick Mahomes impression by Pick Six Podcast. He asked her to ask QB Chad Henne on the third string.

San Francisco defender K’Waun Williams played rock, paper, scissors with a TV Azteca reporter and won 3 out of 5. And the crew of “Extra” had players and coaches pulling a pop culture question out of their helmets. Reid first warned that he wasn’t engaging with pop culture before asking the question. He was asked in what reality his close end can be seen, Travis Kelce. “Light. “I’m going to catch Kelce,” he said.

But it’s not just the questions. Players typically play all hour, though that means you have to try a good old American staple like Rock’em Sock’em Robots.

“Either they know what it is and they get very excited, or they don’t know what it is and they get very excited,” said Karisa Maxwell of DAZN, who uses streams to fight the sport. “Either way, it’s a break from everyday questions.”

Maxwell and Andres Hale walked around with the red and blue robots pressing each other with their thumbs. Offensive Tackle Cam Erving, the former Florida State offensive lineman, said he had never played but declared himself a team champion after winning both of his fights. Attacking duel against Jackson Barton and close end Nick Keizer got a little rough and put the game out of action for a while before Hale could patch it up in the coach room.

Not surprisingly, the two quarterbacks, Mahomes and 49er Jimmy Garoppolo, had the most viewers. Both stared at about 25 television cameras and 100 reporters when they arrived on the podium. In contrast, two cameras and five reporters hung on the podium of Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens just before he arrived.

Two reporters were disguised as Reid – a man, and some believed that it was a young woman who, when she was, would complement her costume. The man wore a vintage Rams uniform and helmet, which Reid imitated when he took part in the Punt, Pass and Kick competitions at the age of 13.

And then there was Seahawk’s tight end, Luke Willson, the Canadian freelancer for his country’s “The Sports Network”. Willson, who became one of the stars of the Hard Knocks TV series on HBO this season as a member of the Raiders before being cut, was at the other end of the microphone. He went around and asked the players if they would see the Bob Cajun 100 dog sled race from Canada.

The catch: there is no such show.

That makes it the perfect question for the Super Bowl Opening Night.

tdangelo@pbpost.com

@ tomdangelo44

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.

tom_dangelo@pbpost.com

@ tomdangelo44

advertisement