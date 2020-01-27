advertisement

Anthony Munoz spoke at his PLAY 60 Character Camp ahead of Super Bowl LIV on Monday about the need for a high quality left tackle

MIAMI BEACH – There is no one more qualified to speak about the importance of a solid left attack to protect a franchise quarterback and the challenges of protecting right-handed or left-handed passers-by as Hall-of-Famer Anthony Munoz.

The 6-foot-6, 278-pound former Cincinnati Bengal hosted its NFL PLAY 60 Character Camp on Monday morning on the indoor field at the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center. When he towered over the group of 300 mostly Spanish-born youths from the Miami region, Munoz looked like he could still be a mighty force to defy the lines of defense that he had to compete at the border of the conflict.

advertisement

During his 13-year NFL career, Munoz protected Ken Anderson, a solid veteran for four seasons, and then left-handed boomer Esiason for eight.

Since the Miami Dolphins in the upcoming NFL draft are still supposed to target former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailola – a leftist – Munoz was able to give a close look at how important a solid left tackle will be to the Dolphins’ future.

“For me it’s about blindside and non-blindside, but it’s also about the strong and the weak side,” said Munoz, who has made 11 consecutive Pro Bowl bunks and 11 consecutive All-Pro selections in his career. “You see, even though we had a left-handed quarterback, we mostly ran right-handed formations, which means the tight end was on the right.

“So I was still the open end even though I had a left handed quarterback and most teams do it unless you have two tight ends and very few have two tight ends because everything is so open. So yes, I would say that with this young left-handed quarterback who suffered an injury like the one he had (a broken hip), it would be nice if the left side were pinned down. ”

Munoz also mentioned the importance of a solid tackle on the right side of the line.

But for a young quarterback trying to build trust, Munoz said, “It’s nice to have this safety blanket on the left.”

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.





advertisement