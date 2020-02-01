advertisement

Super Bowl LIV: The Dolphins should be inspired by San Francisco, which ranged from four victories to the Super Bowl

MIAMI – At the Super Bowl LIV press conference greeting, Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel said that Sunday’s matchup between the Chiefs and the 49ers will hopefully be the best we’ve ever seen.

“The only thing that gets better is the next one that the Miami Dolphins play in,” said Garfinkel.

advertisement

What does the 2022 Super Bowl sound like in Los Angeles? Because the feeling here is that this is a realistic target for the dolphins.

Sounds absurd? It shouldn’t. Keep in mind that the 49ers were one of the worst teams in the league three years ago. And they won just four games last season (less than the five Miami in Brian Flores’ first).

And yet they are here, these striking 49ers who are at the heart of the sport in our country, at Garfinkel Stadium and owned by Miami, Stephen Ross, have worked so hard to become a world-class travel destination.

Yes, Miami tore everything down. We have survived the last calendar year. Now is the time to think about what they may rebuild.

The worst result in the NFL is not an unknown course. San Francisco fundamentally changed the fate of its organization with three years of solid design, combined with a few groundbreaking trades and smart contract signing for freelance agents.

Of the 53 players on the 49ers squad for the Super Bowl, there were only seven – seven! – existed before 2017. The future of Miami could be similar.

This week, Garfinkel again tweeted an NFL analyst, Lee Sharpe, who presented an axis chart that included the amount of the salary caps and the value of the design caps to illustrate resources for the 2020 post-season.

The dolphins were in the top right corner of this graphic (which is really, really good) that it looked like the dolphin logo was swimming alone in the Atlantic.

Chris Grier and Flores, General Managers, have a remarkable opportunity to rebuild the squad in a vision they have always imagined. And for some ideas on how to do it best, look no further than the 49ers.

The franchise quarterback? Yes, a trade in a second round to New England for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Of course, it’s important to find the right quarterback. The 49ers considered hand-chasing Kirk Cousins, but this was the more prudent move.

“If you don’t have a quarterback who can win in big games and big moments, getting to that point is really, really difficult,” said Jed York, owner of the 49ers.

Miami will have to add its Garoppolo over the next three months.

Strength and ability in the trench? Yes, on both sides of the ball.

A defensive lineman in the first round of 2017 (Solomon Thomas).

An offensive lineman in the first round in 2018 (Mike McGlinchy).

A defensive lineman in the first round in 2019 (Nick Bosa).

Grier is committed to the reconstruction of the trenches. No one should be surprised if they use extensive draft capital for offensive and defensive purposes in the next two drafts.

Miami desperately needs a pass rush. The Dolphins also urgently need offensive linemen that protect the passers-by and can exert pressure during the game. Did you notice how pretty Garoppolo is before and after the games?

That is the goal.

In rounds 4 to 7, Grier demonstrated the ability to meet potential customers. Just like General Manager John Lynch, with the brightest jewel in the former Iowa tight-end series, George Kittle, in fifth place.

Free agency? It is money thoughtfully spent on tough, physical players like defender Kyle Juszczyk, aggressive players like offensive lineman Ben Garland and fast players like linebacker Kwon Alexander.

Richard Sherman, who was 30 years old but not yet far from making it. And clever trades for the punchy passport Rusher Dee Ford and the savvy recipient Emmanuel Sanders.

Miami must and will very likely invest in the offensive and defensive lines. This season the 49ers took second place in the defensive line in the NFL and impressed with first division teams Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner, Nick Bosa and Ford.

And San Francisco took sixth place in the league of offensive spending and put in athletic linemen who could beat up if necessary.

In the first year of Lynch and Shanahan, the Niners started 0-0.

In the first year of Grier and Flores, the dolphins started 0: 7.

This can be done, folks.

The 49ers fought so hard last year (yes, Garoppolo was injured) that they trained in the Senior Bowl, an honor given to the leaders of the two worst teams in the NFL.

But nobody in the San Francisco organization wavered. With Grier and Flores (who, like Shanahan, have a long-term contract), Miami feels connected to a partnership based on trust, respect and shared beliefs.

The 49ers planned the third year as the main revolution and they did it like a Porsche.

At a dinner in Mobile, Alabama, at the 2019 Senior Bowl, a San Francisco employee coined the phrase “Mobile to Miami”, which may sound crazy to some considering that the club had just turned 4-12.

“Sure enough, here we are,” said Lynch. “It’s pretty awesome.”

During that season, Grier held a press conference boldly speaking about Miami’s plan to implement a long-term plan, but with an aggressive approach.

“I don’t know if you really set a time frame for it,” said Grier. “For us it is – we have positioned ourselves where we believe that the organization will soon be in a good place.”

The bikes should start moving in 2020 as Miami starts putting up to 14 designs to choose from.

The plan? Why not Miami to Inglewood? Why can’t the Dolphins try to improve their list so dramatically that they actually visit the new SoFi stadium in Inglewood?

That should be a goal. That should be the goal. So competition among the best in the league. A real Hollywood story.

To sign up for a free Dolphins newsletter, click here.

@schadjoe

jschad@pbpost.com

advertisement