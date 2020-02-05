advertisement

Super Bowl LIV: San Fracisco used Samuel in an unconventional manner, but fell against the Kansas City Chiefs between 31 and 20

MIAMI GARDENS – A year ago, Deebo Samuel was preparing for the NFL draft. The 49er newcomer posted a record performance at the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, although that wasn’t enough to help San Francisco win.

Samuel, who at 53 meters on three races set the record for the most rapid traverses of a major receiver in Super Bowl history, scored 92 all-purpose runs with eight offensive strokes.

The former University of South Carolina star has surpassed the previous 45 rushing yard record set by former Florida gator Percy Harvin in the Super Bowl XLVIII. The difference: Harvin’s Seattle Seahawks won the title. Samuel’s 49ers failed with a 31:20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, who celebrated their first championship in 50 years.

“I wasn’t here to set records,” said Samuel. “I was only here to try to do everything possible to win this game.”

The 24-year-old was used particularly early as a Swiss Army Knife because the 49ers showed him in an unusual way both in the race and in passing.

In San Francisco’s sixth offensive game of the night, Samuel almost played a trick. The planned route, a pass to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, was never realized. Samuel improvised and hurried for seven meters and a first descent.

“We’ve been practicing it for a while,” said Garoppolo. “I didn’t see it perfectly.

“He did a damn good job on it. On the third down it is difficult for him to get the first down. However, there are some positive aspects that you need to get out of. “

The only thing Samuel didn’t do on the pitch on Sunday night was a score that gave way to Kyle Juszczyk and Raheem Mostert in the red zone.

San Francisco’s rookie receiver ended the year with 62 receptions for 841 yards and three touchdowns.

