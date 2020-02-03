advertisement

Super Bowl LIV: Garoppolo only completed two of his last ten passes in the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

MIAMI GARDENS – For around 50 minutes, San Francisco 49 quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo outperformed former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl LIV.

With just over 12 minutes, Garoppolo had completed 17 of his 20 attempts to pass for 183 yards and led his team to a 10-point lead. After a Mahomes interception, the 49ers seemed ready to win the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl behind an extremely efficient performance from their starting quarter back. Then disaster struck.

San Francisco didn’t get going after just five games.

“It was an opportunity for us, we just didn’t take advantage of it,” said Garoppolo. “Especially after sales, I think we all have the same feeling when we got away from this trip. It was tough.”

In the last nine minutes and 52 seconds of Super Bowl LIV, Garoppolo only completed two of his last ten passes when the bosses came back and won 31-20.

“Good team, good defense, you have to give them some credit,” said Garoppolo. “We didn’t do some of the pieces that we normally do.”

His counterpart Mahomes led Kansas City to two touchdowns that led San Francisco from behind for the first time since the late stages of the first half.

The 49ers, 24-20 and against the two-minute warning, fought for the subsequent possession of the ball. Garoppolo started the journey with two successive finishes before throwing three incompletions in a row. A sack on the fourth descent ended the journey.

“These are the moments you dream of,” said Garoppolo. “We found the right note and just couldn’t finish it, so it’s difficult.”

Ultimately, Kansas City ended the game with 21 unanswered points as the 49er offense had no response to the Chiefs’ offensive attack in the fourth quarter.

Garoppolo’s last attempt ended eleven points behind with an interception that sealed victory for the Chiefs and their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. Garoppolo ended 20-of-31 for 219 yards with one touchdown and two picks.

Despite the nightmarish Sunday end for the 28-year-old caller, Garoppolo San Francisco’s young squad and the playful skills that his capable players showed earlier in the night are reasons for optimism next season.

“We have to put up with that, remember that feeling and let it fill up in the off-season,” said Garoppolo.

