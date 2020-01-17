advertisement

WNEP-TV proudly presents the 17th annual Super 16 Dream Team Showcase!

It is your first-hand look at the 32 best football players in our region. You meet players from all over Northeast and Central Pennsylvania. Discover who was named Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Overall Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete. We honor an area coach with the George Curry Coach of the Year Award.

Join us on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 7:00 PM for this prime-time event – only on WNEP-TV 16. Then take it again on WNEP2!

The Super 16 Dream Team Showcase is presented by Wilkes-Barre / Scranton International Airport.

Here is your Super 16 Dream Team: search for their functions after the show is broadcast on WNEP.

POS

Player

School

FS

7

Teagan Wilk

Berwick Area

Sr.

TB

42

Lenny Kelley

Dallas and surrounding area

Sr.

DL

75

Taylor Bolesta

Dallas and surrounding area

Sr.

RB

2

Josh Balcarcel

Delaware Valley

Sr.

LB

6

Jason Henderson

Delaware Valley

Jr.

WR / S / P

22

Christian Sapp

East Stroudsburg South

Jr.

QB

14

Tanner Lorson

Jersey Shore Area

Sr.

WR

81

Stanton Westlin

Jersey Shore Area

Sr.

FB / ILB / K

44

Ray Melnikoff

Lackawanna Trail Jr. / Sr.

Jr.

OG / DT

75

Malaki Parlante

Loyalsock Township Jr. / Sr.

Sr.

THE

33

Cameron Wood

Montoursville Area

Sr.

OT / DT

55

Will Carson

Montoursville Area

Sr.

LB / FB

40

Tyler Elsdon

North Schuylkill Jr. / Sr.

Sr.

NG

32

Jake green

North Schuylkill Jr. / Sr.

Sr.

WR / DB

19

Tyler Carey

Old Forge Jr. / Sr.

Sr.

QB

7

Damon Yost

Pottsville Area

Sr.

WR / CB

15

Mason Barnes

Pottsville Area

Sr.

WR

4

Razen Reyes

Riverside Jr. / Sr.

Sr.

LB

6

Tucker Johnson

Scranton Prep

Sr.

WR / DB

4

Julian Fleming

South Columbia area

Sr.

RB

23

Gaige Garcia

South Columbia area

Sr.

LB

28

Cal Haladay

South Columbia area

Sr.

RB / LB

25

Nate Boyle

Tamaqua area

Sr.

QB

10

Brayden Knoblauch

Tamaqua area

Sr.

OG / DT

57

Jack Imbt

Troy Area

Sr.

QB

2

Janaasah Boone

View of the valley

Sr.

DT

55

Cyler Rozina

View of the valley

Sr.

RB / LB

35

Zane Janiszewski

Western Wayne

Jr.

TO

12

Jesse Engle

Williams Valley

Jr.

QB / DB / P

9

Dominic DeLuca

Wyoming Area

Sr.

DL / OL

90/76

Sammy Solomon

Wyoming Area

Sr.

TE / DE

11

Derek Ambrosino

Wyoming Area

Sr.

.

