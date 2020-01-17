WNEP-TV proudly presents the 17th annual Super 16 Dream Team Showcase!
It is your first-hand look at the 32 best football players in our region. You meet players from all over Northeast and Central Pennsylvania. Discover who was named Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Overall Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete. We honor an area coach with the George Curry Coach of the Year Award.
Join us on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 7:00 PM for this prime-time event – only on WNEP-TV 16. Then take it again on WNEP2!
The Super 16 Dream Team Showcase is presented by Wilkes-Barre / Scranton International Airport.
Here is your Super 16 Dream Team: search for their functions after the show is broadcast on WNEP.
POS
Player
School
FS
7
Teagan Wilk
Berwick Area
Sr.
TB
42
Lenny Kelley
Dallas and surrounding area
Sr.
DL
75
Taylor Bolesta
Dallas and surrounding area
Sr.
RB
2
Josh Balcarcel
Delaware Valley
Sr.
LB
6
Jason Henderson
Delaware Valley
Jr.
WR / S / P
22
Christian Sapp
East Stroudsburg South
Jr.
QB
14
Tanner Lorson
Jersey Shore Area
Sr.
WR
81
Stanton Westlin
Jersey Shore Area
Sr.
FB / ILB / K
44
Ray Melnikoff
Lackawanna Trail Jr. / Sr.
Jr.
OG / DT
75
Malaki Parlante
Loyalsock Township Jr. / Sr.
Sr.
THE
33
Cameron Wood
Montoursville Area
Sr.
OT / DT
55
Will Carson
Montoursville Area
Sr.
LB / FB
40
Tyler Elsdon
North Schuylkill Jr. / Sr.
Sr.
NG
32
Jake green
North Schuylkill Jr. / Sr.
Sr.
WR / DB
19
Tyler Carey
Old Forge Jr. / Sr.
Sr.
QB
7
Damon Yost
Pottsville Area
Sr.
WR / CB
15
Mason Barnes
Pottsville Area
Sr.
WR
4
Razen Reyes
Riverside Jr. / Sr.
Sr.
LB
6
Tucker Johnson
Scranton Prep
Sr.
WR / DB
4
Julian Fleming
South Columbia area
Sr.
RB
23
Gaige Garcia
South Columbia area
Sr.
LB
28
Cal Haladay
South Columbia area
Sr.
RB / LB
25
Nate Boyle
Tamaqua area
Sr.
QB
10
Brayden Knoblauch
Tamaqua area
Sr.
OG / DT
57
Jack Imbt
Troy Area
Sr.
QB
2
Janaasah Boone
View of the valley
Sr.
DT
55
Cyler Rozina
View of the valley
Sr.
RB / LB
35
Zane Janiszewski
Western Wayne
Jr.
TO
12
Jesse Engle
Williams Valley
Jr.
QB / DB / P
9
Dominic DeLuca
Wyoming Area
Sr.
DL / OL
90/76
Sammy Solomon
Wyoming Area
Sr.
TE / DE
11
Derek Ambrosino
Wyoming Area
Sr.
