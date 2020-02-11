advertisement

A local specialty market chain is expanding its downtown location to introduce a seating area and a more varied menu, even as the level of office vacancies remains high in the core of the city.

Located in Bankers Hall, Sunterra Market has been making a home in downtown Calgary for three decades. On Tuesday, Sunterra will unveil a new look and feel after significant renovations and doubling in size, according to a company release. The expansion is to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the market.

“It’s not just a refurbishment, it’s a whole replacement, rejuvenation and redesign,” said Glen Price, president of Sunterra Market, in the release. “We have to remove almost everything that was there and we haven’t cut corners – we’ve all gone to come up with a fantastic, expanded space.”

Sunterra has been around the city for 50 years, starting as an agricultural business based in Acme, Alta., Selling quality meat. The Price family then opened its European-style market at Bankers Hall in 1990, expanding its original business in Calgary.

The expansion comes at a time when downtown office vacancy levels remain high, with Avison Young claiming a 24.2 percent vacancy rate in their fourth-quarter office market report for 2019 and Calgary Commercial Real Estate that says they saw a vacancy in the fourth quarter 27.2 percent rate in their report.

With the renovations completed, Sunterra will still be offering food, baked goods and groceries, but owners are adding a seating area, increasing their salad bar and introducing a strong Italian bakery to cook pizzas along with a coffee and tea bar. Their menu is also expanding, with pasta cooked from scratch, rotating meats and crusty sandwiches.

Sunterra is launching an online grocery order from its Bankers Hall location which enhances convenience for customers.

“We have created this larger space to be truly functional at any point of the day,” Price said. “But it’s about making sure that customers are cared for and that they are excited about the products they are getting and the interaction they have with our team members.”

