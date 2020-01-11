advertisement

A luxury property on the Sunshine Coast pulled eight registered bidders out of their hats to secure a $ 1.1 million sale on the first weekend of the auction.

The Ken Down designed apartment on 3/5 Foote Street in Mooloolaba was the star in an otherwise lackluster start to the auction year, in which only 10 properties across Queensland were examined.

Ross Cattle of Define Property organized an extended auction campaign over the Christmas and New Year period with 70 people staying in the three bedroom apartment to see the sale of the property.

“It was really emotional,” said Mr. Cattle.

“The person who bought the property was the opening bidder and bought it for his parents. There were many tears. The parents cried. One of our employees who was involved in the sale of the property also started to cry. Everyone was so emotionally connected.

“I would love to have it like this every Saturday.”

Eight houses, one unit and an empty block of land were on the opening list of the weekend auctions nationwide.

The only house in Brisbane to be auctioned was house 31 Ferny Way in Ferny Hills, where two registered bidders were engaged but were cautious.

“This is an enormous amount for this area,” said the first bidder when he found out how much the bank had valued the Ferny Hills property.

The Gold Coast woman, who was looking for an investment property, offered up to $ 460,000 for the three-bedroom renovation with internal elevator and received a bid of $ 480,000, after which the auction stalled.

A second bidder on the phone with her mother withdrew from the auction at $ 450,000.

“It would have bought another $ 5,000,” said Tamika Kent, chief agent of Coronis Arana Hills. “But I think it is promising to start the campaign during the Christmas break to get two bidders up for auction, and it was tight.”

Ms. Kent said the house had received a higher conditional offer before the auction from an intergovernmental investor, which is now under review.

Selena Berry of Adams and Jones Property Specialist started the auction year in central Queensland in Emerald with a three bedroom lowset house at 2 Leichardt St.

“The property was handed over,” she said. “But there is more activity this season than last year and there were even a few (Queensland) investors who showed interest. I think it will be a good year.”

Back on the Sunshine Coast, two registered bidders auctioned the three-bedroom house at 7 Tall Trees Way in Little Mountain for $ 505,000.

“It was a neglected house,” said REMAX First – Caloundra agent Karl Rademeyer. “But it was in a good position, opposite the park and in a nice, quiet area.”

The property had two offers before the auction with the buyer from the south of Maroochydore and looking for a house to share with her daughter and mother.

Mr Rademeyer said that the Christmas break was urgently needed after the real estate market slowed down in the middle of last year but “recovered quite well” towards the end of the year.

“And I think this trend will continue,” he said.

