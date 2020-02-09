advertisement

The sky is just beginning to glow when I am slowly looking for Häståkeriet stables in Gärdet, part of the huge royal city park in Stockholm.

In the midst of the night owls, who wander like ghosts through the mist rising from the grass, I discover a woman in high boots with a riding helmet and follow her into the barn.

As soon as I get out of the car, I smell the sweet smell of horses and hay, and when I go into the barn and get used to the bright lights, I see a hustle and bustle.

A young woman named Emma comes quickly and asks, “Are you Virginia?” and shake my hand. She tells me to choose a horse, every horse to groom and hold on to.

Several women are already in the stands, cleaning horses. I’m going to a big brown horse called Guz. As I brush his feet, Emma looks in and asks, “How did you find out about us? We don’t advertise. It’s usually just locals who join in the morning.”

I tell her that it took several searches on Google to find Häståkeriet stables, and I soon find out that I am actually the only non-Swede to drive at dawn, the other seven women live in Stockholm.

The barn occupies a floor area: here the barns of King Carl XIV Johan once stood. Johan was born in France, had an outstanding military career during the French Revolution, and became King of Sweden and Norway in 1818.

The royal family still uses horses and carriages for state visits, receives new ambassadors and opens the parliamentary session. The roots of the Royal Stables, which are now in the city center, go back to Gustav Vasa, king in the 16th century, and are considered an important part of the Swedish cultural heritage of classic riding.

I find Guz’s saddle and bridle in the immaculate tack room and a helmet for me before Emma calls us in the middle of the barn. “I tell you something about each horse and then you can choose who you want to ride,” she says. We are all experienced drivers as this was the criterion for participating in the dawn ride. But the barn offers day trips in the park for riders of all skill levels.

Emma introduces two fjord ponies covered with caramel with thick, colorful manes and black back stripes. slender Andalusians from Spain who are a little excited; a large jet black frieze with a nice front lap that needs a strong feel; and a robust color.

I chose Pajkos, a gray-speckled gelding from Hungary, because Emma says that during a recent ride, one of the horses was startled and all other horses took off. Except for Pajkos, who continued calmly. The downside is that he’s a little irritated when he rides. After we all run into the arena with our horses, Emma holds him while I swing into the saddle and make sure that he doesn’t hit his sides with his heels.

We run and trot through the arena, get to know our mounts and Emma gives us the rules of the ride: no iPhones (someone fell off his horse once while taking pictures); stay close together; and follow all traffic signs – our early morning ride takes us deep into the heart of the city.

Until we leave, fog still rises from the wet fields, but a blue sky becomes visible. It is not yet 6 a.m. on a September Sunday, the perfect time to explore Stockholm’s streets on horseback.

We drive west on green boulevards to the Östermalm, a posh residential area, and Emma calls “Trrrrot” and we drive our horses on.

People in cars look at us curiously at red traffic lights and carefully pass us when the traffic lights turn green. “Stay together!” Emma barks. Since I’m on one of the slower horses, I’m actually a bit behind. I snap to Pajkos to speed up, and Astrid, who is sitting next to me on the fjord pony, does the same.

When we catch up, says Emma, ​​we can gallop when necessary and where I do we enjoy the clip-clippity clip of hooves that ring on cobblestones.

We stroll over a bridge into the old town of Gamla Stan, where buildings from the 13th century were built and through narrow medieval alleys to Stortorget, the Great Square. It is my favorite part of the city, pulsating with history and complicated architecture from different eras.

The sun is stronger now and brings out the tall, thin houses in yellow, mint and purple. The stock exchange building, in which the Nobel Library and the Nobel Museum are located today, shines in pink.

We circle the 700-year-old Stockholm Cathedral, which is an impressive example of Swedish brick architecture, and stop next to the giant Kungliga slot machine. This is the official residence of the Swedish royal family (although in reality they spend most of their time in Drottningholm Palace, 10 kilometers west) and has 1,430 rooms. It’s one of Stockholm’s most popular tourist attractions, but it’s so early that we have the road to ourselves.

Emma takes photos of us in front of the canal, in the background you can see the 106 meter high tower of the town hall (accessible via 365 steps).

Then it’s reluctant to go home. The streets are much more busy now, so we drive with a file, and when we encounter three policemen on horseback, we exchange a wave. (And I confess I’m sneaking a photo.)

I feel like I’m channeling Winston Churchill as we walk down sunlit sidewalks and slightly revise one of his famous quotes: If you’re on a great horse, you’ll have the best seat in town.

As if reading my mind, Astrid tells me that she regularly teaches in the stable, but her first ride today was at dawn. “I lived in Stockholm for years. But I loved it most today, from a horseback.”

I’ve only stayed here for a few days, but I totally agree.

