“Today is a very emotional day for me as I have decided to retire from International Hockey,” he said in a statement released by Hockey India.

In the national team since 2008, he has been with Lakhran Senior India since 2018 during the Asian Champions Cup, leading to the final of the tournament. He was part of the Indian team that won silver at the 2018 Asian Games; In 2014, he and the Indian team won the bronze. In his career, he has played 139 matches for India.

“I was very fortunate to have played in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in 2016, the first time in India in more than three decades. As much as I want to be in the Indian squad as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics, my knee injuries have been reduced in my dream. My doctors have told me that I will need another knee surgery in the coming days, and I’m not sure how long it will take before I fully recover, ”he explained.

After Lacra recovered, he said he would continue to play indoor hockey. “According to my treatment, I will play home hockey and play for NALCO who have supported my career by giving me a job,” he said.

“I have come a long way in the sport and I have some wonderful memories with the Indian team who are very close to me and the girls have always been my family away from home,” he added.

Lacra thanked teammates and head coach Sojerd Marijne for their support. “I express my heartfelt gratitude to Hockey India for assuring me that I was given the best treatment during the injury and I am grateful for their unparalleled support in women’s hockey.

“My family, my husband and friends who are returning to Odisha have been my strongest supporters, and I want to thank those who helped me pursue my hockey passion. I wouldn’t have been able to come this far without encouraging them, ”he said.

