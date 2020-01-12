advertisement

Sunil Gavaskar reported on characteristic phases of the Indian cricket with characteristic sobriety and a strange hint of humor. He gave the 26th Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture at the National Museum and gave insight into his global power today.

The 70-year-old Gavaskar, who, among others, was an era in the 1970s and 1980s, modestly recognized the contributions of a number of cricket players, including three outstanding players who played alongside India – Ajit Wadekar, Gundappa Viswanath and Kapil Dev. He told what properties they brought to sow the seeds for a better future.

He paid tribute to Kapil for his zest for life in India and said: “His greatest legacy was to show the aspiring Indian fast bowler that they could also play on fields where they did not have much support. If India has a cornucopia of fast bowlers today, the Kapil Dev is thanks. “

Wadekar, he said, produced a winning mentality under his captain that led to World Cup victory in 1983. India had come a long way since it did not have enough confidence in its own capabilities.

However, one team could not always win, and Gavaskar admitted that some of the teams he played for were thrown at by “spectators”. He contrasted this with the reception that Lala Amarnath is said to have received after he had had the first test century from an Indian against England in Mumbai in December 1933 when women were throwing jewelry at him. “That stunned me,” said Gavaskar dryly, “when we did it well, nobody threw anything at us.”

He quickly added that the Indian audience had “matured since the violent days of the 1960s, 70s and 80s”.

“Today’s spectators are much better off than when they were frustrated with how part of their lives affected players of the losing teams,” he said.

It wasn’t just the contributions of cricketers that made the game bloom, he noted. The change in BCCI’s financial situation also played a major role.

The clout had continued to grow since the advent of the Indian Premier League, but Gavaskar warned:

“Today, the IPL even dominates the Ranji Trophy, and unless the game fees for the top-class cricket player are increased significantly, he will always feel like the orphan and poor cousin of Indian cricket.”

