advertisement

Alberta-based cannabis producer Sundial Growers announced a major shock to his executive team this week, the latest indication of growing problems within the newly legalized industry. Sundial Growers CEO Torsten Kuenzlen, seen here in a photo shoot, is retiring along with the company’s COO.

Zach Laing / Postmedia Network

Alberta-based cannabis producer Sundial Growers announced a major shock to his executive team this week, the latest indication of growing problems within the recently legalized industry.

advertisement

In a news release Thursday, Sundial – a large-scale licensed manufacturer that operates its main production facility outside Olds, with a secondary facility in Rocky View County – announced the immediate resignation of CEO Torsten Kuenzlen and COO Brian Harriman. Moreover, the company said Ted Hellard (former co-owner of Calgary Stampeders) has stepped down as executive chairman, though he will continue to serve on Sundial’s board.

Zach George, a board member of Sundial, will take over as CEO while Andrew Stordeur, currently president of Canadian operations of Sundial, will assume the COO position.

A Sundial spokesman did not respond to interview requests, however, last week, the company announced it would leave “less than 10 percent” of its workforce due to market conditions and regulatory hurdles that have plagued the cannabis sector. Canadian in 15 months of legalization. The company is also implementing a series of other cost-cutting and efficiency initiatives in an effort to realize annual cost savings of approximately $ 10 to $ 15m for the fiscal year, according to the release.

Sundial, which went public in the summer of 2019, has since seen the stock price crater at nearly 90 percent and is now trading at $ 1.20. It reported a net loss of $ 12.4 million in the third quarter of 2019.

In a note to clients, CIBC analyst John Zamparo said further weaknesses for Sundial are “inevitable”.

Cannabis plants are shown at the Sundial Growers facility in Olds.

DEAN PILLING /

Postmedia

“The estimated $ 200m net debt burden (forecast as in Q1 / 20) combined with no profitability visibility is likely to signal a difficult path forward,” Zamparo wrote.

Sundial is not alone in its efforts – there have been management shocks at a number of Canadian cannabis companies in the last month, and two companies, Ontario-based Wayland Group Corp. and Vancouver-based DionyMed Brands Inc., have applied already for creditor protection.

Rishi Malkani, a partner at Deloitte Canada and a cannabis industry expert, said there is likely to be more turmoil to come.

“Many companies at their current rates will run out of cash within the next six to 12 months,” Malkani said in an interview. “There will be successful and unsuccessful operators, and now that the capital markets are not as hospitable as they have been in the last two years, they will get them with focused management, focused strategy and a good team operating to show profitability. “

Related

Malkani said the cannabis industry’s stony path so far is not entirely surprising, as the sector is trying to go up from nothing.

“We are still in the first or second search,” he said. “It would be expected that things would not go away immediately.”

But industry spokesman John Carle, executive director of the Alberta Cannabis Council, said government and regulatory hurdles are responsible for many of the current difficulties. The slow attendance of cannabis stores in other parts of the country, such as Ontario, has the limited ability of cannabis producers to get their product on the shelves. Furthermore, Health Canada’s approval of edibles processors has been slower than expected, leading to a lack of retail supply.

The provincial government has also delayed the addition of cannabis vape pellets to the Alberta market pending a summary of their safety, and Carle said 24.3 percent of the provincial excise tax on cannabis sold in Alberta means the licensed industry is struggling to compete with the black market.

“There is a lot of frustration that many of these policies that have been made are so damaging to such a young industry,” Carle said. “I think 2020 will be a year of market corrections for the cannabis sector. The industry will survive; it’s just going to be a bumpy month.”

An actual employee rating for Sundial Growers could not be obtained on Friday, but last March, the company said its workforce is expected to expand to 900 by the end of 2019, which would make it the largest employer. big in the town of Olds.

astephenson@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @AmandaMsteph

advertisement