advertisement

This week, Americans will celebrate the day of Martin Luther King, Jr. In 1965, Renata Adler published a report in The New Yorker on the march of the King of Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, writing about the experiences of the participants in road and describing the calm and regular presence of King. At one point, King approached an old man with a cane and asked if he would join them. “I will take a step anyway,” said the old man. “Because I know that with each step I take, you will take two.” This weekend, we offer a selection of pieces on King’s heritage and the meaning of the next vacation. In 1963’s The Hours Before ‘I Have a Dream, Calvin Trillin joined the Washington March and wrote about the events leading up to King’s famous speech. In “When I met Martin Luther King, Jr.,” Charlayne Hunter-Gault, who became one of the first black students to join the University of Georgia, in 1961, recounts how her meeting with the rights leader civics that year inspired her. . In “The Mission,” David Levering Lewis examines the complicated political alliance between King and President Lyndon Johnson. Finally, in “Martin Luther King Day with Trump”, Jelani Cobb explores how the holidays have taken on a new meaning in our current political climate. We hope you find these pieces as fascinating and inspiring as we are.

—David Remnick

“The hours before” I have a dream “”

Photograph of Corbis via Getty

advertisement

An investigation into Washington’s march on the eve of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s most famous speech

“Selma’s walk”

Photograph by Stephen Somerstein / Getty

On the way to Montgomery.

“When I met Martin Luther King, Jr.”

Photograph by Don Cravens / The LIFE Images Collection / Getty

I will always remember this moment and what he taught me about Dr. King and one of its core values: humility.

“The mission”

The final chapter by Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Martin Luther King Day with Trump”

The party will be chaired by a president who barely seems to understand the king’s principles.

.

advertisement