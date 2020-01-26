advertisement

“’Nineteen Eighty-Four’ is a deep, terrifying and utterly fascinating book.” This is how the critic Lionel Trilling described the classic dystopian tale of George Orwell when it was first published in 1949. Over time , even the most revolutionary literary works can become familiar. One way to rediscover our wonder is to go back to the first impressions that these books have made on the world. This week, we offer a selection of original reviews of classical literature. In 1986’s “Expeditions to Gilead and Seegard”, John Updike examines the compelling anti-utopian account of Margaret Atwood’s novel “The Handmaid’s Tale”. In a 1940 review, Clifton Fadiman analyzes the recurring themes of mortality in “For For Whom the Bell Tolls” and, in a 1939 play, he explores the unique American character of “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck. (“If only a few million overly comfortable people can be made to read it, John Steinbeck’s ‘The Grapes of Wrath’ can actually effect something like a revolution in their minds and hearts.”) In “So It Goes, “Susan Lardner examines the vibrant simplicity of Kurt Vonnegut’s seventh novel,” Slaughterhouse-Five, “and, in a piece from 1927, Dorothy Parker reviews the rules and rituals set out in Emily’s” Etiquette. ” Post (“As we go deeper into” Etiquette “, disturbing thoughts come.”) In “Songbird”, Hilt on Als scrutinizes the complex and inventive work of Maya Angelou. In “The Simple Art of Murder”, Susannah Clapp assesses “The Talented Mr. Ripley” and examines the complex nature of Patricia Highsmith’s work. In 1952’s Black Man’s Burden, Anthony West wrote about the masterful dexterity of Ralph Ellison’s first novel, “Invisible Man”. (“What gives (the book) its character is robust courage; it works squarely to color the way in which 17th century writing leads to mortality and death.”) Finally, in “Possession”, a companion of reading ”, Judith Thurman examines the multifaceted story behind AS Byatt’s masterpiece. We hope you enjoy rediscovering these literary masterpieces this Sunday.

—Erin Overbey, archive editor

Illustration by Leonardo Santamaria

advertisement

“1984” by George Orwell predicts a state of affairs much worse than anything we have ever known.

Photograph by Dorothea Lange / FSA / Library of Congress

Frontier stories in “The Grapes of Wrath” by John Steinbeck and “Five Cities” by George R. Leighton.

Holly Stapleton illustration

Margaret Atwood and Iris Murdoch give their imagination freedom of movement.

A book of many rules.

Illustration by Max Löffler

The protest of “Slaughterhouse-Five” by Kurt Vonnegut.

Illustration by Chioma Ebinama

How Ralph Ellison’s “invisible man” confronts progressive racism.

Maya Angelou looks at herself again.

A new film, “The Talented Mr. Ripley”, revives the scariest writer of all.

The masterpiece of A. S. Byatt.

The transformations of “For Whom the Bell Tolls”.

.

advertisement