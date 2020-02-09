advertisement

In 2000, Mark Singer presented the legendary director Martin Scorsese for The New Yorker. In “The man who forgets nothing”, Singer notes that one of the great talents of the filmmaker is his ability to conceive cinematographic solutions “to the paradox that truth, beauty and depravity must share the same framework”. For this year’s Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences offered a fascinating mix of films – including “The Irishman” by Scorsese – which contain many of these same elements, often in the same frame. This weekend, we are offering a selection of plays about cinema and some of the directors and films nominated for the Ninety-second Academy Awards. In “The Movie Lover” of 2003, Larissa MacFarquhar presents Quentin Tarantino, whose film “Once Upon a Time. . . in Hollywood “is nominated in several categories and recounts the director’s training experiences as a young film buff. Anthony Lane reviews Greta Gerwig’s raw and startling adaptation of” Little Women “and examines the remarkable and troubling world of” Parasite “by Bong Joon-ho, who won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, en route to his Oscar nominations. In” Sam Mendes’s Directorial Discoveries “, John Lahr explores the role of the director of” 1917 “as a filmmaker instinctive and examines his background as a master showman of British theater. In 2013’s “Happiness”, Ian Parker describes the successful writing partnership between Gerwig and his co-director Noah Baumbach. Finally, in “What Lacks the brilliant “story of marriage”, Richard Brody dissects the meditation of the film directed by Baumbach on an unfolding relationship. We hope that these pieces will bring a little magic to your pre-Os cars Sunday afternoon.

—David Remnick

Helmut Newton Photography

The minestrone of Martin Scorsese’s mind.

Photograph of Ruven Afanador

In Quentin Tarantino’s mind, the projector never stops working.

Illustration by Bianca Bagnarelli

What emerges from Gerwig’s adaptation is a strong feeling that indignation is not only the natural fate of women, but their right to wake up.

For the screen and the stage, Mendes works as a sculptor, continually modeling and reshaping space, speech and gesture.

Photo courtesy of Netflix

Canny and complex, it is the most developed and original film by Noah Baumbach. But the director does not risk breaking his own images to recognize the off-screen dramas, the life behind the characters and what his film means for them.

The uneven world envisioned by Bong Joon-ho could head for class war or negotiated peace – for savagery or stillness, or both.

The new wave of Noah Baumbach.

