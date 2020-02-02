advertisement

In 1972 journalist David Halberstam published his classic work “The Best and the Brightest”, which recounts the missteps of a group of White House advisers who, against the advice of career State Department employees , advocated questionable foreign policy strategies and ultimately helped lead America into a long war in Vietnam. When the Kennedy and Johnson Administrations appointed their foreign policy staff, writes Halberstam, the process boiled down to “seeking not the greatest talent, the greatest brilliance, but the least black marks, at least objections.” the wisdom of those in the inner circle of a president are often crucial not only for the health of the presidency but for the progress and stability of the nation. This week, we’re bringing you a selection of articles on some of Donald Trump’s most influential advisers. In “Mike Pompeo, Trump’s secretary,” Susan B. Glasser describes how the evangelical Pompeo became one of the President’s loyal soldiers, and in “Audience of One,” she explores Lindsey Graham’s position as defender of Trump and examine flattery. has played an increasing role in guiding the President’s foreign policy decisions. In “William Barr, Trump’s sword and shield,” David Rohde writes about the Attorney General’s efforts to expand executive power, and tells of Barr’s role as protector and warrior for Trump. Jeffrey Toobin reflects on how Rudolph Giuliani went from being the “mayor of America” ​​to an aggressive peddler of the president’s mixture of lies, exaggerations and half-truths. In “John Bolton on the Warpath,” Dexter Filkins examines Bolton’s role as a national security adviser and the measures he implemented during this period. Finally, in an excerpt from her new book, Andrea Bernstein tells the family story of Jared Kushner and examines his current role in the administration of his stepfather. Together, these pieces offer an enlightening portrait of the inner circle of the president.

—David Remnick

Illustration by Paul Rogers

How he became an evangelist at heart – and the President’s most loyal soldier.

The Attorney General’s mission to maximize executive power and protect the presidency.

Illustration by Barry Blitt

The former mayor’s theatrical and combative policy anticipated – and aligns perfectly – with that of the president.

Can Trump’s national security adviser sell the isolationist president to military force?

Photograph by Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP / Shutterstock

The story of the Kushner family – from lying on immigration forms to becoming big Democratic donors – often seems to contradict the initiatives that Jared supports in the administration of his stepfather.

Ask Lindsey Graham.

