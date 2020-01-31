advertisement

Justin Simien’s second attempt cost $ 8.89 million. It’s a simple sale for the audience, but movie theaters would have trouble getting the math up and running.

When Hulu approaches a $ 8 million reported deal to acquire global rights for Justin Simien’s “Bad Hair”, it will be the latest Sundance Film Festival premiere geared towards streaming. The film has many salable elements: The second feature of the creator of “Dear White People” is a horror satire that revolves around a fictional universe in which Kelly Rowland and Usher sing original songs and play the main role in campy music videos. It also has depth, with a social message that shows how painful weaving can be and an exciting cast that is made up almost entirely of black women. The film attracted a large crowd before its premiere, many of which were disappointed when they were rejected because the theater quickly reached its capacity.

But even with this enthusiasm and creativity, the sales opportunities are determined by the market. And as with Boys State (Apple and A24) and Palm Springs (Hulu and Neon), the hottest Sundance titles were acquired in partnership with cinema streams, rather than in traditional cinema releases that treat streaming as part of a suspected hereafter.

In view of the current situation on the specialist market for theater, this orientation is essential. According to the California Film Commission, the budget for bad hair was $ 8.89 million (with a tax credit of $ 2.2 million). Once marketing costs are factored in, nearly $ 30 million in domestic earnings would have to be made to make a profit. Based on the 2019 presale numbers, this goal is a long shot.

Festival acquisitions are increasingly valued for their streaming potential and not for their theater potential. While Sundance deals used to be about breaking numbers and making a leap of confidence to see if the audience would be willing to go to a theater and buy a movie ticket, now it’s more about whether A certain title can be a tempting addition to digital shelves to keep subscribers happy. The theater is still alive – all major Sundance deals have a theatrical component – but now the question is whether these releases are treated as commitments, trial balloons, or loss leaders.

All major theatrical distributors were in the room for “Bad Hair” on Sundance’s opening night: A24, whose strong brand is partly due to its impeccable taste in films like “Hereditary” and “Magnolia”, which recently released the crazy man comedy “Mister America”; IFC, which has an entire label for midnight films; Bleecker Street, which had made fancy dark comedies; and Neon, who made a name for himself with unexpected hits like “Parasite”.

Even Searchlight, operated by Disney, was there to explore the commercial potential of the film after “Jojo Rabbit,” an Oscar-nominated Nazi satire that raised $ 44.4 million worldwide.

Netflix, which turned Simien’s Sundance hit “Dear White People” into a successful series, had buyers on Thursday. This was also true for Apple and Amazon, who favored mainstream hits like “Late Night” in their Sundance buying frenzy last year. That stayed below average in theaters, but Amazon continues to focus on releasing films that add value to its Prime subscriptions.

Distributors recognize that some theatrical releases have started to adopt new connotations that are similar to Netflix’s graded strategy. The more robust cinema releases are reserved for the top titles. Subtitles get a nominal theatrical debut; those who only need the cinema to ensure press coverage are more up to date. However, all these approaches have in common that they depend on the priorities of the streamers.

Pre-screening buzz suggests that “bad hair” could be adopted by a younger audience. Marketing fans include the nostalgia of the 90s with a former Destiny’s Child member and well-known actors such as Lena Waithe and Laverne Cox. However, it remains to be seen how it will be received by its core audience. Simien said he made the film for black women, although some who saw the film at the festival were unaffected by the engraving on the film in the social commentary. “The point he is aiming for is stifled by the narrative as it switches between camp and horror,” Valerie Complex wrote in Awards Watch. “Caring for black hair in America is its own horror story, so the decorations seem unnecessary.”

Nevertheless, Hulu’s enthusiasm for “Bad Hair” suggests a new variation on the idea of ​​a “criticism-proof” film. Home viewers are less likely to look for reviews for a movie when the subject appeals to them and they only need to press the play button. And “Bad Hair” has the kind of meaty genre-based hooks that appeal to audiences who want to escape with one side of the substance.

“I think that was really just evidence of how your brain works and how talented you are and how committed you are to not colonizing the black woman’s stories,” Waithe said after the screening questions and answers. “I think that’s why it feels so fresh and special. We see it, we really feel that it is for us. It is really the film that deals with our experiences for me. I am a black woman, who can’t see that and has nothing to do with it. “

In short, it’s the kind of film that could become a cultural phenomenon that drives subscribers – and in today’s emerging markets, this can mean much more than just ticket sales.

Additional reporting by Eric Kohn.

