The film follows the life of six students who pass the dramatist’s tough monologue competition.

August Wilson, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Fences”, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” and more, is one of the most outstanding American playwrights to record the African-American experience with 10 pieces from different decades of the 20th century. Now, thousands of high school students from across the country gather on Broadway in New York City each year to perform one of his monologues in an exciting high-stakes competition.

The documentary “Giving Voice,” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020, closely follows the lives of six students while meticulously editing their individual performances, hoping to embody Wilson’s legacy. The monologue competition was part of the documentary “The Start of Dreams”, which was filmed in 2012 by the Horne Brothers. He told the story of the Tony Award-nominated director Kenny Leon and his efforts to use his fame to bring children across the country to the world of theater. It was also shown in the documentary about Wilson’s own life and career in 2015: “August Wilson: The Floor I Stand On.”

But there still has to be a film that focuses on the stories of young men and women, pursues careers in performance and is committed to the strenuous, lengthy and rewarding competitive process. “Giving Voice” fills this gap.

“We took it from the perspective that it had never been done before because we wanted a competition film that was much more than a competition film,” said director James D. Stern, who directed the film with Fernando Villena. “We probably took a few shots to promote the competition ourselves, but we saw it as an opportunity to show how contemporary Wilson was and is for students and how the stories of their lives are deeply connected to his ideas. “

The monologue competition is more than a competition. It includes workshops with artists in which the students refine their acting and storytelling skills. and auditions, in which theater professionals give feedback to all participants.

“I think it is extremely important for these children because it creates an enormous level of self-confidence,” said Stern. “This is not just an extra-curricular activity. This is actually something that changes life and touches these young people. It takes a lot of courage to go on stage and perform alone. It helps them to prepare not only for later appearances, but also for the obstacles to life in today’s polarized society that are full of anger and hatred that Wilson deals with in his work. “

The competition, founded in 2007, is open to students from Pittsburgh (August Wilson’s hometown), Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Portland and Seattle. Participating students give a two to three minute monologue from one of the pieces in August Wilson’s Pittsburgh Cycle to a jury of local theater professionals. And then every spring the winners travel to the final round of the August Wilson Theater competition on Broadway. First, second and third place winners receive grants, and all finalists receive a bound anthology of all ten pieces by August Wilson.

PBS

“It is a great privilege to be part of the competition and an appreciative experience that has changed my life because I don’t know if I would have had the confidence to prepare the monologues I did for college,” said Freedom Martin, a 2019 finalist from Chicago, IL, who is currently in his first year at Juilliard School in New York City. “I used my August Wilson piece for my audition here for Juilliard.”

In 1984 Martin performed a monologue from Wilson’s play “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” for the Wilson competition. In the meantime, Callie Holley from Houston, TX, currently a sophomore at New York University, chose a monologue from Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” (1987).

“It was only the second competition I had ever participated in in my life. Had I not had the opportunity to take part in this competition, I would not have gained confidence in my acting skills and determined my own artistic voice, «said Holley. “And I think gaining that trust was crucial to my entry into New York University. I think I needed this before I started training on a collegial level. “

Both Holley and Martin, who appear in Giving Voice, envision cross-platform careers after college, both on film and on TV and on stage. The film undoubtedly has promising beginnings as it graduated from two of the country’s most respected and influential drama schools. However, he gives them the idea that the film may get them even more attention, especially at times when Martin realizes that actors are still challenged by color on stage.

“I would say it is a better time now than in the past, but it is definitely difficult in the sense that there are usually roles that are made especially for us, but they are often stereotyped or more like caricatures as mature people, ”he said.

Ultimately, by presenting the competition and its impact on the lives of its young participants, Stern’s goal is to keep August Wilson’s spirit alive and further raise awareness of his work, especially when compared to some of his contemporaries. He also stressed the importance of teaching the arts in American schools from the start.

“It’s an uplifting film at a time when we really need it, and I hope people go away and want to see more of August Wilson, because when I showed up in the theater, we were taught that the great American playwright Eugene O’Neill were. Tennessee Williams and Arthur Miller, ”said the director. “When I got to know Wilson’s works and really understood them and what they contributed to the zeitgeist, I knew that he should be right in this mix. It is absurd that he is often not mentioned in the same breath. “

A 2020 Sundance Documentary Premieres selection, “Giving Voice” world premieres on Sunday, January 26th.

