Streaming services like Netflix have created a huge appetite for nonfiction. Now they come to Sundance and look for more.

While the Sundance Film Festival 2020 opens on Thursday, it’s mainly about documentary titles, while the mainstream audience continues to starve for high-quality non-fiction. Driven by a parade of criminal podcasts like “Serial”, documentaries like “Free Solo” and bingeable series like Netflix ’13-part “The Staircase”, there has never been a better time to produce, buy, and buy in-store Sell ​​stories.

“The most exciting thing that happens to me in entertainment is what happens in documentaries,” said Bryn Mooser, co-founder of the XTR documentary studio.

XTR and another newly launched player, Oscar winner Davis Guggenheim’s Concordia Studio, have used the moment of documentary obsession with promising results: each company has four films on its Sundance boards that make up almost half of the U.S. documentary film competition , Together they co-financed Bill and Turner Ross’ “Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets”.

“There is no shortage of great projects, but there is a shortage of studios that want to finance or co-finance them,” said Mooser.

There is also no shortage of buyers for these projects. Take a look at what Netflix brings to the festival to prove it. Half of his record of eight films are documentaries, including the high-profile Taylor Swift film “Miss Americana”. Netflix’s acquisition last week was “Mucho Mucho Amor,” a profile of Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado, who has XTR among its financiers.

The price of these acquisitions is not known, but the hottest documentaries are very expensive in the open market. In the fall, Apple TV paid + $ 25 million for the R.J. A Cutler-directed film about musician Billie Eilish, while YouTube spent $ 20 million last month on a ten-part Justin Bieber series.

With the eyes of Hollywood gourmets and cinephiles in Park City, Netflix is ​​not only dependent on Sundance’s integrated PR machine. It sends a clear message about what its subscribers – and with it the mainstream audience – want: prestigious, filmmaking stories that often invite viewers to delve deeper into familiar people and topics. Call it the nonfiction equivalent of brand IP; There is a lot to buy at the festival.

It is therefore not surprising that many non-fiction books sold at Sundance have all rights. This is a necessity for streamers who want to publish films to their subscribers around the world. This is a particularly attractive offer for mission-oriented documentary filmmakers who want to stimulate discussions on social issues.

“Fortunately, with the explosion of digital outlets, we can make these stories accessible to an ever larger audience and an ever younger audience,” said Maria Cuomo Cole, producer of the Sundance selection “Us Kids” (another XTR project). This gives viewers 100 minutes to take in new details of a familiar story: the youth movement catalyzed by the survivors of the Parkland School Shooting. The film, directed by Kim Snyder, has worldwide rights and is repeated by Endeavor Content.

Netflix isn’t the only streamer that has its nonfiction in stock, and features aren’t the only medium that’s in high demand. Hulu is presenting its four-part Hillary Clinton series “Hillary” at Sundance, while the new streamer under Disney control is expanding as a counterpart for the general public to the family-friendly offers from Disney +.

The festival is evolving into a place where TV series like “Awkward Family Photos” showing families on AwkwardFamilyPhotos.com are launched and sold while recreating their original photos and forcing them to reconcile their past and to celebrate their awkwardness.

“As the series became increasingly important to streamers and networks, we saw Sundance reflect this and other festivals that reflect it,” said Maria Zuckerman, EVP at Topic Studios, who documented “Love Fraud” and “Mucho “from Showtime’s Day One counts Mucho Amor” among the festival offers.

While streamers have contributed to the start of the non-fiction renaissance, movie distributors remain part of the equation. For example, National Geographic Documentary Films is planning a theatrical release of Ron Howard’s Rebuilding Paradise after his Sundance bow.

Concordia managers Guggenheim, Jonathan Silberberg and Nicole Stott said in an interview that the best sales partner for a project is someone who is enthusiastic about the film, understands it and has the commitment and the strength to carry it out into the world. This is particularly important to them, as Concordia is tasked with creating a brand for effective, thought-provoking content.

“We always focus on finding the best partner for the project,” said Stott.

Concordia’s four films include Ramona S. Diaz’s “Thousand Cuts,” a look at truth and democracy under the regime of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte; Boys State, Amanda McBaine, and Jesse Moss watch a fake government program for 17-year-old boys from Texas; and “time” following the struggle of a matriarch and modern abolitionist to keep her family together as she struggles for her husband’s release. It is headed by Garrett Bradley, a member of Concordia’s first Artist in Residence scholarship class. All films of the studio have all rights available.

“Each of our four films will have a different plan,” said Guggenheim. “We are looking for a partner with a unique sophistication to make every film available to the public.”

