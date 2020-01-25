advertisement

A new generation of political rock stars who have remained “angry, pissed off and traumatized” inspire new activism and hope for change in Kim A. Snyder’s new film.

Documentary filmmaker Kim A. Snyder had been on this path before, talking to grieving parents and families about children who were toppled by gun violence three years ago when the shocking “Newtown” happened in 2016. She told me on the phone. “There have been many hundreds of thousands of mass shootings since then. People are deaf. This is a film that I could not or did not want to make today, it was a different moment and a different motivation. “

In February 2018, Snyder found himself in Tallahassee, Florida, and watched a fiery protest on the Capitol steps after the deadliest high school shooting in US history: At the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, a one-year-old shooter with an automatic AR 15 rifle killed 17 people and injured 17 others. “The children came to the state of Florida demanding,” she said. “They were angry, angry and traumatized. That was the transition for me, what I couldn’t let go of after Newtown. The nation didn’t understand what it was like to traumatize people in city centers who no longer want to go to the cinema, children who are damned afraid to go to school. I thought, “Nothing has been done.” I wasn’t done with the idea of ​​surviving traumatized children. “

This time, however, Snyder wanted to address the issue “only through the lens of youth,” she said. “No Adult.” The result is her documentary “Us Kids”, which premieres on Saturday in the Sundance Documentary Competition with 13 Parkland survivors, parents and activists from #NeverAgain and strives for distribution.

Together with the support of Impact Partners and Newtown producer Maria Cuomo Cole, Laurie Cheadle and Jamie Patricof, the filmmaker made the financing. Snyder could have previously found a home for the film, but she maintained her independence, which was vital to building the trust of her radicalized activists, from the charismatic Emma González who assigned the politicians’ “thoughts and prayers” to born politician David Hogg, who appeared to be able to repel constant social media trolling. “I wanted to stay in control,” said Snyder. “They didn’t want to feel manipulated or obsessed. It was a way of saying,” I can control this narrative a bit with you; we can be patient and take the result and tell your story on your terms. “

Four nights after the massacre, Cameron Kasky came up with the name “Never Again” and wrote: “Stay alert. #Never again on Facebook. All four were on the cover of Time with other members of the Never Again MSD; however, the film shows how Kasky burns out while actively participating in the “March for Our Lives” rallies and social media.

“He, along with Emma, ​​represents the toll this meant for young people,” said Snyder. “David has the wiring of a young revolutionary, the great thinker who is so intellectual. People don’t notice that Emma writes a lot of speeches. She is very humble, she didn’t want to be the star. It is still important for her to be part of the group, even if she has been recognized as a charismatic, wonderfully articulated and amazing author. Nobody wrote anything for them; They really did everything. “

In a key scene, Kasky begins a two-way conversation with a circle of pro-NRA men who accuse him of being a puppet mouthpiece for others. “It is an educational moment for me,” said Snyder, “an examination of a divided country that bourgeois discourse is possible in any form. The children are persistent, they do all the best, they go on and they don’t give in. They had the steam. For this reason, movements have been forged by young people. They have this energy; they do not take no for an answer. “

Snyder and her crew set out with the Never Again children in June and followed them across the country for two months. “It was like following a rock band,” she said. “They were exhausted and I still didn’t want to enter intimacy and force them to do what they appreciated. They were flooded with so much media. I wanted to part because they were overwhelmed with selfies and cameras most of the time. At the end of the day they didn’t want to hear, “Can we talk a little bit?” That happened to them later, so Snyder waited for the end of summer before making deeper relationships with the kids.

The director also connected to another Parkland survivor who had been wounded in close combat. Samantha Fuentes becomes the centerpiece of the film, the thoughtful girl next door who can articulate the trauma of being shot with an AR-15 in her Holocaust study class. “She watched her friend get killed before her eyes,” said Snyder. “It’s remarkable how she got through her days.”

When Fuentes comes to a “March for Our Lives” rally, she turns away from the microphone and vomits under the stress. And then again at another high-pressure PEN event. “She was new to the media,” said Snyder. “She is not one of those stars. She is not a capital A activist. She wanted her voice to be heard in her own way. It is PTSD. It is profound what triggers it. Like the veterinarians who come home from the war, there are all kinds of failures. She had splinters in her body. Is it a concern about how to escape from a particular room that triggered it? That’s how her body reacted. “

What inspired Snyder was the idea of ​​the youth to drive a political movement. “I don’t see it as a Parkland movie,” she said. “I see it as a film that was catalyzed by this terrible filming and triggered a movement that I think is sustainable. They have over 300 chapters and are therefore keen to be included. They immediately said: “This is not fair. Mass shootings make up less than 2% of the gun deaths; our colleagues in the country’s inner cities get no attention.”

At the end of the film Emma can be seen tweeting with Greta Thunberg. Snyder sees this story as “bigger than parkland and cannons,” she said. “These things are all related. The last thing you hear is Emma saying, “Everything is related to everything, dude.” Our children will be saved. You have created new role models. That’s why it doesn’t go away. It is a superhero story. That’s it.”

