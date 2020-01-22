advertisement

Check out the lenses and see how 59 films were made in the Dramatic Competition, Premieres, NEXT and Midnight sections.

IndieWire turned to the filmmakers who premiered at Sundance this week with screenplay narratives to find out which cameras, lenses and formats they used and why they chose them to meet the look and production requirements of their films. Here are their answers.

Movies appear in alphabetical order by title and are organized by section:

1st dramatic US competition

2. Premieres

3rd midnight

4. NEXT

5. Worldwide dramatic competition

Section: US Dramatic Competition

“Blast Beat”

Beatrice Aguirre

To you: Esteban Arango, DoP: Ed Wu

Format: RED HELIUM 8K S35 RAW 6: 5

camera: RED HELIUM

Lens: Lomo anamorphic round

Wu: This was a film made with heart, blood, tears and soul. We fought creatively for what we wanted, even though we had a limited budget for what we wanted to achieve. We knew we wanted to make an “Uber-Metalized American Latino Adventure” film, which meant we wanted some serious kick-ass visuals that ended up telling a heartwarming story about a family that faced reality how hard the American dream is. We wanted to be extreme with our visual capabilities and revive the gorgeous nature of immigrating to America as a family, but reflect the difficulties of moving to a place without knowing anyone, let alone the language. For this reason, Esteban and I were convinced from the start that we had to shoot anamorphic. We both fell in love with the older, unconventional and unconventional nature of the Lomo Round-Front Anamorphic glasses. Visually, they’re technically awful, but it was exactly the feeling we wanted. Vignetting, halo effect, distortion, bokeh and beautiful torches contributed to the dreamlike nature of the film. To make it even better, we decided to always wear a 1/8 Black Promist and Gold Diffusion 1 filter. When deciding how to move the camera, Esteban and I tried to relate the images to the feeling of the characters. But we would always ask how we can slide the camera onto an 11 and break the rules a bit. This usually meant that the camera was placed in places where you would not normally be. The RED HELIUM was ideally suited for this due to its size. The camera would be right under or just above the characters. We could roll the camera in the middle of the shot on the Z axis to turn it upside down. We played with the camera perspective to show how difficult it could be to adapt these characters to America.

“Charm City Kings”

William Gray

To you: Angel Manuel Soto, DoP: Katelin Arizmendi

Format: 3.4K ProRes 444XQ

Camera: ARRI Alexa Mini

Lens: Panavision Ultra and Super speeds

Arizmendi: Angel and I have always wanted to stay true to the authenticity of Baltimore and this story, and assure that this was not a flashy Hollywood interpretation of the world. The lenses I selected offer imperfections, different properties of the individual lenses, softer scattered light effects and surprises. They didn’t feel clinical and too perfect. I also like the focal lengths of these lenses – 29mm and 40mm are my favorite portrait lenses. We also experimented with some special Panavision lenses, such as the detuned 29mm, 50mm T1, and 75mm flare, to add something special to some driving scenes.

“Dinner in America”

John Covert

to you: Adam Carter Rehmeier, DoP: Jean-Philippe Bernier

Format: 8K anamorphic REDCODE raw

Camera: RED Epic-W helium

Lens: Cooke Anamorphic / i

Bernier: Dinner in America was an indie shoot with a lot of locations and a tight schedule. My first instinct was to work with a camera system and lenses that I knew and liked well. Adam and I knew right away that we needed anamorphic lenses to tell the story of Patty & Simon, since much of the film is shot in narrow and medium two shots. We felt that blurring an anamorphic lens would result in more separation and isolate it in its own world. After looking at various anamorphic vintage glasses, I returned to Cooke, who I love for its mix of vintage aberrations, but packaged in a more modern design that makes it easy and quick to set. They also have the perfect softness in the wider stops, which can be perfectly combined with the high-resolution 8K helium sensor. Helium also gave us the editing space for shots that needed a small, emotional zoom while maintaining a true 4k finish. In my eyes, the RED 8K felt very close to the rawness of my visual references for the film: street and punk shows from the 80s / 90s.

“The evening hour”

To you: Braden King, DoP: Declan Quinn

Format: 3.2 K ArriRaw

Camera: Arri Alexa Mini

Lens: Super Baltar lentils

Quinn: Braden wanted to capture the scarred beauty of Kentucky in the fall. We decided to avoid the lush green of summer, but also the strict black and white of winter. The fall light and fall color helped to suggest hope for the contested characters in the film. First, we imagined a Super 16mm film would give us the grain and texture that would support the rawness of the story. But when we looked around and prepared, it became clear that we didn’t want to do without the more abstract focus loss that you get with larger negatives and sensors. We also found that a wider 2.40: 1 aspect ratio feels more intimate than the larger 16mm. We decided to test Arri Alexa with LiveGrain software to give the feeling of film grain. The results were very satisfactory, so we decided to take digital photos with the Arri Alexa Mini. We used the LiveGrain during the DI process. We mostly drove with old glass – Super Baltars. They are sharp in the middle with a subtle weakening of focus towards the edges. Neither do I have the feeling that the focus of a modern lens that I like will decrease as much as yours.

“Farewell Amour”

Richard Louissant

To you: Ekwa Msangi, DoP: Bruce Francis Cole

Format: Arri ProRes

Camera: ARRI Alexa Mini

Lens: Panavision Primos, Cooke Panchros

Cole: Our film “Farewell Amour” is a simple love story of immigrants, but it is told in the form of a triptych. We wanted every chapter to be connected to the emotions of our characters. During the preparation, the director (Ekwa Msangi) and I decided that creating a different visual language for each chapter is the most effective way to do this. We used Classic Primos to create a sense of realism for the first half of the film. Chapter 1 in our film dealt with the style of “slow cinema”, which sometimes required long observation-like settings of a stationary camera. Our character Walter, the husband, is caught between his old life and his newly arrived family. The second chapter was more in the “Cinema Verite” style. We used a handheld camera movement to uncover the inner conflict and rebellious fear of a young teenager trying to navigate a new life. The third chapter was more in the romantic style. Here we also switched the lenses to the picturesque Cooke Panchros. Inspired by the Slavko Vorkapic technique and the art of assembly, we used many long lenses and diopters. We open up and find our character in which Esther lives and wishes to be in the prefect’s marriage, so bad that she decides to live in a fantasy until everything breaks down. We wanted to isolate her emotional journey and share her amorous look at the same events as in the previous chapters. The final fourth chapter, also known as The Epilogue, is where we have integrated all of the visual devices to advance from turmoil to family harmony. We really loved the dynamic range and simple workflow of the Arri digital cameras. Many of our scenes took place in a moving car on the streets of New York. Our budget did not allow us to use a process trailer. We therefore had to find a camera that could be so small that a hostess tray could shoot in live traffic. The Alexa Mini was the perfect fit.

“Miss Juneteenth”

To you: Channing Godfrey Peoples, DoP: Daniel Patterson

Format: 3.2 K Arriraw

Camera: ARRI Alexa mini

lens: Angenieux 12 to 1 zoom

Patterson: The Optimo zoom lens was our favorite lens for several reasons. First of all, we were able to vary our focal lengths while saving the time it normally takes to change the focal lengths when using prime lenses. There are also times when we decided to use zooms on shots to improve storytelling and viewing. In the end I always appreciated the glass coating and the color rendering on this special lens.

“Never rarely sometimes always”

To you: Eliza Hittman, DoP: Hélène Louvart

Format: Super 16 mm

Camera: Arri 416

Lens: Ultra Prime Zeiss

Louvart: The Super 16mm give poetry in the pictures, and it was important that this film wasn’t too realistic. This choice brought us to a special way of filming, and the result is a simple skin tone that is naturally soft. Mostly shot with 7219 Kodak, of course we changed and added some light, but always in a natural way. We also made this choice for color correction. Hold the feeling of the Super 16mm as much as possible.

“Palm Spring”

Christopher Willard

To you: Max Barbakow, DoP: Quyen Tran

Format: 4: 3 2.8K 2X ANA (2.39: 1 range)

Camera: ARRI Alexa Mini

Lens: Panavision T Series Anamorphics

Tran: Since we were shooting in small, practical locations, I wanted a tight camera profile and the lowest possible focus. Although the film has many strange and absurd moments, it also has a lot of heart, emotions and pathos. Finding the right balance in the key was difficult. So I felt that by choosing the T-series anamorphics, which has a very dreamy minimum focus, I could bring the camera into an intimate space with the actors, both physically and emotionally. The falling and bokeh is so beautiful and often surreal, depending on the light sources. When the characters open, the camera also works and changes from studio mode to a free-flowing handheld. Often scenes in documentary style ran without rehearsals.

“Save yourself!”

To you: Alex Fischer and Eleanor Wilson, DoP: Matt Clegg

Format: 3.2 K Pro Res 4444

Camera: ARRI Alexa Mini

Lens: Panavision Primos, 19-90, 24-275 Primo Zooms

Clegg: We shot a lot of this film in a beautiful but tiny hut in the forest, so the Alexa Mini became essential to squeeze into the different rooms and get far enough to hold our two heroes together. During pre-production, the directors and I shared many references from 1970s American comedies, Edward Yang and Todd Field. We built our visual ideas on a muted palette of earth tones to underline the humble beauty of the Catskill Mountains. Alex and Eleanor wrote a hilarious and frankly brilliant screenplay, and so it became my job to create an aesthetic of simplicity so that the performances resonate and are not distracted by inappropriate stylistic images. I fell in love with the Primo-Zoom 19-90 while taking pictures. It has a very clean but non-sterile texture, excellent color rendering, does not breathe and is small enough to work with your handheld. I have probably shot over half of the film with this lens. All of Panavision’s glass is beautiful, but I think we have a really nice one in our packaging. Since the narrative deals with a couple’s romantic relationship, we have often created blockages that our two leads left in the frame. The zooms helped us to be physically flexible while at the same time choosing the dynamics of intimacy / alienation throughout the story. We occasionally used zooms for comedic effects (this was a lot of pressure since our leads were VERY funny and it was a bar trying to be funny with them in the same scene).

“Shirley“

Thatcher Keats

To you: Josephine Decker, DoP: Sturla Brandth Grøvlen

Format: 3.2 KB ProRes 4444XT

Camera: Arri Alexa MINI

Lens: Bausch & Laumb Super Baltar Primes, Angieneux 24-290 Optimo

Grøvlen: We experimented a lot with visual concepts for “Shirley” and were curious and open-minded about every scene. So it was important to have tools that didn’t restrict or slow down our creative process. We wanted a very organic and distinctive look for Shirley’s house that we wanted to treat as a character in and of itself. We tested a 35mm film, but ultimately couldn’t afford it. I felt that by combining the Arri Alexa MINI and the SuperBaltar lenses, we were able to create a look that has the organic feel that is right for the interior of the house. For the exterior, we wanted a sharper look and opted for the Optimo 24-290. We also used a baby lens for certain scenes to improve a world that dissolves between fiction and reality.

“Sylvie’s love”

To you: Eugene Ashe, DoP: Declan Quinn

Format: Super 16 film – Kodak color negative

Camera: Arriflex 416 camera

Lens: Zeiss 16mm Ultra Primes

Quinn: We quickly chose the Super 16 film for “Sylvie’s Love”. Eugene wanted the film to be reminiscent of the romantic music stories of the 50s, 60s and 70s – films like “Paris Blues”, “Pal Joey”, “Sparkle” and “Mahogany”. 16mm film grain and the associated softness that provides a smaller negative created the nostalgic feeling we wanted for this film. We didn’t have to distribute the image further with the optics, so we opted for the sharp Zeiss Ultra Primes that were developed for Super 16. While testing footage, we quickly realized that the 500T was too grainy for us and took pictures with the 200T and 50T. This made us use more direct light than we would be used to. The gaffer, Christian Epps, and I used a soft / hard light approach that created the harsh light feel of the films of the early 1960s, but we also maintained a softer natural light feel when needed. In line with older films, we didn’t use much color for our lights, except for the nightclub scenes. It was Mayne Berke’s production design and Phoenix Mellow’s costumes that brought the colors and textures to the canvas. The lighting remained relatively neutral.

“Wander Darkly”

To you: Tara Miele, DoP: Carolina Costa

Format: 3.2K ProRes 4444XQ

Camera: Arri Alexa Mini

Lens: Speed ​​Panchros – repositioned at Panavision

Costa: Tara and I would say the film’s visual language should be, “I was there that day.” Each shot, lighting, and camera movement should evoke the inner feelings of our characters and the viewer should feel that they were right there to watch it. In this way the audience could smell, touch and experience it, almost if they were lucky they could be there and almost miss it. The Alexa mini camera was ideal because of its compact size so that we can move freely in small places. And the format was one in which we could easily achieve the desired colors and quality for the post. Although most of the transitions were achieved in the camera, we knew that we would need help with Vfx to make it seamless. The choice was made after many tests that we carried out at Panavision Tara and myself. We found the Speed ​​Panchros to be the perfect combination to reflect that realism and the inner world and psychology of the characters that were so important to this story. The camera was very close to our two main characters and had to express the trajectory – both physically and mentally – viscerally. The right glass was a must as we placed the lenses so close to the actors’ faces and always had to be vigorous on their journey.

“Zola”

Anna Kooris / A24 Films

To you: Janicza Bravo, DoP: Ari Wegner

Format: Super 16

Camera: Arri 416+

Lenses: Zeiss super speeds

Wegner: “Zola” is a film that interweaves the harsh reality of the day and the nightmarish journey through the night, from vividly illuminated clubs to sun-bleached highways, dark motel rooms and sparkling resort pools, so that color and contrast were always immensely important. 16mm was the natural choice to capture this nuance of the sweets-to-rot journey.

We also love how 16mm captures the beauty of the skin and places in a way that’s incredibly real yet somehow enhanced, which almost exactly describes our philosophy of how the film should look.

Section: Premieres

“Dream horse”

Kerry Brown

To you: Euro Lyn, DoP: Erik Alexander Wilson

Format: ARRIRAW

Camera: ARRI Alexa Mini

Lens: Panavision T series

Wilson: We wanted to give a somewhat romantic idea of ​​the community in this valley and of Wales in general, so anamorphic seemed the way to go. And since it is a syndicate, we often had 7 pictures or 12 people in one frame, so the sharpness of the T series from edge to edge was a pleasure. 2:39 was a breeze for a movie about horses, but the actual race was shot spherically with various Panavision zooms, as we only had one shot per horse race!

“The father”

Jaap Buitendijk

To you: Florian Zeller, DoP: Ben Smithard

Format: Sony 6K RAW X-OCN

Camera: Sony Venice

Lens: Zeiss Supreme

Smithard: The Sony Venice is a great camera, versatile and equipped with a variety of attributes that make my life as a cameraman a lot easier. In a feature like ours with great actors like Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Coleman, Rufus Sewell and Olivia Williams, I was looking for a camera system that would capture faces the way I saw them in real life. The Venice has excellent color rendering and a brilliant contrast range and is super easy to use. I wanted to focus on the performances and my lighting, it’s the kind of film that I usually make. I also just shot Downton Abbey on Sony Venice, so it made sense to use it on The Father. The camera is just a tool. I spend a lot of time thinking about how I will use the camera and which camera to use during the preparation. Then I just want to forget them completely when shooting and just shoot the film. After shooting, I’m only interested in what’s in front of the camera.

“Four good days”

To you: Rodrigo Garcia, DoP: Igor Jadue-Lillo

Format: 4K Sony Venice

Camera: Sony Venice plus Rialto mode

Lens: Cooke Anamorphic

Jadue-Lillo: Our director Rodrigo Garcia wanted to make a classic film right from the start. Based on this premise, we have developed a look that would be quaint and modest, but with the aim of having a classic and stylish picture. “Four Good Days” is such a dramatic and internal story that the look had to do justice to these parameters. Therefore, our photography had to be real and naturalistic, all the values ​​we found in our sets and rotated our main characters – Glenn Close and Mila Kunis – for which their characters were constructed. After we introduced the term classic, we were immediately set to the ratio of 2:40. From then on, after testing many different lenses, we ended up with the anamorphic chef who gave us the soft, creamy look we were looking for. After we opted for the Cooke, the Sony Venice became our camera. We had to shoot with f4 to get the desired depth of field, and this camera gave us the ability to rate 5ooasa or 2500asa at night. Even with such large lenses, the focus was on using the Rialto mode in such small places.

“The Glorias”

To you: Julie Taymor, DoP: Rodrigo Prieto

Format: RAW / X-OCN with AXS-R7

Camera: Sony Venice

lens: H series spherical lenses and Primo Zooms

Prieto: This is a film about Gloria Steinem’s journey through her life on the street, which is subject to many adversities, joys and adventures along the way. The depth of color that Sony Venice offers has allowed us to play with different color intensities over the decades, and the film comes to mind in surreal moments. We cover the entire spectrum, from black and white to de-saturated colors of her childhood to aggressive colors of certain settings in the 70s and dreamy subjective scenes. The H-series lenses have a vintage quality that, together with the large format camera, gives the film a sense or a period and at the same time immerses the audience in the experience.

“Herself”

To you: Phyllida Lloyd, DoP: Tom Comerford

Format: ProRes 4444 XQ 4: 3 2.8K

camera: Arri Alexa Mini

Lens: Zeiss master Anamorpic

Comerford: Phyllida had a very clear idea of ​​how we should make the film. It should be held in the hand. The camera should be an observer for a long time and move with the main character. reliable and unobtrusive. The master anamorphotes were great in low light situations and gave us depth in tight spaces while keeping the image natural and real without a strong anamorphic “look”.

“Horse girl”

To you: Jeff Baena, DoP: Sean McElwee

Format: Sony Draw X-OCN

Camera: Sony Venice

lens: Angenieux Optimo 24-290 and Cooke S5

McElwee: “Horse Girl” is essentially a psychological thriller, but it is very realistic. Alison Brie’s character has difficulty distinguishing her dreams from reality, and Jeff and I never wanted to visually telegraph what is real and what is not. The Cooke S5 models have given us a natural, clear appearance that is great for our visual approach. We also wanted to use as much zoom as possible. Zooms always seem a bit disturbing to me, but keep a natural feeling. With the Optimo we really managed to walk this tightrope and with the zoom we created a special but subtle mood that does not affect the overall naturalistic aesthetics. This was my first shoot with the Sony Venice and I was very happy with the scope and the natural highlights. The double ISO value makes it easier to take pictures at night and the internal optical ND system saves a lot of filter changes on the set.

“The last shift”

To you: Andrew Cohn, DoP: W. Mott Hupfel III

format: 6K

Camera: Sony Venice 6K OCN ST 17: 9

lens: Zeiss Supreme Prime Numbers

Hupfel: Much of The Last Shift takes place in one place, a restaurant. We only had a 20 day shooting schedule and our focus was primarily on supporting the gigs. I had to find a way to quickly create beautiful pictures – especially in non-film environments. I was very interested in working with the Sony Venice in 6K mode and using the larger sensor. The softer depth of field that it creates even with wider glasses was perfect for adding some poetry to the restaurant. I have spoken to many DPs that I admire about Venice and the feedback has been mostly positive. Paul Cameron was incredibly helpful and also drew my attention to the Zeiss Supreme prime numbers, which open up to 1.4 and fully exploit the wonderful depth of the camera. With the Venice, we were only able to record the 17: 9 part of the 6K sensor and thus save tons of data storage costs. Our data rates at 6K for our 2: 1 frame were not much higher than with cameras without the larger sensor. The people at Keslow Camera leaned back to make it work for me, and even threw in the Rialto that was used on every shot. This tiny rig allowed many cool angles that I would never have dreamed of with a larger body. Finally, the 2500 Base ASA and the internal NDs made Venice my new camera. In fact, I used it again for another project in autumn and find more and more that inspires me.

“Lost girls”

To you: Liz Garbus, DoP: Igor Martinovic

Format: 6K-frame

Camera: Sony Venice

Lens: Vintage Leica R

Martinovic: The main concept of cinematography in Lost Girls is based on the subjective perspective of the main character (Mari) and her search for the truth about her missing daughter. We used the framing to show Mary through her relationship with the world. With a large-format full-frame camera, we were able to emphasize her feeling of loss by framing it so that it appears small in another landscape. Sometimes we have contrasted it with large institutions that it is fighting. Another time, we positioned her on the edges of the frames to show that she felt out of balance. We also used frames in frames to show that it is trapped. She becomes a prisoner of the frame. Since this is a film based on real events, we took advantage of the imperfections of vintage lenses to give the film narrative a sense of reality. Soft edges of these lenses hide the details within the frames, hide them from the audience and reflect the idea that the truth is hidden from our tragic heroine. After all, she is able to break out of her circumstances, put the truth in the foreground and find the way from a covert to a more open design.

“The nest”

Dean Rogers

To you: Sean Durkin, DoP: Matyas Erdely

Format: 35mm film

Camera: ARRICAM LT

Lens: Cooke S4, Angenieux 24-290

erdely: Sean and I were very clear about the format from the start. Other than shooting on 35mm film, there were no other options. This is my third consecutive 35mm film for a reason. I just like the way the movie looks.

“Promising young woman”

To you: Emerald Fennell, DoP: Benjamin Kracun

Format: 2.8K ProRes 4444

Camera: Arri Alexa Mini

Lens: Panavision G-Series Anamorphic

Kracun: We chose the Alexa Mini with G-series anamorphic lenses. First, Emerald and I wanted to create an elevated world, a lush and seductive one, but also a dangerous one – this is a predatory world in which Cassie has to face trauma in her past. I love combining the Alexa with older glass. I knew that we wanted to enhance certain colors, but we wanted to maintain a dreamily softer picture structure. I shot many of my previous films with Alexa and knew how far I could slide the camera if necessary. We tested a lot of lenses, but ultimately the G series lenses were perfect for us, they contain certain aberrations, especially when using the wider lenses and often blurred the edges a bit. The combination of the slightly out of tune G-series and the colorful design of the film was the perfect taste. The lenses had an imperfection that we loved. The use of the wide end of the anamorphic lenses and the highlighting of the negative space within the scenes really helped to expand our world. A world that feels safe but also gets out of balance.

“Sergio”

To you: Greg Barker, DoP: Adrian Teijido

Format: Red helium 8K

Camera: Red helium

Lens: Leica’s Summicron

Teijido: I read the script and watched the 2009 documentary Sergio by Greg Barker. It became clear to me that I should film this story as if it were more realistic. Ich wollte, dass das Publikum den Bildern glaubt, als ob sie real wären, und gleichzeitig war es genau das, wonach Greg suchte. Um dieses Konzept zu erreichen, habe ich viel Handkamera verwendet, ohne Wagen- und Kranbewegungen oder leichte Pyrotechnik, wenn die Kamera nicht Handheld war; Es war in Steadicam, betrieben von Ariel Swartzman. Ich habe mich für das Seitenverhältnis 2: 1 entschieden, weil ich glaube, dass dieses Format diesem realistischen Konzept hilft. Da es sich um ein Original-Netflix handelte, musste ich diese Bilder mit einer Mindestauflösung von 4K aufnehmen. Ich wollte auch eine Kamera und ein Set leichter, vielseitiger Objektive, weil ich die unterschiedlichsten Aufnahmesituationen hatte. Deshalb habe ich mich für die Verwendung von Red Helium mit Leicas Summicron-Gläsern entschieden. Es wurde intensiv nach Archivmaterial gesucht, um zu verstehen, was nach der Explosion im Canal Hotel in Bagdad passierte. Um die Nachexplosion im Canal Hotel zu simulieren, verwendeten wir Dunstmaschinen, Rauch und Staub im Inneren des Gebäudes. Das gesamte Innere der Trümmer des Canal Hotels, in dem Sergio feststeckte, wurde in einem Studio in Bangkok mit unglaublicher Arbeit von Produktionsdesigner Jonhy Breedt und seinem Team gedreht. Um dieses Set anzuzünden, bat ich Johny, Löcher in die Trümmer zu bohren, so dass ich simulieren konnte, dass das Sonnenlicht das Innere durch diese Löcher erhellen könnte. Diese Sequenz war für die Schauspieler schwierig. Sie mussten in einer sehr unbequemen Position mit begrenzten Bewegungen bleiben, um zu simulieren, dass sie wirklich in den Trümmern gefangen waren. Ich war sehr froh, eingeladen zu werden, um an dieser Produktion teilzunehmen und die unglaubliche Geschichte von Sergio Vieira de Melo zu drehen, einem großartigen humanitären Diplomaten.

“Tesla”

Dir: Michael Almereyda, DoP: Sean Price Williams

Format: Digital

Kamera: Sony Venice

Linse: Super Baltar

Williams: Kamera und Objektive waren nicht meine erste Wahl. Das Schicksal mischte sich ein und wir hatten keine andere Wahl, als die Super Baltars zu mieten. Ich war jedoch nicht unglücklich. Jedes Objektiv der Serie hat seine eigenen wundervollen Aberrationen und Reize. Es war also nicht immer die Brennweite, die meine Wahl von Szene zu Szene bestimmte. Ich habe nie die 100mm benutzt, zu denen ich oft gegangen wäre. Es war also eine gute Herausforderung und die Eigenart des Ganzen passte zum Material.

“Uncle Frank”

Dir: Alan Ball, DoP: Khalid Mohtaseb

Format: 4K 4: 3 XOCN-XT

Kamera: Sony Venedig, Sony Rialto

Linse: Hawk C-Serie und neu gestaltete Lomo-Fronten

Mohtaseb: Wir haben den Film vor Ort in Wilmington, North Carolina, gedreht und während des Scout-Prozesses wusste ich, dass wir mit unserem Footprint ziemlich klein sein müssen. Der Film spielt auch in den 70er Jahren mit Rückblenden in die 50er Jahre, also wollten wir Objektive, die dieser Ära gerecht werden, aber nicht zu schwerfällig sind. Die Sony Rialto (Sensorerweiterung von Venedig) war ein zentraler Bestandteil der Entwicklung der Kamera.

“Wendy”

Eric Zachanowich

Dir: Benh Zeitlin, DoP: Sturla Brandth Grøvlen

Format: 16mm Film

Kamera: ARRI 416

Linse: Zeiss Ultra 16 Primes

Grøvlen: Benh hat bisher nur auf 16mm gedreht und sieht seine Umgebungen und Charaktere in diesem Sinne. Ich mag den Look von 16mm und fand, dass er für den Film richtig war, also gab es nie ein anderes Format, das zur Diskussion stand. Wir haben ein paar Tests mit Digital gemacht und versucht, es auf den 16-mm-Look abzustimmen. Wir befürchteten zunächst, dass wir aufgrund der umfangreichen visuellen Effekte viel mit digitalen Formaten aufnehmen müssten. Aber am Ende haben wir die meisten VFX-Aufnahmen auch auf 16mm gemacht. Neben dem Aussehen von 16 mm ist es auch ein äußerst zuverlässiges Format – keine zerbrechliche Elektronik, über die Sie sich Sorgen machen müssen. Und da wir unter extremen Bedingungen gedreht haben, war dies von unschätzbarem Wert. Die Wahl der Objektive war für mich offensichtlich, da wir ein möglichst scharfes Bild haben wollten. Beim Aufnehmen von digitalen Formaten verwende ich gerne Vintage-Objektive, aber die Textur von 16-mm-Filmen bietet selbst genügend Charakter. I shot the New Orleans portion on Kodak 250D stock and pulled it two stops to get a bleak and slightly more grainy image. I wanted the real world to feel less colorful and more “real” compared to Neverland which I shot on Kodak 50D to get a more saturated and contrasty look. I also carried a Aaton A-Minima with a short zoom, to be able to quickly catch those unscripted moments in between takes or to get B-roll whenever I felt inspired.

“Worth”

Dir: Sara Colangelo, DoP: Pepe Avila del Pino

Format: ARRIRAW Open Gate

Kamera: ARRI Alexa Mini

Lens: Cooke anamorphics

Pino: “Worth” can be summed up as a story about the battle of institutions, structures and formulas on the one hand, with the human factor, the personal, the natural on the other. The color rendition of the Alexa with the smoothness and creaminess of the Cooke anamorphics was the ideal choice to dance and play with these two thematic elements. Sara and I wanted to have a more restrained and classical approach for the moments when the story felt the weight of institutions, bureaucracy, the State; and we wanted a more loose, more fluid look when we were exploring the minutia of the characters’ faces and their very specific emotional states. We were inspired by the idea of shooting in 2.39, because we felt this could highlight much of the awkwardness and isolation of our protagonist, Ken, at the beginning of the film, but also move to a warmer, more human framing — one that would ‘imperfectly’ show him engaged and alive in the world of his claimants by the end.

Section: Midnight

“Amulet”

Nick Wall

Dir: Romola Garai, DoP: Laura Bellingham

Format: Arri 3.2k

Camera: Arri Alexa Mini and Amira

Lens: Cooke Speed Panchros for present day and Zeiss Super Speeds for the flashback sequences.

Bellingham: Our key location in the film is a decaying house in which our protagonist Tomaz finds an unlikely sanctuary. We wanted the camera, like the house to feel like an impassive observer, spying on Tomaz, the Mini gave us the ability to rig high up in corners and cupboards or peer over banister rails. Our approach always revolved around Tomaz’s shifting psychology and persona. We wanted to create a sense of liminal space that he is on the threshold of transformation. In addition, we often had to cross shoot in tight spaces, the 2nd camera usually capturing the viewpoint of that third, unsettling subjectivity of the house. We sought to acknowledge our film’s horror influences through this kind of framing, Andrzej Żuławski’s Possession in particular. The apartment in that film had a big influence on both our design and light. We used the Cooke Speed Panchros for the present day sequences combined with soft FX filters, we felt it brought a nostalgia to the gothic romance scenes between Tomaz and Magda. We talked a lot about the perspective of Tomaz, his ‘gaze’, specifically where Magda was concerned. And contrasted this look by switching to Super Speeds in the flashbacks to achieve a cooler, more acute look in the forest. We shot in Dartmoor during very challenging weather. I’d taken Low Contrast filters to diffuse the far off highlights you’d see of the sky between the trees but the moisture in the air created an interesting bloom that made everything feel watery and ethereal, like Tomaz was trapped inside his own dark fairytale. We also used an Angenieux zoom and a Lens Baby on occasion for more subjective, stylized moments. Tomaz’s experience of events is in constant flux and we wanted that to be built into our camera language, his state of mind or how he (and inadvertently the audience) might interpret or misinterpret events would always be at the forefront of our approach. The genre of this film really attracted me as well as how it subverts expectation, I feel very lucky to have been a part of it.

“Impetigore”

Dir: Joko Anwar , DoP: Ical Tanjung

Format: 3. 4K ARRIRAW

Kamera: ARRI Alexa Mini

Lens: Zeiss Super speed set (18-135mm)

Tanjung: The choice of using super speed lens is because we needed bigger apertures. The lens gives this uncleanliness effect to the storytelling. For the main character’s trance scene, we added century double aspherical adaptor as a different point of view that was shown to the character.

Anwar: We don’t have many choices when it comes to which camera to use, it’s either RED or ARRI and I usually go for ARRI for its looks. We used Alexa Mini for more mobility since we shot in many challenging locations. The lenses were chosen because they have more unclean looks which was suitable for the story.

“Relic”

Jackson Finter

Dir: Natalie Erika James, DoP: Charlie Sarroff

Format: 3.4K Arri Raw

Camera: Arri Alexa SXT & Arri Alexa Mini

Lens: Cooke S4

Sarnoff: Through a horror Lens, Relic explores the overwhelming sense of isolation and confusion that loved ones experience when suffering from dementia. As the film progresses the visuals darken and become increasingly unhinged as Edna (Robyn Nevin) is consumed by the disease. The film’s tone dictated the importance of having a versatile camera and lens package that worked well in low light conditions. Our camera package was provided by Panavision in Melbourne, Australia. We opted to use the Arri Alexa SXT as A cam, often switching to an Alexa Mini for gimbal, Steadicam, or handheld shots when in tight spaces. I appreciate the Alexa’s filmic qualities, dynamic range, and reliable workflow. It was important that Director, Natalie Erika James and I established a look on set that would be similar to what we carried through post and into completion. With the help of our colorist, CJ Dobson we created 2 LUTS, both with similar muted colder tones but one for day/light scenes and the other for night/dark scenes where more shadow detail was needed. We used Cooke S4 lenses because of their pleasing contrast and focus roll-off. I loved the way they beautifully capture skin tones, are fast in low light situations and practical in confined spaces. We worked with a lot of practical lighting, such as iPhone flashlights, I was pleased with the way the Cooke S4 handles flare and reacts to those type of sources in frame. We filmed Relic with a predominantly small selection of mostly wider focal lengths, the dominant being the 18mm, 25mm, and 32mm and then used longer focal lengths during certain pivotal moments in the film.

“The Night House”

Steven Lundgren

Dir: David Bruckner, DoP: Elisha Christian

Format: 2.8K & 3.4K ARRIRAW

Kamera: ARRI Alexa Mini

Lens: Cooke S5i primes, Angenieux zooms

Christian: Approaching a movie with a title like THE NIGHT HOUSE, I knew a lot of the movie was going to take place in the dark. We shot a lot of night exteriors on a lake and in the woods, and most of our interiors took place in a small house. The physical size of the Mini as well as the low light capability and latitude of the camera combined with the speed and softness of the Cooke lenses allowed us to work quickly in low light. Shooting hours away from any rental house, I needed a package I could rely on in some harsh conditions, and the cameras and lenses performed without issue.

“The Nowhere Inn”

Mike Dumin

Dir: Bill Benz, DoP: Minka Farthing-Kohl

Format: 2.8k Anamorphic, Super16mm

Kamera: ARRI Alexa Mini, Arri 416

Lens: Various Panavision Anamorphic, Panavision Primos, Zeiss Super Speed (S16) Lenses, Canon 6.6-66 T2.7

Minka Farthing-Kohl: Carrie Brownstein and Annie Clark wrote a really fun meta script that is constantly bouncing back and forth between narrative perspectives: documentary, mockumentary, non fiction narrative, and unadulterated fiction. We wanted to make sure our audience knew what perspective we were in so we played with aspect ratios and formats to keep the story telling clear and concise. This gave us freedom to make more aggressive story telling decisions without worrying whether or not the audience would be able to keep up.

“Scare Me”

Sean Dermond

Dir: Josh Ruben , DoP: Brendan H. Banks

Format: 8k R3D

Kamera: Red Epic-W Helium

Lens: Modified Canon FDn Primes

Banks: The film’s style comes mostly from the fantastic story that Josh Ruben wrote and directed beautifully. As the stories the characters tell begin to develop, they manifest themselves in the space. We get to have fun genre moments that work through a combination of camera movement, lighting, and performance. Since so much of the film takes place in a small, secluded cabin during a power outage, we had to find creative ways to engage the audience while always serving the underlying motifs in the film. For our base exposure my gaffer, Alberto Sala, built a custom 3-tiered firelight rig made of 12x 100w & 150w frosted & unfrosted bulbs cross-wired into separate flicker boxes. It created a controllable, consistent, and realistic firelight that I hope people like, because they’re going to be looking at it for most of the film. I’ve been working with the Helium sensor since it first came out and I’ve found it to be a great tool that I’ve come to know very well. I particularly love the ability to use behind-the-lens diffusion — specifically Kippertie OLPFs — to set a base layer of diffusion that can be affected uniformly regardless of focal length. I grew up learning photography on my Mom’s AE1 so the Canon FD lens series is close to my heart. For the last few years I’ve made a very small set of FDn primes that we ended up using on the film. Creatively, combining the ultra-high resolution Helium sensor with behind-the-lens diffusion and imperfect vintage glass creates a sharp but textured image. The added compact size of the camera and lens combo meant that I could sneak into corners of our tiny location and find angles that suited our story best.

Section: NEXT

“Black Bear”

Dir: Lawrence Levine, DoP: Robert Leitzell

Format: 3.2k ProRes 4444

Kamera: Arri Alexa Mini

Lens: Cooke Speed Panchros

Leitzell: Our references were all film, but our production required digital. The Alexa is a camera that I know how to push, and at this point a tried and true partner that all the departments on set are used to working with. We considered the Venice, but in the end the form factor benefits and reliability of the Alexa Mini took precedence on a shoot 6 hours away from a rental house that didn’t have the budget for a second body. I’ve seen the Alexa do so many things, and know its limits and behavior so intimately that at this point it’s hard to find a good reason to move away from it, both technically and creatively. The Speed Panchros are soft and organic, and shoot well wide open without being too heavy or cumbersome for verite handheld work. I wanted to unite both halves of the film with the same lenses, but get them to flare and respond differently as the lighting and camera work change. SP’s are extremely glamorous and flattering in close-ups, and then can give enormous soft flares and handle mixed lighting in exactly the way we needed for this film. Some lengths are soft, some just don’t quite sing for me, and of course they are a bit slower than some of their competitors, but I think the choice of lens is impossible to quantify in the end, and I was willing to make some technical compromises for the perfect feel.

“I carry you with me”

Dir: Heidi Ewing, DoP: Juan Pablo Ramírez

Format: 2.8k pro res 4444

Kamera: Arri Alexa mini & Arri Amira

Lens: Cooke Panchro iClassic & super baltar & 25-250 vintage Cooke zoom

Ramírez: The story takes place over several decades, but it was never the idea to show the passage of time with a specific visual trigger or color shift. Instead we decided to travel in time in the way that our memories actually work — in snippets and flashes, a sensation of going and coming. So It was more important to find a look that was realistic, nostalgic and beautiful. We filmed with cameras — sometimes simultaneously — and the sets were mostly lit for 360. We needed to steal real moments during the performances; each shot had subtle but crucial nuances that contributed to the story — and we needed to be able to capture ‘em. Heidi comes from the documentary world and we tried to create the ideal environment for the story to feel as real and immediate as possible — this way both she and the actors had freedom in the set. We chose these lenses because of their low contrast and texture. We wanted an image that resembled memory jumping from episodes in a non — linear way, sometimes clearly sometimes with visual obstacles between the viewer and the actors — such as translucent objects.

“The Killing of Two Lovers”

Nicole Hawkins

Dir: Robert Machoian, DoP: Oscar Ignacio Jiménez

Format: Redcode RAW

Kamera: Red Helium Weapon

Lens: Cooke S4 (40,50,75)

Jiménez: We had been lucky enough to have a loaner camera package that equipped everything we needed for a bare bones package, especially considering that our camera team only consisted of myself and Nicole Hawkins as camera assistant. We drew inspiration from Béla Tarr, Chantel Akerman, and Barbara Loden that the aesthetic of the film emulates a series of “family portraits” to reflect what our main character (David) desires most. Which is to bring back his family together after the mutual separation from his wife who has begun seeing someone else.Because the setting called for a small town where everyone knows each others business, we aimed to put the audience as snooping neighbors watching drama unfold in the wide long takes. We resisted the urge to go into close ups until we felt there were emotional beats that called for it, especially at the apex of the film, and when those moments came we went really tight. It’s in these close ups where I felt the Cookes really shine! Their distinct characteristic gives Clayne Crawford (David) and Sepideh Moafi (Nikki) faces a 3 dimensional feel that glues the attention of the audience to their eyes as a window into their internal heartaches.

“La Leyenda Negra”

Dir: Patrica Delgado, DoP: Matt Maio

Format: 4K 10bit ProRes HQ

Kamera: Canon C500 and RED Dragon

Lens: Cooke S4 Minis

Maio: We decided to use the Canon C500 because of its low light capabilities. A lot of the movie was shot at night and we needed a camera that would give us a clean image but also allow us some flexibility. We also wanted the film to be in black and white to highlight the polarity of choices are lead character had to make. The film deals with a lot of topics that are reflected in our society today. Finding your identity and place in the world isn’t always clear. Making a choice between what’s wrong and what’s right is more complex than it’s ever been. These are ideas that we tried to heighten with the look of the film.

“The Mountains Are A Dream That Call To Me”

Joey Dwyer

Dir: Cedric Cheung Lau, DoP: Jake Magee

Format: 2k pro res

Kamera: ARRI Alexa Mini

Lens: Zeiss super speed primes, panavision and leica zooms

Magee: In preparation for this film, Dir. Cedric Cheung-Lau and I knew we were after a reserved and patient aesthetic. We wanted the mountains and the characters to have the same visual weight in order to emphasize expanded feeling of space and time as Hannah and Tukten cross paths in the mountains. I thought of it as having a camera that could listen as much as it watched – really letting the landscape speak and act for itself during our long takes.The challenge of shooting the entire film while trekking in the Himalayas necessitated a rugged and lightweight package. The budget permitted only enough manpower to get the basics and some backup gear up with us on foot. This was a defining aspect of our planning, as well as a creative limitation that forced us to keep things simple, which was a blessing. We couldn’t shoot celluloid, but we knew we wanted a camera that had filmic properties in color and texture and gave a naturalistic image. Digital would also give us some of the flexibility needed to take on a few tricky low-light situations.For its all-around image quality, compactness and reliability, we chose to bring the Alexa mini with Zeiss super speed lenses. This set of glass is small in size, fast for low-light work and has a pleasing softness. We shot in pro-res at 2k for ease of workflow and to take advantage of the Alexa’s inherent filmic look. We brought two compact zooms, one Panavision Primo 19-90mm as well as a Duclos rehoused Leica R 70-180mm with an optical doubler for “portraits” of far away peaks. I used a modified Rec 709 LUT throughout the shoot to keep consistent in viewing the image on the trail.

“Omniboat”

Stephane Renard

Dir: Lucas Leyva, DoP: Daniel Fernandez

Format: 2.8k

Camera: Alexa Classic

Lens: Ultra Primes, Angenieux 24-290 & Nikkor 600mm

Fernandez: This movie called for a classic feel. A feeling that the main character’s world was real at least to him. The speed and sharpness of the Ultra Primes was key in for the many night rain scenes and interior scenes where we needed to isolate our protagonist in his madness with shallow dof. There was a lot of handheld operating and the Classic’s ergonomics were perfect for keeping the fast shooting pace and feel throughout our characters downfall.

“Some Kind of Heaven”

Austin Weber

Dir: Lance Oppenheim, DoP: David Bolen

Format: 2K Arri ProRes

Kamera: Arri Alexa Mini

Lens: 16-40 Angenieux Zoom

Bowen: Our film takes place in The Villages, Florida, one of the largest retirement communities in the world. It’s a place where retirees go to live out their final chapter of the American Dream, a utopian community designed to simulate the “good old days” when they were children. Lance and I wanted the film’s visual language to reflect that setting, and we worked to create a look that was somewhere between a Larry Sultan photograph and the Technicolor sheen found in a Douglas Sirk melodrama. We decided to shoot in a 4:3 aspect ratio, which paired nicely with the Alexa as it allowed us to use the entire sensor, and capture the world in ultra wides. Primarily using a 16-40 Angenieux Zoom, we used massive wide shots to show the spaces, but we also committed to primarily shooting close-ups on wider focal lengths as well. For me, doing this always feels more intimate in a way — keeping the camera close to the subjects rather than using telephoto lenses gave a perspective of really being there with them. We wanted the camera to have firmly fixed images that would mirror the controlled, manicured Villages tableau. Yet, in doing so, our approach made it difficult to fade in the background like a fly-on-the-wall. Filming almost exclusively on a tripod over the course of 18 months, our methods made the process of constructing the film’s narrative more legible to our subjects. Rather than “stealing” moments through hours of fly-on-the-wall observation, we invited Anne, Reggie, Barbara, and Dennis into our process. Lance didn’t shy away from asking difficult questions, and instead described his intentions and detailed what he found interesting in their stories. As a result, they became partners in telling their stories, allowing our camera to bear witness to their everyday struggles. Knowing what the lens of the production was, our subjects treated their appearance in the film as a performance — one in which they were enacting difficult moments from their everyday lives. Without the straightforwardness born throughout this rigorous process, the truth and humanity of each subject would likely not have emerged.

“Summertime”

Sean Wang

Dir: Carlos Lopez Estrada, DoP: John Schmidt

Format: 3.2k Prores 4444

Kamera: ARRI Alexa Mini and Amira

Lens: Panavision Ultra Speeds and various Zooms

Schmidt: We went with the Mini and Amira mainly because of their flexibility. Internal NDs and the robust nature of it’s prores were necessary when we just didn’t have time to change filters and could do long takes without being bogged down by the density of Arriraw. With a primary cast of 20+ non-actors, and 2-3 locations per day in a 17 day schedule, moving fast became key. Our look was inspired by stylistic and chaotic often handheld films, “Do the Right Thing,” “Tangerine,” “Soy Cuba,” “Y Tu Mama Tambien.” and “At Eternity’s Gate.” We knew the camerawork would be rough and filled with imperfections. The loose structure revolves around this youthful and explosive energy of our talent, who mainly consist of real life spoken word poets. The look was designed to embody that energy, bursting from the seams. Although I was opting for the Primos at first, I realized that they were too perfect for this film. The Ultras and Supers from Panavision are older and feel more cobbled together as a full set. Focal lengths were made in different years and don’t always run consistent. Although these inconsistencies sometimes made filtration or mattebox changes slower, I knew if I needed to, I could push forward by just changing ISO and internal ND and the Alexa format would always hold up. There’s beauty in the imperfections and Carlos the director kept pushing me to keep going further, messier.

Section: World Dramatic Competition

“Charter”

Amanda Kernell

Dir: Amanda Kernell, DoP: Sophia Olsson

Format: 2.8K

Kamera: ARRI Alexa Mini

Lens: Cooke Anamorphic

Olsson: We really liked the texture of the Cooke anamorphics for what we wanted to achieve with our film ”Charter.” The family in the film is in a nightmare situation and we therefor wanted the film to have a touch of something surreal, but just a touch. After tests the Cooke anamorphic were the ones that fitted that expression the most. The softness and ability to have information in the blacks without becoming bland. That they keep the dark side dark, but still not too contrasty or crushed blacks. The Cooke anamorphics don’t have that strong of an anamorphic effect and at the same time you can sense that there is something strange. It still breaks up the colors and “straightness” of the feeling of reality, which we really wanted to achieve.

“Exil”

Dir: Visar Morina, DoP: Matteo Cocco

Format: Arriraw 3.4K

Kamera: ARRI Alexa Mini

Lens: Cooke Anamorphic

Rocco: Exil is a story of isolation and shifted perception of reality. We chose anamorphic lenses to underline the emotional status of the main character, dealing with balance between subject and space. The painterly quality of Cooke anamorphics helped us to move away from realism and naturalism.The Alexa Mini was chosen because of the small size, which allowed us to shoot in real locations either on steadicam or on dolly.

“High Tide”

Dir: Verónica Chen, DoP: Fernando Lockett

Format: Open Gate (3424×2202) ARRIRAW

Kamera: ARRI Alexa Mini camera

Lens: Leica Summicron-C Prime lenses set

Lockett: This was a low budget film project, so we couldn’t afford a large crew and we couldn’t afford a large truck of lighting equipment either. And even if we did have it, we couldn’t use those resources because we didn’t have enough time. The whole movie was shot in 3 weeks. So we chose to put the highest percent of the small cinematography budget in the best camera (and lenses) attainable for us in the Argentinian market to obtain the best image structure we could. Also the camera provided us with a lot of lightness and speed on set and that was a must.

“Identifying Features”

Dir: Fernanda Valadez, DoP: Claudia Becerril Bulos

Format: Mainly, ProRes Raw HQ, but Aldo ProRes and QuickTime H265

Kamera: Sony FS7ii, Alpha A7Sii, Phantom 4 pro, Inspire 2 + Zenmuse x7

Lens: Minolta Rokkor MC

Bulos: Our main camera was the Sony FS7 with a shogun inferno recorder. The FS7 is a very light and versatile camera, with a raw output. I had used this camera in other projects (mainly documentaries), and for our budget, and the versatility this project demanded, the fs7 was a great choice. We complemented our camera gear with the Alpha a7sii. “Identifying features” required that some scenes were shot almost as a documentary (specially scenes in the border between Mexico and the US, were the crew was composed only by the director, the producer-sound recordist, a member of the cast and myself). The Alpha gave us a good quality and a lot of portability, besides allowing us to use the same set of lenses and the same recorder (the shogun inferno, except in ProRes, not ProRes raw). I was surprised that despise being such a small device, it gave us a great response, specially in latitude, allowing us to shoot in very low key environments. We worked with two drones: the DJI phantom 4 pro, and the Inspire 2 (with the zenmuse x7). We used the Phantom in dangerous situations (in the border for example, near the wall, when we feared the border patrol would interrupt the signal – and they did-). The Inspire 2 gave us a much better image that allowed us to make long shots from the air and with a variety of lenses (not really movements, but still long shots, framing the characters in the landscapes), and with our main codec (ProRes raw).For this project we decided to work with a set of old Minolta lenses (the Rokkor MC, 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm, 200mm). We very much wanted to try uncommon lenses, that would be besides that, fast, light and affordable (except for the 200mm, the maximum aperture ranges between 1.2 and 2). We experimented with different kind of photography lenses and brands and chose the Minolta for its mixture of delicate softness in the backgrounds and definition in controlled sections of the frame, its beautiful reaction to flairs (and its bokeh), and the fact that we could find the whole series in the market. We chased them for several months during development and pre-production until we completed the set we ended up working with.Besides the Minolta, we used a set of Lensbaby lenses (the sweet optics: 35mm, 50mm and 80mm). We used this lenses for some scenes where we needed a very expressive image, almost like a painting. And the sweet optics gave us that: a distortion that can be very plastic and expressive, allowing you to adjust that distortion in specific sections of the frame.In general, we were looking for an atmosphere that could be naturalistic in the beginning, but aiming to become more expressive as the story progressed, without betraying the natural behavior of light (we mainly used natural and practical sources of light that made sense in the universe of the story). I believe this use of light and the lenses we chose allowed us the photograph the landscapes almost like a character, and the actors in the landscapes as if the images were and expression of their emotions.

“Jumbo”

WILLIAM KERDONCUFF

Dir: Zoé Wittock, DoP: Thomas Buelens

Format: ARRIRAW 2.6K 6:5 2x anamorphic

Kamera: Arri Alexa SXT

Lens: Panavision C-series anamorphic

Buelens: Our goals for the look of “Jumbo” were set out very early. We didn’t want it to be too magical and therefore wanted a realistic feel to it but still have cinematographic punch. To counter the “rough” way of filming and lighting we went with anamorphic, of which I am a big fan and advocate. Going with scope was, however, not a straightforward choice as we felt it could get us into trouble seeing that the amusement park ride “Jumbo,” which is itself a character in the film, was 9 meters high. We were doubting as to whether or not we needed more vertical space in the framing. The first choice was therefore to film on Alexa 65 with Open-Gate, which would give a 2,12:1 aspect ratio and therefore in the middle of classical 1,85:1 and 2.39:1. Because of budget reasons, this option deemed not viable so we were luckily steered back in the direction of anamorphic. In hind-sight, this was the right choice. I then decided to use the Alexa SXT as it gave the maximum flexibility in frame-rates and upheld the highest resolution possible in the Alexa range when filming with 35mm anamorphic.I also love to work with the FSND filters. They are a bit of a hassle for the AC’s as the lens needs to come off to be able to change them. I would rather have them than to put a “lower quality” glass in front of the lens, not to mention the unwanted double reflections we would get with all those practical lights of Jumbo.I first decided to use Panavision G-series lenses as I had shot with them before and knew they would be safe for the CGI scenes. They give less flare and aberration. Luckily, they were not available. I was able to get the legendary C-series with which I had been trying to film for a decade but never had the chance to! They give the original scope look with lush flares and aberations that give the image texture. In the end this proved the perfect combo for the look we were after and post-prod. did not have any problems with integrating the CGI elements.

“Luxor”

Patrik Graham

Dir: Zeina Durra, DoP: Zelmira Gainza

Format: 2.8K ARRIRAW

Kamera: ARRI Alexa Mini

Lens: Zeiss Super Speeds T1.3

Gainza: We were shooting a lot of exterior locations amongst the ancient ruins and temples of Luxor, which I knew would have a lot of contrast. We needed a camera that could handle that, and I knew that the Alexa Mini has great dynamic range, as well as delivering beautiful skin tones. Its size was also a factor since we were shooting a lot of hand held, and in cars. Our schedule was only 18 days, so any kind of camera issues would have been disastrous, and the Alexa Mini has never let me down.Zeina loves film, her previous film “The Imperialists are Still Alive” was shot on Super 16, and we had initially planned to shoot the same format for “Luxor”. However due to logistical reasons, we needed to shoot digitally. I knew that Zeina wanted to achieve as filmic a look as possible, avoiding any kind of digital crispness, so we chose older lenses, the Zeiss Super Speeds. We liked the softness, over other more modern lenses, and they are great even when shot wide open, which I knew we would need for some of our night exteriors. The 35mm was the lens we used most, along with the 25mm and the 50mm. Our colorist Elie Akoka did a brilliant job in creating a Fuji-style look for the film with smoky blacks, lower-contrast and slightly muted colors, as well as adding grain.When we were discussing how to shoot the film, Zeina said that she wanted there to be restraint in all areas. This meant that we shot minimal coverage, spending more time designing wider shots that really integrated characters in the locations. Zeina’s framing is extremely precise. Our approach to lighting was to keep it as naturalistic as possible, and always soft, mainly using it to adjust contrast or shape the existing light. For night scenes we relied heavily on practicals.

“Possessor”

Brett Hurd

Dir: Brandon Cronenberg, DoP: Karim Hussain

Format: 2K ProRes 4444, 3.2K ProRes 4444

Kamera: Arri Amira

Lens: Canon K-35 Primes, Vintage 70’s Angenieux 25-250 Zoom, 24mm Laowa Macro Probe, 90mm Macro Kilar Vintage

Hussain: Possessor needed a softer, dreamy look, so we went with 2K ProRes 4444 primarily to get a more painterly image, then blew it up to 4K for the final DI. The Canon K-35 lenses provided a shallow, soft patina without diffusion, as did the 1970’s Angenieux 25-250 Zoom we used, which intercut surprisingly well with the K-35’s. We rated the movie primarily at 1280 ASA to have a natural grain embedded in the files. Since a 4:3 gate was not required, the Arri Amira was selected as a camera for cost saving purposes, as well as ergonomics. Possessor primarily uses in-camera effects, including elaborate projection effects done live, and practical effects done with sound that are normally used for scientific purposes, such as acoustic levitation and freezing water visually with sound synchronizing to the camera’s frame rate and shutter angle. So much experimentation was done, including for all the color effects, which were done practically with gels wrapped around the lenses and colored flashlights flaring the vintage lenses to contrast. The only new lens used was the Laowa 24mm Macro Probe, which was an amazing tool and a stunning innovation.

“Summer White”

Natalia Bermudez

Dir: Rodrigo Ruiz Patterson, DoP: María Sarasvati Herrera

Format: 2K 4444

Kamera: ARRI AMIRA and ALEXA MINI

Lens: We used Zeiss High-Speed lenses

Herrera: We decided to film in Amira because it looks a little like 16mm and we wanted to have that texture. We also chose those lenses for the same reason, they are not sharp and tend to soften the edges. You can have very low depth of field opening the iris to isolate the character from his surroundings, and since most of the film is about getting into the kid’s mind and feelings, it helped a lot to create that perspective.Basically the whole film is hand held and shot in single sequences in every scene, so the Amira was a great choice because it adapts easily to the body and it’s not too heavy. I’m also very keen to film with very low light so Arri was my first choice. We worked with the color palette based on the name of the film, “Summer White,” which is a tone of painting used to paint the house. At the beginning we created an atmosphere full of saturated colors, and as the film progresses, the house is painted with white. We decided that white meant an invasion, an intrusion. So we tried to use different kinds of whites on the walls to keep the contrast, but to follow the character’s feeling of being displaced from his own house.

“Surge”

Dir: Aneil Karia, DoP: Stuart Bentley

Format: Pro Res 2K

Kamera: ARRI Alexa Mini

Lens: TLS Rehoused K35s, Optimo Angenieux 24-290mm zoom, Canon 50-1500mm zoom

Bentley: We shot a combination of observational, long lens sequences and handheld, semi improvised takes where we remained close to our lead character, Joseph (Ben Whishaw) – we lit most of the locations with a 360 approach so the cast had the freedom to explore the spaces as the scenes developed. We used long zooms for the sequences in which we were observing Joseph from a distance and the K35s for the handheld sequences. We stripped the camera back to make it as lightweight as possible for the long handheld continuous takes – we also used a Vari-ND filter so the depth of field could be maintained as we moved from interior to exterior within the same shot. The intention throughout was to feel as connected to Joseph as possible and to experience the world through his eyes.

“This Is Not A Burial, It’s A Resurrection”

Dir: Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, DoP: Pierre de Villiers C

Format: Sony 4K XOCN LT

Kamera: Sony Venice

Lens: S2 Panchro Spherical Lens Set & 25-100 T3 Cooke Classic Zoom Lens

Villiers: This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection is a film that’s set and was shot entirely in the remote mountains of Lesotho. With no film infrastructure to speak of, we had to bring everything in from South Africa which made choosing the correct gear absolutely vital. The director and myself wanted to bring across the brutality and timelessness of the landscape which forms part of interrogating the physical, psychological and spiritual experiences of Mantoa (the lead character) . Composing in a 1.33:1 aspect ratio and utilizing a micro force sometimes, we slowed down, studied and got lost in the face of our 80 year old actress. The Sony Venice afforded us a reliable build, impeccable low light ability, speedy internal ND filters but most of all a 16 colour bit depth. This was essential to me as I knew I wouldn’t be able to control the environment as much as I would like but also creating an unobtrusive environment for the village residence who predominantly made up our cast. We paired 16mm grain and a custom kodak emulsion to the image and collaborated closely with art and wardrobe in order to find frames that felt like alone standing paintings.We derived inspiration from many sources but specifically the traumatic imagery of the artist Katherine Kolwitz and filmically, the intensity of director Elem Klimov’s 1985 film “Come and See”. It was so stimulating to interrogate and strive towards challenging what is perceived to be the African aesthetic.

“Yalta, a Night of Forgiveness”

Dir: Massoud Bakhshi, DoP: Julian Atanassov

Format: ARRIRAW/ Prores 4444

Kamera: ARRI ALEXA MINI/ALEXA Plus

Lens: Master Primes/ Cooke CXX 15-40 T2/Cooke 25-250/Optimo 24-290

Atanassov: Massoud and i started our discussion over Skype, we had several long sessions, before ever meeting each other in Person. He was very clear in his visions and convinced me in the importance of following the actors without interrupting them through out the scene. So once Massed and i agreed on the way we were going to create the look of the film,in long takes, following several actors, without asking them to hit marks and in highly emotional scenes, i knew, i would go with more modern and exact lenses. Master Primes are very reliable, also wide open, and the T stop could be a life saver. In addition, i value them for there “no look”. To me, they are a standard reliable tool.

Beside, following the wish to keep the main happening and TV show in the same aspect ratio, anamorphic format was not an option. And shooting anything else but Alexa was never a consideration.

Regarding the look though, a bigger challenge created the fact, that the story is taking place almost real time, within two ours, in a night dull interior. Visiting Tehran in advance, two moths before the shooting, helped me a lot. It´s a world on its own. During the locations scout i also realised the need of a person, who would think alike and would understand my way of lighting. The only crew member, who came with me from Europe was the Portuguese gaffer Helder Loureiro Alvarez Da Silva, brought in from our Coproducers from Luxembourg. He was not only the very necessary and important bridge between me and the local crew and production, but he also convinced part of the crew to go vegan, at least for the period of the shooting. The work on the film and the time spend in Iran had a very strong and positiv and impact on me, it changed me not only as a cinematographer, but also as a person, i guess.

