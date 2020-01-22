advertisement

From the latest invention by Josephine Decker to Laverne Cox’s history of trans-cinema, the year of queer film begins brightly.

From the launch of “Boys Don’t Cry” in 1999 to the premiere of “Call Me by Your Name” in 2017, the Sundance Film Festival has shown some of the most transcendent, experimental and provocative queer films in recent decades. It won’t be any different this year. Many of the highly anticipated premieres promise thoughtful content about LGBTQ. While it is impossible to know until we see the films, IndieWire selected the lineup, interviewed filmmakers and producers, and consulted GLAAD to compile a list of the most exciting queer films that play the festival.

Laverne Cox Executive produces the first cinematic story of trans representation in film and comments on it from Mj Rodriguez, Lilly Wachowski and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Yance Ford, among others. New offers from avant-garde masters Miranda July and Josephine Decker promise strange elements while Filmmaker David France is returning to Chechnya with a difficult and important plunge into the cruel state-sanctioned torture of LGBTQ people in France. Dee Rees is returning to Park City with her latest film, while the short film program features numerous works by aspiring queer filmmakers.

Here are the most exciting stories, documentaries and short films going to Sundance this year.

“Kajillionaire”

It’s been nine years since the last time Miranda July made a film (the strange separation drama “The Future”), although the influence of the genre-agnostic author / director / performance artist in the films of Josephine Decker, Sean Baker and Greta is increasing see is Gerwig. After a devastating appearance in Decker’s remarkable “Madeline’s Madeline”, July will return to Sundance as a writer / director for the third time since her debut film “You and Me and Everyone We Know” received a jury special award for “Originality of Vision. “The film shows Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger as fraudsters who trained their daughter (Evan Rachel Wood) to follow in their footsteps. Her little operation, however, faltered when Wood’s character developed a special connection to her latest brand (Gina Rodriguez). A queer love story played by two bisexual actresses in an enticing premise of a visionary filmmaker? We can hardly wait for that.

“Shirley”

Courtesy of Sundance

Josephine Decker’s much anticipated fourth lead role as Elisabeth Moss as prolific horror writer Shirley Jackson, but anyone familiar with Decker’s work will not expect traditional biopic. Her favorite father, “Call me by your name,” Michael Stuhlbarg, plays the leading role in the role of her professor Stanley Hyman. In the film, the couple’s life is stirred up by the arrival of a young couple (Logan Lerman and Odessa Young) who become the inspiration for Jackson’s next novel. Decker has developed a loyal following with her expressionist avant-garde films, including 2013 Butter on the Latch, the erotic thriller Thou Wast Mild and Lovely and last year’s metadrama Madeline’s Madeline Vision and the fearless duo of Moss and Stuhlbarg, sparks are sure to be to fly.

“Bad hair”

In 2014, the Sundance premiere of “Dear White People” Justin Simien started as a force to be reckoned with, and led to a development agreement with the then-streaking Netflix streamer. The resulting TV series became a critical and commercial success for Netflix, which will release a fourth and final season later this year. In the meantime, the out filmmaker is cooking his long-awaited second feature film, a satirical psychological thriller about a woman whose scalp injury ends up in an unconventional tissue. The film stars Vanessa Williams, Lena Waithe, Blair Underwood and Laverne Cox with a breakout performance by leading actress Elle Lorraine.

“The last thing he wanted”

In 1996 filmmaker Dee Rees’ Netflix adaptation of Joan Didion’s political thriller “The Last Thing He Wanted”, Anne Hathaway plays a journalist who stops her coverage of the 1984 US presidential election to care for her dying father for the US government in Central America. Rees refers to a script that she wrote with Marco Villalobos. Willem Dafoe, Toby Jones, Ben Affleck, Rosie Perez and Edi Gathegi complete the main cast. Cassian Elwes is the producer of the project and marks his second collaboration with Rees.

“Uncle Frank”

“American Beauty” may not have aged as some of his other work, but Alan Ball revolutionized television with the creation of the HBO shows “Six Feet Under” and “True Blood” Paul Bettany, his film star, has been in Marvel for ten years -Universe. “Uncle Frank” plays in 1973 and accompanies a gay professor from New York University and his 18-year-old niece on a trip to her small southern hometown for a family funeral. Bettany is accompanied by an outstanding cast, which includes Steve Zahn, Margo Martindale and Judy Greer. We hope that the “Six Feet Under” vibes jump off the page.

“I carry you with me”

Successful documentary filmmaker Heidi Ewing makes her debut as a director with a bittersweet, gay romance seen by an aspiring chef who crosses the border from Mexico to the United States. Ewing premiered in the genre-critical NEXT section and wrote the screenplay with Alan Page Arriaga. The duo grapples with this American Dream story on the fertile ground of food ethnography. The film was shot by the up-and-coming Mexican cameraman Juan Pablo Ramírez, who has released more than two dozen films a year since 2010.

“The Nowhere Inn”

The unique and often confusing intimacy between queer women is ripe for a satire in this hybrid documentary about the musician St. Vincent (née Annie Clark), who narrates through the eyes of Carrie Brownstein, Clark’s fellow musician, former girlfriend and currently best friend becomes. The playful mockery makes fun of the search for authenticity in art and the obsession with fame, and increasingly solves absurd situations to prove that entertainment will always triumph over telling the truth. “The Nowhere Inn” is the directorial debut of Bill Benz, an editor and director of “Portlandia” and “Kroll Show”, which gives an indication of the tone of the film.

“Mucho, Mucho Cupid”

Courtesy of Sundance

Christina Costantini, the co-director of “Science Fair”, directed one of the most entertaining documentaries of 2018 and returns with a somewhat edgier premise that is just as fun for her second feature film documentary. She works with a group behind another gem, “The Last Resort” director Kareem Tabsch. Together, they tell the story of astrologer and TV star Walter Mercado, a non-gender Latinx icon who is famous for wearing fabulous cloaks that mysteriously disappeared before his death this year. Both directors are very good at storytelling in documentaries, and with such an entertaining topic the film could become a real crowd puller.

“Welcome to Chechnya”

The Oscar-nominated director of How to Survive a Plague is keeping details of his latest project under wraps, but we know the film will explore Chechnya, the former Soviet country, and its strict laws against homosexuals. This will be France’s third feature film after “The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson” in 2017, although he recently named his name as the executive producer for the gay comedy “Cubby”, which is doing well on the 2019 gay festival circuit has played. As a former journalist, France is a reliable nonfiction storyteller, and his latest one is likely to spark a big discussion about the persecution of LGBT people around the world.

“WhirlyBird”

Matt Yoka’s documentary “Whirlybird” focuses on the life of transgender helicopter pilot and reporter Zoe Tur. Tur is a pioneer in helicopter reporting and has recorded more than 10,000 flight hours for news events in Los Angeles from the 1992 riots to the O.J. ranged. Simpson Ford Bronco chase from 1994. The film tells the story of Tur’s gender change and at the same time captures the identity and evolution of Los Angeles, seen from Tur’s unique sky viewpoint. The film combines intimate interviews with Tur and people they know with some of the most fascinating aerial photography of Los Angeles that has been videotaped.

“Disclosure: Trans lives on screen”

In her growing role as executive producer, Laverne Cox got her name behind a new documentary about the history of transgender narratives. In the description, the film is sold as a transversion of “The Celluloid Closet”, which provides an urgently needed overview of 100 years of film material from “A Florida Enchantment” (1914) to “Pose” (2018). The film is directed by LGBT scholar Amy Scholder and transmasculine filmmaker Sam Feder, who wrote “Kate Bornstein is a strange and pleasant danger”, an entertaining and moving portrait of the trans icon who is fondly known to the community as an aunt , Kate came to the fore. The queer film scientist and archivist Jenni Olson also acts as a consultant producer. Laverne Cox, Mj Rodriguez, Lilly Wachowski, Yance Ford, Chaz Bono and Jamie Clayton are interviewed in the film and position “Disclosure” as the final story of transkino.

“The scarf”

Courtesy of Sundance

There’s an embarrassment of wealth in this animated documentary that follows the fabulous romance of Dusty Childers and Shane O’Neill, two legends of downtown New York’s theater and comedy scene. Our director Sara Kiener makes her film debut after years of supporting independent films in her role at Cinereach, where she championed projects such as “MATANGI / MAYA / MIA”, “Beach Rats”, “I am not your Negro” and “We” , “The film describes:” After years of distance, two big and beautiful friends celebrate their reunion at a Stevie Nicks concert, where they share a touch of magic. “With such dynamic characters who tell their own love The story about the bizarre animation“ The Shawl ”will surely dance to our hearts.

“Dirty”

With just three short films in his emerging career, filmmaker Matthew Puccini quickly established himself as one of the most successful short filmmakers working today. His last short film “Lavender”, in which Michael Urie appeared as a third of a tender throuple, premiered in Sundance last year before being taken over by Fox Searchlight. His latest film shows actor Morgan Sullivan in a sultry romance.

“Dollar”

NYU film graduate Elegance Bratton caused a sensation last year with his feature film “Pier Kids”. He followed queer and trans-homeless teenagers in NYC to “unpack Stonewall’s legacy for queer people with color.” The film was produced by Terence as Executive Producer Nance and has played at DOC NYC and the Tribeca Film Festival. His latest short film was directed and written by his colleague Jovan James from New York University.

